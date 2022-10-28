I was thinking of Halloweens past the other day and was reminded of the 1950s and 1960s when outhouses were being tipped over. That custom has ended, simply because there are no more outhouses.
I remember twice in the 1950s when word spread around the Santiago area that outhouses had been tipped over as part of the "treat" part of trick-or-treat the night before, thankfully without anyone in them.
Times were different then and Halloween customs have changed since. For instance, no one spent money on store-bought costumes. If a sister of mine went as a ghost, our mother would cut holes in an old bed sheet and that would suffice. Or you might put on some scraggly old clothes, add a broom and go as a witch. There were some masks back then but not the elaborate ones we have today, such as the face of a president or the face of a celebrity.
I also don't think anyone bobs for apples anymore as my younger siblings did at a one-room schoolhouse that no longer exists as a school, although the building is still there. (Do today's kids even know what constitutes bobbing for apples? Probably not.)
People who attended that school can remember decorating for Halloween in the days leading up to Halloween but then the decorations would be taken down immediately and there was no trick or treating. It was a church-related school and trick or treating was probably frowned one, at least publicly.
For some the date of Oct. 31 is the eve of a Nov. 1 All Saints Day, followed by a celebration when some pray for the dead and celebrate saints of the church.
I interviewed three ladies who are all graduates of Princeton High School, now all in their 70s, and talked about their remembrances of Halloween from the late '50s and early '60s. The oldest of the three didn't recall trick or treating while living in a conservative household. But she did remember a time when she was five, living in another part of Minnesota, and all the kids standing in a circle in a public school gym and each receiving a bag of candy.
A younger sister remembers a party at the one-room school in seventh grade and the youngest sister being along as they did some trick or treating at that low-key party. "But our mother didn't take us trick or treating," she recalled. "And she wouldn't let us go trick or treating."
The other lady thought she remembered walking about an eighth of a mile to a neighbor's farm to go trick or treating.
All three said they remembered doing jack-o-lanterns at home over the years. If you pulled up to their house, and many others at night, you would see the faces of those pumpkins because there were lit candles inside. They didn't have to buy pumpkins as many do today — they got them from the garden. And, of course, those pumpkins provided the means for pumpkin pie, made from scratch of all things.
Many, many years later I went as Superman and dressed like Clark Kent, glasses and all with a hat on, and we took pictures at a Halloween party of changing from a suit with a $25 Superman costume on underneath. Since I was being that silly we also took pictures of changing inside a telephone booth in downtown Princeton, and appearing to jump off the roof of a house as I got ready to fly.
When I was away attending a private high school in Mankato my friends twisted my arm enough to go along as we took pillow cases and made our way around town picking up candy from the many houses we visited.
One year at home in Princeton I set up speakers that played scary Halloween music and wore an ugly mask that little children didn't like. I never did it again because I saw a little kid, with his mother a few feet behind him, start up the sidewalk three times at her urging and then went back without getting any candy, the music probably scaring him. He went across the street to what was probably the most-decorated house in town, got some candy and ran back to the safety of his mother's arms.
I had a friend in rural Sherburne County who took us trick-or-treating back in the '60s — with shot glasses. You had to know the people at the places we went, of course, and they were expected to fill up the shot glasses. And they did. Yes, we had a driver and did it safely. It was a night not soon forgotten.
I guess a Mary Hopkin song from the late '60s might be apropros: "Those were the days my friend. We thought they'd never end."
Here and there in sports
I am not so naive that I don't recognize that the Minnesota Vikings, despite a 5-1 record and four straight wins, haven't played the best football they likely can. But if you listened to the postgame show on KFAN after the most recent victory, you'd think they had lost. They have a quarterback in Kirk Cousins who has led fourth-quarter drives that won the game in four of the five wins. You should never apologize for a win as some callers, and program hosts, have after the games. I do see risky times ahead. Quarterback Kyler Murray, somewhat inconsistent for Sunday's opponent Arizona, can be a game changer because of his ability to scramble. So the Vikings have to be ready for that. And lost in the good start is that the team will face three dangerous quarterbacks in the three remaining division games. I especially worry about Justin Fields of Chicago because of his running ability . . . Congratulations to the Princeton boys soccer team (12-7-1) for their first-ever section title, it coming over a team with a higher seed. The team then faced favored DeLaSalle Tuesday in the state tournament Tuesday and lost 2-1 but not until a goal by Payton Dokken gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the second half . . . Nick Perbix, son of former PHS player Jay Perbix who then played at Gustavus Adolphus, was called up to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 18 and has played in five games since then, averaging about 13:37 of playing time in the five games. He has seven shots in those five games and recorded his first point on Wednesday when he got an assist against Anaheim and played 17 minutes. He is at zero in the plus-minus category. He played on the U.S. Olympic team this past winter and before that at St. Cloud State . . . Nick's brother Jack Perbix, who played at the University of Minnesota the past three years, has used the transfer portal to go to Western Michigan. He had 12 points (5 goals) with the Gophers last season and has 4 assists in 7 games with Western Michigan this season. The Perbix brothers played high school hockey at Elk River.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Oct 26, 1957 - A report a week late showed Dick Southard with 22 points on four extra points and three touchdowns in a win over Milaca . . . The B football team finished unbeaten by beating Elk River 19-7. Bruce Kaun scored twice and Kenny Gustafson once, Coaches were Pete Finelli and student teacher Hank Findell.
