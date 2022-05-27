Unfortunately there is no longer a march to Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton on Memorial Day as there used to be during the annual observance, the knees and the ankles of members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars having given out (including yours truly). It used to be fun to be a part of that long-held tradition to give out small U.S. flags to kids on the parade route as they raced to get in line for a flag. That tradition that died a few years ago, the march to the cemetery, had gone on for more than a century in Princeton. A report in the Princeton Union of May 31, 1945, reported that the marching had been going on for 50 years then.
I pulled out the 1945 book of the Union to see what the mood of the people was like after more than three years of war and to see how they marked Memorial Day at a time the likes of which many of us have never seen.
In the issue preceding Memorial Day which was held on May 30 back then, no matter the day of the week (it was on Wednesday that year), editor Grace Dunn noted that the number of white crosses erected in the soldiers' plot at Oak Knoll Cemetery had increased from 6 to 25 in a year's time. Each of those crosses was for a man from the Princeton area who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War II.
In the same issue there were pictures of the men from the area who had died in the war, "Boys" they were called in the headline, although some were older and some were younger. As I looked at those pictures these 77 years later I wondered about the lives of each — how or if they had grown up in this area and how they had come to be where they were. Pvt. Verne Steeves,for example, lost his life in Belgium on Jan. 11, 1945. PFC Richard Ward, about whom the Union-Eagle did a story many years later, lost his life July 24, 1944, on Guam. Princeton servicemen also lost their lives in Italy, Germany, France, New Guinea, Denmark, the South Pacific, Holland and in hospitals in the States after they were shipped home with life-threatening injuries.
The line of march to the cemetery, which only a year or two before had included the last Civil War veteran from this area, included those on active duty who were home on leave, veterans of the Spanish-American War and "school children."
On the front page of the paper that week it was reported that four members of the senior class at Princeton High School had joined the military. Another story told about the release of PFC Erwin Reed from a Nazi prison camp after he was captured in Italy. His six months of captivity over, he sent a cablegram to his father Leonard in Princeton that said, "I'm all right. Don't worry. I am free." On the front page editor Dunn encouraged businesses and residences to fly flags and she noted that "business will be suspended in the village the entire day."
That's the way it was as World War II was winding down. The following week editor Dunn reported that the highlight of the parade was the contingent of 200 school children, each carrying flag, and that there was hardly a dry eye in the crowd as they thought back to 15 years earlier when those who were fighting on foreign fronts in1945 had been small boys carrying those flags on Memorial Day.
"They represented the heart of America, looking out on a world not clouded by doubts or fear," she wrote, "with implicit faith in the country represented by the flags they carried so proudly . . . Another picture to be remembered was the group of Legionnaires standing behind the white crosses at the soldiers' plot. Those men have aged considerably in the past few years. Nearly every one of them has one or more boys in the armed forces . . . They have a heavy stake in this war."
So that's what it was like 77 years ago as the war was nearing its end, although that wasn't yet a sure thing that May afternoon in 1945.
And because that's what it was like, in an era nearly all of us have only read about and not experienced, we should take time next Monday, be it at the cemetery, a cabin up north or relaxing in the back yard, each in our own way, to remember those who gave their heart and soul, and sometimes their lives as the 25 men from the Princeton area did, that we might be free today.
It seems like such a small, but appropriate, thing to do.
SPORTS MEMORIES
May 24, 1962 - At a Rum River Conference meeting it was decided to raise adult ticket prices to 75 cents to help "maintain athletic departments on a self-sufficient basis."
May 25, 1967 - Princeton beat Ek River in baseball behind Art Skarohlid, 3-2, but Elk River won the conference title for the eighth time in the nine years since Rum River Conference baseball was organized.
May 24, 1972 - The PHS baseball team tied for the RRC title as Dan Kne struck out 13 in a win over Mora. A oddity was that the team had a 5-10 record at that time. It was fourth title in five years . . . Winning pitcher Mike Barg, Jerry Bergeron and Luther Dorr each drove in two runs in a 10-3 town team win over Milaca.
