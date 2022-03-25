A few days ago as the boys in the front office of the Minnesota Twins made trades with Texas and then with the New York Yankees, I thought they had done the team a disservice - getting rid of a power-hiitting catcher in a trade with the Rangers, and then trading the good-fielding shortstop they had gotten in that trade with Texas to the Yankees while unloading an expensive contract with Josh Donaldson and giving the Twins a couple light-hitting players who might have seen their best days.
Then came the blockbuster signing of Carlos Correa, albeit for a three-year deal that will likely last only one year as Correa has the ability to opt out after one year and sign what might be one of the richest contracts in baseball history. So he might end up being a one-year rental for $35 million, with heir apparent Royce Lewis, a Twins' heralded draft choice waiting in the wings after two years without playing because of an injury.
One headline in the Star Tribune said this: "Mega signing is right move — but it can't be Twins' last." Another said: "Star SS Correa lands $35.1M salary, two chances to opt out."
So now, with Correa at shortstop and ex-Yankees Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela in the lineup things could be better. Of course, Sanchez has to start hitting better and Urshela must show that last season was subpar and not the norm for him. If those two things happen and Correa plays up to his All-Star status of 2021, the lineup should be better, although the absence of traded catcher Mitch Garver may create more of a hole than the team'sCEO for baseball thinks if Sanchez doesn't hit and holdover Ryan Jeffers hits .199 like he did last year and strikes out once every 2.5 at-bats again.
Trouble is, neither of those trades produced a pitcher, although the Twins did sign ex-Red Sonny Gray who, after good years elsewhere (including an 11-9 record in 2018 year with the Yankees, and a 4.90 ERA), slipped last year with Cincinnati.
Columnist La Velle E. Neal III is the one who said the team should not stop making deals now. He advises CEO for baseball Derek Falvey to "keep the transactions flowing."
OK, I can live with that. But check out these stats for the new guys. Gray, a strikeout pitcher who averaged 10.3 whiffs per 9 innings last year, had an ERA of 4.19 for the Reds. The Twins gave up last year's No. 1 draft choice, Chase Petty, and got a throw-in by the Reds of a 24-year-old Class A pitcher. Gray has a $10M contract, with options, maybe some of the money that would have gone to Donaldson helping pay his salary.
Sanchez has 138 homers in six major league seasons but has been a struggling unit on defense as a catcher. He hit 23 homers and drove in 54 runs last year, striking out once every three at-bats while hitting only .204. He says he's happy here, a refrain often heard from those pedaled out of the Big Apple.
Urshela hit. 271 last year and had 14 homers and drove in 49 runs after a .298 the season before that and a .314 season in 2019 with 21 homers and 74 RBIs. So, how good is he and will he add to the Twins lineup?
No one knows but Falvey is hoping the good seasons of those three players return in 2022. Correa should be the real deal but the other three new players are, at best, question marks. Will Gray beat a real No. 1, something the Twins haven't had? Will Sanchez be a good catcher with power, or perhaps a threat as a DH, and will Urshela be steady at third and offer an improved bat?
I won't be spending my usual one month in Florida but I'll be there for a couple weeks and hope to check out the Twins, especially the new guys. The addition of Correa is significant, even if it is for only year. He's among the best in the game at his position. He sure looked good against the Twins in the 2021 playoffs.
Like every season, it 's a guessing game about who will do well and who will falter. The Twins need the new guys - and improved performances by most of the Twins back from 2021 - to have any hope of improving enough from the 73-89 disaster in 2021 to make the playoffs. The team has some good hitters returning, some of whom have to prove that their 2021 performances were a fluke. More than that, however, the pitching has to improve dramatically.
Heard that one before?
SPORTS MEMORIES
First week in February
Feb. 8, 1957 - Princeton beat Foley 27-12 in wrestling as Dean Anderson (127) stayed undefeated (12-0) with a 5-2 win.
Feb. 8, 1963 - Steve Lindell had 19 points and Phil Kobbervig 15 as Princeton lost to Elk River 75-57 . . . Osseo beat Princeton 24-20 in wrestling but Steve Meixell remained unbeaten.
Feb. 9 ,1967 - Steve Cartwright (27 points) and Tim Enger (17) led Princeton to a 66-52 win over Mora and then the Tigers beat Mora 75-41 to go 10-1 in Rum River play as the Enger brothers (Tom with16 and Tim with 15) led the scoring.
Feb. 9, 1972 - Princeton lost to Sauk Rapids 68-35 but beat Braham 55-46 as Tom Holbrook had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Others in double figures were Mike Solheim, Ken Ruis and Bob Hedenstrom.
Feb. 10, 1977 - Curt Jenson had 19 points, Scott Kelley 11 points and 10 rebounds and Hank Simon 12 points in a 50-52 loss to Mora . . . Jeff Lambert set two school records in a swim team loss to Rocori.
