I 'm going to go way out on a limb and say the Minnesota Vikings will win the North Division of the NFL. It could happen as early as this Sunday if the Vikings win and the Lions (the Lions?) lose. Yes, the Lions are in second place at 4-7, with the Green Bushers in third at 4-8 and the Bears last at 3-9 despite the improved play  of quarterback Fields. Who would have thought Green Bay would be that low on the totem pole.? It might not be such a big deal that the Vikings beat a hapless Green Bay team early in the season.

I'll use this column to put to rest a couple myths about Viking players, myths that are perpetuated weekly by fans and some in the media.

Load comments