May 26, 1977 - Gary Klym got the win in a 12-inning 3-2 win over Brainerd in baseball as Tom Hoffman scored the winning run on a wild pitch. Fred Jenson got the win in a nine-inning 4-3 win over Brooklyn Center as Scott Knoll scored the winning run on a wild pitch.
May 27, 1982 - The baseball team beat Sauk Rapids 2-1 to tie for the Rum River title as Erik Soule got the win . . . The girls golf team fished second in Rum River golf as Amy Hoffman and Lynn Rosen were all-conference . . .David Sanborn, Jeff Swanson and Greg Braford made all-conference as the boys golf team finished third in the RRC. The team shot a record-breaking 145 at home while beating Monticello as five players scored from 34 to 39. Braford led with a 34.
May 21, 1987 - Both the boys and girls golf teams won conference titles. Judy Bornholdt was medalist for the girls and made all-conference along with Karen Bromberg and Linette Damer. Troy Anderson, Greg Remus, Chris Williams and Rob Beer were all-conference for the boys . . . ReNee Zeroth (two hurdles events) and Karry Schimming (discus) broke school records in the conference track meet and each won an event.
May 21, 1992 - The softball team won the RRC title with a 12-0 win over Chisago Lakes as Corrine Lundell pitched a two-hitter. Marnie DeWall was leading the team in hitting at .500 and had four homers . . . Matt Sahlstom made all-conference in tennis . . . Paul Anderson made all-conference in golf . . . Alison Ringaman was medalist in the girls RRC golf meet and made all-conference along with Sheless Davis and Nicole Koskey.
May 22, 1997 - The girls golf team won the Rum River title for the fifth straight year as Jamie Sternquist, Erin Young and Andrea Sternquist made all-conference . . . The boys track team won the Rum River Conference meet with a team effort that saw only Eric Emmerich in the discus and Mike Young in the 200-meter dash with first places. Young also anchored the winning 4x100 relay team . . . Brian Koskey and Brian Alexander made all-conference in tennis . . . The softball team (14-4 overall) finished unbeaten in winning the conference tittle as Erin Gunderson pitched a 10-1 win over North Branch, Jodi Gerth and Trisa Kriesel each getting three hits.
May 23, 2002 -Tony Peltier won the pole vault at 12'6" as the boys track team placed sixth in the M8 meet and the 4x10 relay team of Adam Wentler, Joe Johnson, Devon Soule and Alex Geithman was second . . . Byrony Fraser was second in the pole vault as the girls team placed sixth in the M8 meet . . . A return to wood bats for town teams began as the Princeton Panthers rallied to beat St. Michael 6-5 in the season opener. Jesse Zimmer got the 10-inning win as Brian Julson had four hits and Zimmer, Corey Erickson, Tony Stay and Brian Dorr each had two hits. Zimmer had tied the game in the ninth with a solo homer.
May 24, 2007 - The boys track team placed fifth in the MB meet despite having only 13 team members available . . . The boys golf team won the first-ever M8 title for PHS with a score of 317 at the Becker course. Brandon Hanson shot a 75 and tied for medalist honors . . . The PHS baseball team beat Becker 12-2, Alan Rimmer getting the win, and beat Big Lake 9-1, Mitch Larsen getting the win. Larsen had a three-hit game vs. Becker.
May 24, 2012 -The girls track team won the Granite Ridge Conference meet as Caitlin Reeves won the 800 and 1600, setting a school record of 5:17.81 in the 1,600-meter run that broke her own record by seven seconds. Taylor Laabs won the triple jump and Jadyn Bonasera the discus.
May 25, 2017 - The girls track team won a four-team relay meet at Chisago Lakes, edging St. Francis by a point. The hurdles relay team of Larkin Walter, Kayla Ende and Lily Opay won two events. The boys team placed third among the four teams and Zach Angstman, Riely Tongen and Collin Vogel won two hurdle events.
