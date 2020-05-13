2020-Graduation-Clip-Art-Geographics-1-L.jpg

The Union-Times is getting ready to publish graduation special editions for both high schools in the coming weeks. Milaca’s graduation salute will publish Thursday, May 21, within a single-section paper; Princeton’s graduation salute will publish Thursday, May 28. Both salutes will feature graduate photos. Our editorial staff will cover scheduled graduation ceremonies on announced dates.

