Princeton's Emergency Management Team is working closely with public safety officials in neighboring cities and counties.
This team has been preparing to provide safety within the community as the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation evolves.
The coordinated planning ensures the city and counties are well positioned to respond to changing circumstances daily.
Princeton Mayor Brad Schumacher will be making an announcement at noon today (Thursday, March 19) regarding COVID-19 at Princeton City Hall.
The announcement will be posted on the city’s Facebook page and available afterwards on the city of Princeton’s website at www.princetonmn.org.
The health and safety of the community is a priority for the city of Princeton.
As a precaution, the city is taking several actions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
These decisions follow a Minnesota Department of Health recommendation to reduce the frequency of large gatherings and promote social distancing.
On March 18 the City of Princeton limited access to all public buildings until further notice.
City staff are continuing to work and assist the public, essential services will continue to be provided but the following locations will not be open for in person business except by appointment only.
Buildings affected by this notice:
- Princeton Library (Closed)
- Civic Center (Closed)
- All additional city park buildings (Closed)
- City Parks (Open with social distancing protocol
- Princeton City Hall (Limited access by appointment only)
- Princeton Public Safety Building (Limited access by appointment only)
- Princeton Public Works Facility (Limited access by appointment only)
- Princeton Wastewater Treatment Plant (Closed to the public)
- Liquor Store (Open with precautionary measures)
- Princeton A/D Building (Open with precautionary measures)
Because this situation is evolving, the city will evaluate the status of facilities and cancellation of events and activities on an ongoing basis.
How to Conduct Business Without Coming to City Facilities
City staff will continue to work and be available via phone or email.
A list of contact information can be found below.
The majority of city business can be conducted without in person meetings.
If you are unsure of who to contact please call 763-389-2040 or email City@princetonmn.org.
Please visit the city's webpage at www.princetonmn.org for further updates and information as the situation evolves.
Administration
City Administrator Robert Barbian - rbarbian@princetonmn.org
City Clerk Shawna Jenkins Tadych -sjenkins@princetonmn.org
Emergency Management
Emergency Management Director- Ron Lawrence- pfrdchief1@princetonfiremn.com
E.M. Deputy Director- Bob Gerold- bgerold@princetonmn.org
E.M. Deputy Director- Todd Frederick – tfrederick@princetonpolice.com
Finance
Finance Director Steven Jackson - steve@princetonmn.org
Accountant Karen Hodge - khodge@princetonmn.org
Fire Department – 763-389-2410
Fire Chief Ron Lawrence – pfrdchief1@princetonfire.com
Assistant Fire Chief Josh Vaccari -jvaccari21@yahoo.com
Planning / Zoning / Building Permits
Com. Development Specialist Stephanie Hillesheim - shillesheim@princeton.mn.org
Com. Development Zoning Technician - Mary Lou DeWitt - marylou@princetonmn.org
Police Department – 763-389-4879
Police Chief Todd Frederick – tfrederick@princetonpolice.com
Sergeant Ryan Vandenheuvel – rvandenheuvel@princetonpolice.com
Public Utilities- 763-389-2252
P.U.C. Manager – kbutcher@princetonutilities.com
P.U.C. Supervisor- rgrant@princetonutilities.com
Public Works - 763-389-2042
Public Works Director Bob Gerold - bgerold@princetonmn.org
Public Works Supervisor Tim Jensen - tjensen@princetonmn.org
Wastewater Treatment Facility - 763-389-3574
Plant Supervisor Chris Klinghagen - cklinghagen@princetonmn.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.