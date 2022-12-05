I 'm going to go way out on a limb and say the Minnesota Vikings will win the North Division of the NFL. It could happen as early as this Sunday if the Vikings win and the Lions (the Lions?) lose. Yes, the Lions are in second place at 4-7, with the Green Bushers in third at 4-8 and the Bears last at 3-9 despite the improved play of quarterback Fields. Who would have thought Green Bay would be that low on the totem pole.? It might not be such a big deal that the Vikings beat a hapless Green Bay team early in the season.
I'll use this column to put to rest a couple myths about Viking players, myths that are perpetuated weekly by fans and some in the media.
Myth No. 1: Viking quarterback Kirk Cousins is not on the top rung of NFL quarterbacks and he can't produce in tough games.
Since 2018 there are THREE — only three — NFL quarterbacks who have thrown for140 touchdowns and have a quarterback rating of 100 or higher. (I've always thought the quarterback rating thing is emphasized too much. Week after week in the NFL there are quarterbacks with lower ratings than other quarterbacks. yet they win and others don't. But enough about that.)
Two of the quarterbacks mentioned in the previous paragraph are Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay and Pat Mahomes of Kansas City, the best young gunslinger in the NFL. Who do you think is the third?.
You have probably guessed it by now. It's none other that Cousins, the quarterback many Viking fans love to hate. I imagine you're surprised. All you have to do is hark back to the 2021 season when a missed chip shot field goal early in the season, a fumble by Dalvin Cook and numerous end-of-the-half and fourth quarter-failures by a terrible defense led to at least five losses that should have been wins. The Vikings should have been in the payoffs last season. It wasn't Cousins' fault that they didn't make it. He led fourth-quarter drives for touchdown, such as he has done in many of the wins this season, and then the defense gave the game away.
Cousins' quarterback rating isn't as high this year as it normal but the team is 9-2 and he's been very productive in the fourth quarter when needed. I've been biting my tongue all season and decided to let those frustrations come out today. The precision of some of his passes, with a receiver well covered, have been superb.
Myth No. 2: There's the talk of fans, and some in the media, that Adam Thielen has lost a step as a wide receiver and that he isn't what he used to be That's definitely a myth.
Since the 2020 season began, the season in which Justin Jefferson made his debut, only THREE receivers in the NFL have caught more touchdown passes than Thielen, who has 23. Their names are Travis Kelce, the Kansas City All-Pro tight end with 28; Dvante Adams, another All-Pro with 26; and Cooper Kupp of the Rams who has 24. Thielen has caught his 24 on only 46 red-zone targets, compared to 72 for Adams, 69 for Kupp and 61 for Kelce. Stefon Diggs, now of Buffalo and formerly a Viking, has 21 in 69 targets.
Want more? OK. Jefferson is having a great year and may be the best of all of them, with 81 catches for 1,232 yards and five scores. Thielen has 54 catches for 553 yards and three TDs, despite not seeing the ball nearly as much as in the past because of the brilliance of Jefferson. Still, the guy who some claim has slowed down, would lead 22 of the NFL's 32 teams in catches, including nine of the 14 teams in position to make the playoffs as things stand today. His yardage total would lead 12 teams and his TD catches would lead 10. I don't think he's through yet.
The Vikings might lose some games the next six weeks. The three quarterbacks of their division rivals - Rodgers, Goff of Detroit and Fields of Chicago all can have good days and beat Minnesota, and the Jets' defense is solid with a great young defensive back.
But Cousins and Thielen have been great and people should take note of that and quit harping on them.
Next week: Some Sports Shorts and a few words about the PHS football season.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Nov. 28, 1957 - Dick Young scored 23 points in a 56-49 win over Spring Lake Park and then scored 21 in a 61-59 loss to Isle.
Nov. 29, 1962 - Steve Lindell scored 24 points and Dean Hansen 14 in a season-opening 55-42 win at Onamia.
Nov 30,1967 - Jon McBroom scored 17 points in a season-opening 70-66 loss to Foley.
Nov. 30, 1972 - Jim Olson and Kyle Fairchild were named captains for the PHS swim team . . . Tom Holbrook had seven points as Princeton lost 24-19 to Milaca in their quarter of the Rum River Conference Jamboree.
Dec. 1, 1977 - Patty Lindstrom was all-conference in volleyball . . . Hank Simon had 18 points and 12 rebounds in a season-opening 67-63 loss to Brooklyn Center . . . PHS grad Bob Backlund headlined a pro wrestling card at the junior high. Backlund and Larry "The Axe" Henning won their match.
Dec. 2, 1982 - Senior Barb Blomberg scored a school-record 44 points in a 66-63 win over Cambridge that broke the record of 32 set by Robin Hayes in 1981 . . . Keith Julson and Scott Knoll had 16 points apiece in Princeton State Bank's 72-46 win over West Side Lumber in city basketball league play.
Nov 26, 1987 - The PHS boys hockey team was seeking its fourth straight conference title and the girls basketball was seeking to repeat . . . The opener for the boys basketball team with Cambridge, scheduled for Dec. 4, was postponed because of Cambridge's participation in the state football playoffs.
Nov. 26, 1992 - Jenny Sanford participated in the state swim meet as a diver and barely missed the cut from the first round to the second . . . Becky Cook, Janelle Gerth and Corrine Lundell were all-conference in volleyball and Heather Carlson received honorable mention. Lundell had a school record 461 kills after totaling 508 her first two seasons.
Nov. 27, 1997 - Megan DeWall and Mary Skarohlid were all-conference in volleyball. The team was 22-5, a school record for wins.
Dec. 5, 2002 - All-conference in football were Justin Bronson, Adam MIron, Travis Stay and Mike Patnode. Miiron was also chosen for the Minnesota Vikings 30-man all-state team He scored 108points for the season . . . Goalie Heather Ekstrom had her second straight 1-0 shutout as the girls hockey team beat Fridley/Brooklyn Center.
Dec. 6 2007 - Julia Osowski scored three goals for the girls hockey team in a 4-3 win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato . . . The girls basketball team beat Duluth Denfeld 60-30 and Duluth Central 65-49 as Katie Loberg scored 23 and 21 points and blocked12 shots in the two games.
Dec. 6, 2012 - The boys hockey team beat visiting Buffalo 9-3 as Tommy Schroepfer and Dan Voce each scored two goals . . . The girls basketball team won 66-39 at Sauk Rapids as Beth Scharber scored 19 points.
Dec. 7, 2017 - The girls basketball team lost 72-55 at Grand Rapids in the season opener as Madyson Shafer had 17 points . . . Senior Julia Bjurman went over 1,000 points for her career as the girls basketball team won at Hermantown.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years) and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 54 years.)