Feb. 4,1982 - Chris Kiloran won the uneven parallel bars at 8.4 in the Princeton Invitational as PHS placed second . . . Goalie Brian Peterson got the shutout in a 4-0 hockey win over Cambridge . . . Tom Hallbeck scored 16 points in a double-overtime 57-55 loss to Chisago Lakes.
Feb. 5, 1987 - Bryan Hoff was the only one in double figures and he totaled 22 points as Princeton beat Cambridge, 59-38, and Milaca, 48-46, in the same week . . . The girls basketball team beat Cambridge 48-12 and Cambridge scored only two points in the second half.
Feb. 6, 1992 - Corrine Lundell had 24 points, Alison Ringaman 10 and Tanya Dorr had her second straight 9-assist game in a 64-50 win over Park Center . . . Mark Anderson (11 points) and Jamie Cox (10 points, 10 rebounds) were the leaders in a 61-41 loss to C. H. O. F.
Feb. 13, 1997 - Patty Herou, Maria Hoeft and Julia Fulton were all-conference in gymnastics . . . Erik Hanson had three goals in a 5-1 win over Cambridge.
Feb. 7, 2002 - The boys basketball team got its second win of the season, rallying at home to beat Hibbing 56-54 as Mark Patnode led with 23 points . . . The girls got an overtime win over Milaca, 59-57, as Kayla Walker had 15 points and then beat Mora, Hibbing and Minneapolis South as Walker scored 65 more points and had 37 rebounds.
Feb. 1, 2007 - Jared Berggren, after a game of 11 blocked shots, was one of the leaders in the state with 83, an average of 5.2 a game . . . Katie Loberg was leading the girls team in scoring at 19.1 points, 12.2 rebounds,and averaging 4.1 blocks, while shooting 59%. Berggren was averaging 20.3 and 11.9 rebounds.
Feb. 2, 2012 - The boys hockey team beat Becker-Big Lake 11-2 as Chase Lindenfelser had two goals and four points and Daniel Voce had 3 points and two goals . . . Julia Osowski had a six-point game for the girls hockey team, the second time that season.
Feb. 2, 2017 - All-conference in wrestling were Tim Bialka, Colton Hellman and Kyle Boeke . . . The boys basketball team was 1-2 for the week, beating Duluth Denfeld 61-59 (no individual statistics listed).
Second week in February
Feb. 14, 2002 - Cambridge beat Princeton 57-50 as Dennis Thompson scored 13 and the Tigers lost 54-50 to Isle as Ron Kish and Dick Young scored 11 apiece.
Feb. 15, 1962 - Dean Hansen scored 19 in an 85-71 loss to Cambridge . . . Steve Meixell won his 13th straight match in a 29-17 loss to Fridley. Meixell had nine pins in that streak.
Feb 16, 1967 - Art Skarohlid scored 15 before a standing-room-only crowd at Elk River as the Elks won 62-57 to clinch a tie for the RRC title. Steve Cartwright, averaging 22.6 to lead the RRC, was held to 11.
Feb. 16, 1972 - John Hulett was fifth on the high bar and fifth in the all-around in the Princeton Invitational as the Tigers placed fifth among12 teams . . . Mike Solhiem had 17 points and Bob Hedenstrom 15 rebounds in a 65-61 loss to Mora.
Feb. 17, 1977 - Michelle Ziegler won the vault, balance beam and uneven bars at the Princeton Invitational . . . Buzz Johnson scored 46 points in a 103-65 win for Flat Iron over Zim City in a city basketball league game.
Feb. 11, 1982 - Princeton upset Foley 48-47 as Jim Peterson had 13 points, Kurt Nelson 12 and Brian Dorr 7 assists, 7 rebounds and 5 steals . . . Ronald Hurt and Dale Perbix each had a hat trick in a 7-4 win over Crosby-Ironton at Elk River.
Feb. 12, 1987 - Karry Schimming had a triple double with 15 points, 15 rebounds and 13 steals in a 78-40 win over Foley . . . Chad Winkelman (98 pounds) and heavyweight Henry Halvorson won individual titles at the Washburn tournament.
Feb. 13, 1992 - The boys swim team won seven events on the way to its second straight Rum River title . . . The girls basketball team beat Coon Rapids 62-55 as Corrine Lundell scored 31 and then beat second-place North Branch 45-41 as Chris Elafros and Tanya Dorr each swished two free throws in the final minute.
Feb. 20, 1997 - Jesse James had a triple double with 22 points, 12 rebonds and 11 blocked shots in an 86-51 win over Pine City. Chad Olson had 28 points in a 71-64 loss to Proctor . . . Erik Hanson's 21st goal gave Princeton a 4-3 overtime win over St. Cloud Cathedral.
Feb. 14, 2002 - The boys basketball team beat Milaca 88-59 as Mark Patnode had 23 and Eli McVey 21 . . .The boys hockey team won the Rum River title with a 7-4 win over Mora. It was the eighth title in 14 years. Joey Bacon scored three goals.
