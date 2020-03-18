Princeton Water Tower.jpg

Princeton's Emergency Management Team is working closely with public safety officials in neighboring cities and counties.

This team has been preparing to provide safety within the community as the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation evolves.

The coordinated planning ensures the city and counties are well positioned to respond to changing circumstances daily.

Princeton Mayor Brad Schumacher will be making an announcement at noon today (Thursday, March 19) regarding COVID-19 at Princeton City Hall.

The announcement will be posted on the city’s Facebook page and available afterwards on the city of Princeton’s website at www.princetonmn.org.

The health and safety of the community is a priority for the city of Princeton.

As a precaution, the city is taking several actions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

These decisions follow a Minnesota Department of Health recommendation to reduce the frequency of large gatherings and promote social distancing.

On March 18 the City of Princeton limited access to all public buildings until further notice.

City staff are continuing to work and assist the public, essential services will continue to be provided but the following locations will not be open for in person business except by appointment only.

Buildings affected by this notice:

  • Princeton Library (Closed)
  • Civic Center (Closed)
  • All additional city park buildings (Closed)
  • City Parks (Open with social distancing protocol
  • Princeton City Hall (Limited access by appointment only)
  • Princeton Public Safety Building (Limited access by appointment only)
  • Princeton Public Works Facility (Limited access by appointment only)
  • Princeton Wastewater Treatment Plant (Closed to the public)
  • Liquor Store (Open with precautionary measures)
  • Princeton A/D Building (Open with precautionary measures)

Because this situation is evolving, the city will evaluate the status of facilities and cancellation of events and activities on an ongoing basis.

How to Conduct Business Without Coming to City Facilities

City staff will continue to work and be available via phone or email.

A list of contact information can be found below.

The majority of city business can be conducted without in person meetings.

If you are unsure of who to contact please call 763-389-2040 or email City@princetonmn.org.

Please visit the city's webpage at www.princetonmn.org for further updates and information as the situation evolves.

Administration

City Administrator Robert Barbian -  rbarbian@princetonmn.org

City Clerk Shawna Jenkins Tadych -sjenkins@princetonmn.org

Emergency Management

Emergency Management Director- Ron Lawrence- pfrdchief1@princetonfiremn.com

E.M. Deputy Director- Bob Gerold- bgerold@princetonmn.org

E.M. Deputy Director- Todd Frederick – tfrederick@princetonpolice.com

Finance

Finance Director Steven Jackson - steve@princetonmn.org

Accountant Karen Hodge - khodge@princetonmn.org

Fire Department – 763-389-2410

Fire Chief Ron Lawrence – pfrdchief1@princetonfire.com

Assistant Fire Chief Josh Vaccari -jvaccari21@yahoo.com

Planning / Zoning / Building Permits

Com. Development Specialist Stephanie Hillesheim - shillesheim@princeton.mn.org

Com. Development Zoning Technician - Mary Lou DeWitt - marylou@princetonmn.org

Police Department – 763-389-4879

Police Chief Todd Frederick – tfrederick@princetonpolice.com

Sergeant Ryan Vandenheuvel – rvandenheuvel@princetonpolice.com

Public Utilities- 763-389-2252

P.U.C. Manager – kbutcher@princetonutilities.com

P.U.C. Supervisor- rgrant@princetonutilities.com

Public Works - 763-389-2042

Public Works Director Bob Gerold - bgerold@princetonmn.org

Public Works Supervisor Tim Jensen - tjensen@princetonmn.org

Wastewater Treatment Facility - 763-389-3574

Plant Supervisor Chris Klinghagen - cklinghagen@princetonmn.org

 

