The Princeton Police Department has confirmed an adult woman was killed Friday morning after exiting a vehicle on Rum River Drive.
Police Chief Todd Frederick said the motor vehicle fatality, which occurred in the 1100 block of Rum River Drive South, did not involve a local resident and was reported via a 911 call around 8:15 a.m.
Responding agencies included the Minnesota State Patrol, Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police Department, Princeton Fire and Rescue, and North Ambulance.
“The person who was killed was associated with the vehicle,” Frederick said.
The Minnesota State Patrol is doing an accident reconstruction and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is handling the death investigation, Frederick reported.
No additional details were released about the single vehicle motor vehicle fatality, which remains under investigation by law enforcement authorities.