Feb. 8, 2007 - The boys basketball team beat Monticello 73-57 as Tyler Roehl led four players in double figures with 16 and the team also beat Big Lake 75-60 as Jared Berggren, again with four in double figures, led with 24 points and had 8 blocked shots and 7 assists . . . PHS grad Gordy Sanford was a starter for Minnesota West Community College (Worthington) and had 9 points and 7 rebounds in a win over Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
Feb. 9, 2012 - A goal by Dan Muench gave Princeton a 3-2 win over Cambridge in the annual Rusty Skates game. He scored all Princeton goals . . . The boys basketball team beat Mora 70-62 as John Jedneak (16 points 10 rebounds) led the way . . . Julia Osowski broke the school scoring record of 117 points in girls hockey and upped her total to 12.
Feb. 9, 2017 - With four team members wrestling up one weight, the wrestling team pulled off a 34-32 win over Rogers.
Third week in February
Feb. 21, 1957 - Princeton beat Osseo and Spring Lake Park in a meet at Princeton to determine the Rum River Conference wrestling title and Princeton won eight first places . . . The basketball team beat Elk River 58-54 as Jerry Kish had 19 points and Dick Young10.
Feb. 22, 1962 - Princeton beat Fridley 51-50 as Dean Hansen and Steve Lindell each scored 16, but lost 80-65 to Cambridge in a District 16 game. Lindell had 16, Hansen 25 and Phil Kobbervig 13.
Feb. 23, 1997 - Bob Backlund finished 13-0 for the regular season as Princeton was 9-3 in wrestling, beating Osseo 23-22 . . . Princeton finished 10-2 in the Rum River and then beat Isle 91-72 in the first round of District 16 play. Steve Cartwright, who led the RRC with a 22.5 average, had 28 points and 26 rebounds.
Feb. 23, 1972 - Helen Sanborn won the singles with a 606 as Princeton swept singles, doubles and team competition in a bowling contest held in both towns . . . Milaca beat Princeton 61-51 as Mike Froelich, Tom Rogde and Mike Solheim each scored 12.
Feb. 24, 1977 - Curt Jenson had 22 points and 13 rebounds in a 60-37 win over North Branch. The team finished fourth in the RRC . . . The girls clinched a RRC title tie with a 37-34 win over Mora as Laurie Peterson and Barb Northway each scored 12.
Feb. 18 1982 - Doug Patnode led a faculty team in scoring with 14 points in a 75-74 loss to the Minnesota Vikings team in front of a SRO crowd at the high school . . . The wrestling team beat Chisago Lakes 30-27 and placed second in the RRC.
Feb. 19, 1987 - The wrestling team ended its second straight winless season . . . Karry Schimming (22 points, 18 rebounds) and Kelly Keen (10 points, 12 rebounds) led a 50-33 win over Foley . . . Chris Williams broke the PHS 50-yard freestyle record, giving him a part of 8 of the 11 swimming records.
Feb. 20, 1992 - The winning steak of the girls basketball team reached 11 with a 77-22 win (the fourth game of 72 or more) over Foley and a 69-56 win over Duluth Denfeld. Corrine Lundell (22) and Alison Ringaman (16) led in the Foley game and Lundell (29 points, 7 blocks), Tanya Dorr (11 points, 8 assists) and Ringaman (10 points) led against Denfeld.
Feb. 27, 1997 - Peter Green won the individual medley at the Section II meeting in St. Cloud and qualified for state competition . . . Jamie Werner, who finished 29-6, got to the title match in Section 6AA wrestling but lost that match and then a "true" second match, missing a trip to state.
Feb. 14, 2002 - Jenny Erickson was all-conference in gymnastics . . . Mark Patnode scored 33 points in a 58-53 win over Pine City. He was 6-for-14 on three-pointers.
Feb. 15, 2007 - A 51-50 loss to Becker (2-6 in the M8) damaged Princeton's hopes for conference and section hopes. Jared Berggren had 19 points and Ryan Fay 10. Princeton had a nine-point lead in the second half . . . Gymnast Kim Witzman was Mississippi 8 female athlete of the week after a 9.3 score on the balance beam.
Feb. 16, 2012 - Lydia Cameron, Megan Gourley and Carissa Fuller were all-conference in gymnastics . . . The boys basketball team (13-8, 5-4 in the Granite Ridge) beat Foley 61-41 in Granite Ridge play as John Jedneak had 21. Josh Jondahl 18 and Jack Sinkel 12,
Feb. 16, 2017 - After losing 10-1 to a ranked St.Michael-Albertville team, the boys hockey team beat Sauk Rapids 4-0 as Ryce Thiel got the shutout . . . The boys basketball team (3-17)lost 75-42 to Rogers as Jon Stimmler had 12 and James Flicek 10. Flicek then had a season high of 17 in a 61-56 loss to Buffalo.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
