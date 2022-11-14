Minnesota is a big state, my 65-year-old elementary geography class helping me recall, I think, that our state is the 12th-largest in the contiguous 48 states at about 85,000 square mile

There are 87 counties in our state, the largest in the Midwest, if I remember right. And in Tuesday's election the DFL team of incumbents Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan won in only 13 of the 87 counties (15%) but waltzed to a majority of about 193,000 votes over Scott Jensen and  Matt Birk.

Load comments