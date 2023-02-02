United We Shiver: 15 nonprofits to benefit from brave plungers on Feb. 4

From the front office to the freezing waters of Big Lake, CAER’s Executive Director Heather Kliewer and Client Intake Specialist Emily Caswell (Kliewer), along with several of their family members, are taking the ‘United We Shiver’ plunge to support CAER Food Shelf.
Nonprofits across the community have teams participating in the annual ‘United We Shiver’ event Saturday, Feb. 4, on the shores of Big Lake as a way to spread awareness and raise funds for at least 15 organizations.
Local changemakers will flock to the United We Shiver event next weekend.
In its second year under the production of the Sherburne County Area United Way, United We Shiver is a community fundraising event where brave souls plunge into the icy waters to support local nonprofits. In 2022 over $30,000 was raised and 100% of proceeds stay local.
So much more than just an icy plunge, United We Shiver is a full-day family-friendly event that is free to attend and filled with activities for everyone.
Mother Nature has not produced as much ice on lakes across Central Minnesota this year, forcing some event organizers to cancel some. United We Shiver organizers have been monitoring the situation and made a few tweaks and will be able to proceed with the festivities.
Some events will be moved off of the ice, leaving primarily just the jumpers on the corner of the lake being occupied by the Sherburne County Area United Way event, a spokesperson for the United Way said.
The Shiver Family Festival starts at noon, with winter activities including sleigh rides, sled bowling, face painting, hot cocoa, coffee, a scavenger hunt, and more.
Food and drink will be available for purchase throughout the day from Style Catering of Big Lake.
The highlight of the event is the 2 p.m. plunge, where teams jump to support their favorite nonprofit organization. The event emcee this year is “PT” Paul Thomas from the Wolf and #LIVIN Foundation.
New this year is the first annual Shiver Bowling Tournament. It is one of the activities that has been moved off the ice as a safety precaution.
Back again is the competition BBQ ribs cookoff. Local BBQ teams smoke ribs to gain cash prizes and a People’s Choice Award. The public tasting starts at 3 p.m.
Since 1969, the Sherburne County Area United Way has worked to drive lasting change in the Sherburne County area by uniting changemakers to advocate for the common good of the community and to develop innovative solutions to local complex challenges that cannot be solved alone.
‘Leave it to the Kliewers’ to jump for CAER
The CAER team, “Leave it to [the] Kliewers”, hopes to raise $3,000 for CAER Food Shelf at the annual outdoor event. In 2022, Doug and Jackson Kliewer, Emily Caswell, and Ryan Devens raised funds and took the cold jump into Big Lake for CAER. This year, Heather stepped back from helping to organize the event and a stepped into the icy adventure.
“My family has been so supportive of CAER from working part-time to volunteering and helping with special projects on the weekends,” Heather said. “They all jumped last year and had so much fun, I am excited to join them this year!”
During a time when many households are struggling financially, CAER provides food and financial assistance for people in need. With donations and support during United We Shiver, CAER continues to keep its shelves stocked.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.