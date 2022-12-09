Okay, it's time the State of Minnesota gives back some of the projected $17.6 budget surplus to those of us who have paid for it, little by little.
The projection last year showed a $9.25 billion surplus and our legislators, in their wisdom during the 2022 session, decided not to do that, basically leaving about $7 million of the surplus sitting there when the two sides couldn't agree on what to do with it.
Enough is enough! That surplus of $17.6 billion is more than the whole budget of some states.
Apparently the Minnesota economy is humming along just fine, word coming on Wednesday that the reserve fund for U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, has grown so fast that the bonds for the six-year-old building could be paid off this spring, 20 years ahead of schedule.
The payoff is estimated at $377 million, meaning the state could be debt-fee on the $1.1 billion building by next year. The sale of electronic pulltabs that got off to a slow start 10 years ago has picked up dramatically as Minnesotans apparently have enough money to fill state coffers with charitable-gambling tax collections.
No, the suggested checks of $1,000 for single tax filers and $2,000 for couples won't be life-changers for most people. And I don't know all the ins and outs of tax collections that some say are excessive in our state. But such checks would be a nice shot in the arm for many Minnesotans,
Of course, there are the dire predictions that the money may be needed for a rainy day. House Speaker Melissa Hortman, for example, said it would be premature to say what direction her DFL caucus would take. She says to let the legislative process take its course. Hmmm.
Anyway, there IS a "rainy day" fund and it has grown as the state's economy has surpassed many other states.
There will no doubt be lots of infighting when this year's legislative session begins. A good percentage of senators and representatives, in a year in which there will be lots of new ones, will likely have a pet project they think is deserving of some of the surplus money. And since we now have one political party in control of the governor's office and the House and Senate, that party should be able to do pretty much what it wants. Heck, they might even see their way clear to doing away with the tax on Social Security, something they've resisted in the past, even though Minnesota is one of the few states that has such a tax on people in their later years, some of whom are struggling to make ends meet.
A letter writer in the Dec. 8 StarTribune takes issue with a paragraph of the paper's Dec. 7 story that called the surplus "extra cash." It's not extra cash, he wrote, it's over-taxation. His "simple" solution is to lower all taxes so there isn't a surplus in the future.
I might not agree that it's not good to have a surplus in the future. After all, unexpected things do come up. But state law requires that a certain amount of money goes into a reserve fund. And that fund has a balance of $2.656 billion today. So it's not like that state would immediately be destitute if some of the $176 billion goes to people who helped pay for it.
Last year when the surplus was estimated at $9.25 billion I wasn't one who thought there should be rebate checks for everyone. But now that the surplus amount has nearly doubled, I don't think it would be a bad idea. Anyway, a lot of that money would likely be spent on things that would produce more taxes for the state. It's a vicious cycle for the state's taxpayers.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Dec. 12, 1957 - Russ Gerdin had 16 points and Dick Young 15 in a 62-44 win over Osseo . . . Doris Elliott (184) and Doris Strombeck (181) had the high games in the ladies bowling league.
Dec. 6, 1962 - Steve Lindell had 13 points and Dean Hansen 12 in a 58-40 win over Braham. Roy Sanford had 11 points and led rebounders with 7.
Dec. 7,1967 - Princeton lost 52-50 to Spring Lake Park. The Tigers led 17-14 after one quarter. Gerry Ruis led with 10 points.
Dec. 7, 1972 - Mike Solheim led with 19 points in a season-opening 62-44 win over Braham . . . PHSgrad Steve Carlson made all-conference at defensive back for Valley City State in the North Dakota College Athletic Conference.
Dec. 8, 1977 - Freshman Nancy Malone placed second in the region swim meet in the 50-yard freestyle, becoming Princeton's first-ever entrant in the state swim meet . . . Jim Wredberg had 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 49-44 loss to Milaca . . . Princeton beat Milaca 35-23 in wrestling as Bruce Rittenour (145) got a key 3-2 win with an escape at five seconds and a takedown with two seconds remaining.
Dec. 9, 1982 - Tom Blomberg scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds in a 51-46 loss to Foley . . . Laura Bekius (20 rebounds, 18 points) and Barb Blomberg (24 points, 13 rebounds) led Princeton in an84-65 loss to Sauk Rapids.
Dec. 3, 1987 - Named all-conference in the Blue Division of the Rum River in football were Erik Halvorson, Jason Miller and Troy Scheffel . . . Squirt and bantam teams from Princeton won the annual Rusty Skates tournament in Princeton, while a Princeton peewee team won its consolation title.
Dec. 3, 1992 - All-conference football players were Craig Whittlef, Brad Petersen, Duane Davis and Cam Volbrecht. Given honorable mention were Brian Mismash, Matt Soens, Jeremy Snow and Jeremy Werner.
Dec. 4, 1997 - PHS running back Matt Wilhelm led the Rum River in rushing. He had 1,327 yards for the season, 1,082 in conference games, averaged 7.1 yards a carry and scored 12 touchdowns. Chad Carlson threw for the most yards in the Rum, 1,176, and averaged 20.2 yards per completion . . . Erin Gunderson led with 7 points in a 42-26 basketball loss to St.Cloud Tech.
Dec. 5, 2002 - Tyler Gronli's three-pointer from the free throw line in the back court to end the third quarter put Princeton ahead and the Tigers went on to beat Cambridge 85-70 as Gronli scored 27. Eli McVey 20 and Gordy Sanford 15 . . . PHS wrestlers Justin Bronson, Matt Jensen, Phil Meinert and Tony Peltier were undefeated in a tournament at Chisago Lakes.
Dec. 13, 2007 - Princeton beat Elk River in girls basketball 78-72 as Nicole Dehn and Katie Loberg each had 23 points and Mariah Clarin came off the bench to score 19. The team also beat Monticello60-44.
Dec. 13, 2012 - The boys basketball team beat Sauk Rapids 82-51 as Travis Chmielewski scored 22 points, Jack Sinkel 17 and Matt Wendorff 12 . . . Maggie Peterson scored two goals in a 3-1 girls hockey win over Silver Bay-Two Harbors . . . Jake Green scored three goals in a 6-3 win over St. Cloud Apollo..
Dec. 14, 2017 - Landen Parent won the 113-pound title at the Andover Invitational as PHS placed second . . . Laci Leverty set a PHS record in competition at the Elk River Invitational with a score of 33.15 in the all-around.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years) and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 54 years.)
