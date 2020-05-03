Construction of three reduced conflict intersections on U.S. Highway 169 near Milaca is scheduled to start Monday, May 4.
Also known as J-turns or R-cuts, RCIs are intersections that decrease fatalities and injuries caused by broadside crashes on four-lane divided highways.
This project will construct three RCIs at:
•Highway 169 and Mille Lacs County Road 11 north of Milaca;
•Highway 169 and County Road 12 south of Pease/Milaca;
•Highway 169 and County Road 13 and Long siding, south of Milaca
Traffic impacts will be minimal. Motorists will encounter periodic lane or shoulder closures on Highway 169 and access will be maintained on local roads.
Motorists should follow directional signs, expect changes, gravel surfaces, flaggers, and heavy moving equipment.
When complete in late June, the $3.5 million Highway 169 project will improve motorist safety and access.
To learn more about RCIs and this project, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/rci/h169 or contact Nate Walton, Project Manager, at Nathan.walton@state.mn.us or at 218-828-5837.
Motorists are asked to watch for workers, traffic control, equipment, and follow posted speeds. Fines for violating work zone speed limits is $300.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home executive order and will continue.
MnDOT is working to be as flexible as possible with scheduling during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward in a timely manner.
Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.
