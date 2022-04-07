Upper Midwest McDonald’s Operators to Donate Nearly $85,000

McDonald’s owner/operators of more than 225 participating restaurants in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Ironwood, Michigan announced today that they will donate nearly $85,000 to the four Ronald McDonald Houses in Minnesota, located in Minneapolis, Rochester and Duluth.
McDonald’s and its owner/operators raised the money during the March 7-17 Shamrock The House! fundraiser, pledging to give 25 cents from each Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry sold to Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest (RMHC-UM) and The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, the two entities that operate Minnesota’s four Houses.
McDonald’s Minnesota Co-Op President Melissa Kennedy said she and her fellow owner/operators have raised nearly $775,000 for the charity in Minnesota during the nine Shamrock The House! events.
“We thank our customers, because their support of this wonderful cause helps us help families,” Kennedy said. “We’re proud to support Ronald McDonald House Charities here in Minnesota, where families stay together when it matters most.”
The Ronald McDonald House is a home-away-from-home for families who must travel hundreds or more miles to seek medical treatment for their kids. The House keeps families close to the medical care and support the need during a child’s serious illness or injury. Families stay for free and receive daily, freshly prepared, home-cooked meals, have access to free laundry services, children’s activities and more.
Minnesota opened the doors to its first Ronald McDonald House in October 1979, just off the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus on Oak Street in Minneapolis. There are now two Ronald McDonald Houses in the Twin Cities; the other is inside Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, the first House inside a hospital. The House on Oak St. has rooms for 48 families per night; the one inside Children’s can host 15 families.
The House in Rochester became a licensed Ronald McDonald House in 1990 and has 70 rooms with a maximum occupancy of five and the newest Ronald McDonald House, RMH-Northland, opened last year in Duluth inside Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center; it has five rooms.
In addition to the four Houses in Minnesota, there are two Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in St. Paul (one at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and the other at Children’s), which provide relaxing, inviting spaces for families just steps from where their child is being treated.
The McDonald’s Minnesota Co-Op leads other initiatives to support Ronald McDonald House Charities; others include the restaurant canister program and Round Up for RMHC.
