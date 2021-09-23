When these girls entered 4th grade, they moved up from Brownie scouts to Juniors. Each age group can finish activities called journeys, where they work together to learn about the three keys to leadership. The chose to follow the Amuse Journey, which explored roles that you play in your life. They finish the Journey with a Take Action plan where they use their new skills to find something in their community that they would like to find a solution for.
This part was a little challenging for these girls, since we finished the journey during the shutdown last year. Each girl did their take action plan individually.
When they started back up last fall, they agreed they wanted to spend the year working toward their Bronze Medal. They discussed some ideas and before coming up with a final plan, we were shut down again!
Coming back in the spring, they were still motivated to do it, but because they must submit the final report by September, we had to push through to finish in time. They chose to do a project for the Pearl Crisis Center and wanted to focus on kids their own age.
When deciding on the care kit items, they each came with a list of things they would want if they had to leave their homes in a hurry. After a tour of the crisis center and a Q and A session with the Director, Judy Pearson they narrowed down their list to 25 items, including warm socks, activities, and basic need items.
Next was fundraising, collecting items, and putting the kits together. They sold pop and chips at a garage sale, then contacted friends and family to see if they had any items to donate. After putting together the kits on day one, they made a list of all items needed, then went on a Dollar Tree shopping spree using fundraiser money, donations, and a little bit of troop money, 176 items later and they were able to pack a total of 50 care kits for teens!
The girls would like to thank all the other troop members that assisted and helped with planning and donations, friends and family that donated time and products, and the Pearl Crisis Center that met with the girls and was willing to talk to them about their amazing program.
