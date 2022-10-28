I was thinking of Halloweens past the other day and was reminded  of the 1950s and 1960s when  outhouses were being tipped over. That custom has ended, simply because there are no more outhouses.

I remember twice in the 1950s when word spread around the Santiago area that outhouses had been tipped over as part  of the "treat" part of trick-or-treat the night before, thankfully without anyone in them.