Oct. 25, 1962 - About 200 were at a Minnesota Twins dinner in Princeton as players Lenny Green and Zoilo Versalles attended . . . Princeton won the Rum River Conference. defeating Cambridge 21-13 at the Jackets' Homecoming. Bob Robideau, Steve Lindelll and Neal Hofius scored and Lindell and Dean Hansen throwing TD passes.
Oct. 26, 1967 - Princeton, 7-0-1 and ranked 21st in the state beat Milaca 26-6 as Denny Sternquist scored on a 93-yard touchdown run and threw touchdown passes to Mike Culligan and Tom Enger. Don McAlpine ran for a touchdown.
Oct. 26, 1972 - Mike Froelich ran for 67 yards but Princeton lost 20-0 to Milaca, being shut out for the fifth time . . . Princeton placed fifth in the 16-team District 16 cross-country meet at Como Park.
Oct. 27, 1977 - Steve Blaske had 131 yards and Dan Murphy 111 in a 20-6 win over Foley. The team was 5-1 and Blaske had five straight games of 100 yards or more, something only Don Cordes (1971) and Mike Froelich (1973) had done.
Oct. 28 1982 - The volleyball team averted an upset after losing the first set to Foley and trailing 18-16 in the second. The Tigers won that game 20-18 and then won 18-11 after trailing 9-4. Barb Blomberg ledwith 10 kills and the team served at 98 percent.
Oct. 22 1987 - Princeton rallied from a 24-7 halftime deficit and beat Sauk Rapids 27-24 to earn a playoff berth. Craig Talberg caught a touchdown pass from Jason Miller for the win.
Oct. 22, 1992 - Shelley Ziwisky made a return trip to state tennis, finishing second in Section 7AA singles . . . The football team beat Chisago Lakes 28-0 and then beat Sauk Rapids 21-3 to end the regular season. Duane Davis ran for 103 yards in the Sauk Rapids game and Jeremy Snow threw for 102.
Oct. 30, 1997 - The girls soccer team finished their first season (record not listed) . . . Katie Loberg had 22 kills in a five-set volleyball win over Cambridge.
Oct. 24, 2002 -The football team beat Mora 27-6 in the final game of the regular season as Mike Patnode ran for 171 yards (11.4 average) and scored twice, and then beat Duluth Denfeld 33-14 in a section quarterfinal game. Tyler Gronli ran for 51 yards and scored twice, and threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Josh Lundeen.
Oct. 23, 2007 - The football team lost 27-14 and ended up tying for first in the Rum River, the first since 1985, but then beat Hibbing 35-14 in a section quarterfinal game as the Tigers had a 380-171 edge in yardage. Matt Wilhelm ran for 164 yards and scored twice and Dan Patnode had three touchdowns. Chad Carlson threw for 127 yards . . . The volleyball team (18-4, 6-1 in the Rum) had a comeback five-set win over North Branch as Megan DeWall had 26 kills and Erin Gunderson 24.
Oct. 25 2012 - The boys cross-country team placed second in the Granite Ridge Conference meet as Ryan Ronak placed eighth and earned all-conference honors. The girls team placed third and Ashley Urman (for the third year) and Sam Swedzinski were all-conference . . . The football team lost 13-12 to Foley on a late touchdown. Cole Warren ran for 108 yards and scored a touchdown and Zack Ludwig threw for 129 yards.
Nov. 2, 2017 -.Reilee Schepper and Kelsey Dorr were seeded No.4 in doubles at the state Class AA tennis tournament but finished second after winning three matches and losing in the finals. They trailed 4-2 in the third set of the semifinals against Prior Lake but won 6-4 . . . Lexi Duscher placed 14th in the section cross-country meet but it was good enough to earn a spot in the state meet.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
