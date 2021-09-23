Jackie Monroe
Jackie (Harris) Monroe is a 1998 graduate of Milaca High School where she was active on the Varsity Swim Team and lettered each year from 1994 to 1999, and she was part of Student Council.
After graduating high school, she attended St Cloud State University initially pursuing a degree in dentistry. Her career path changed when she took a news production class to meet an undergrad requirement; this choice changed her trajectory. After she switched majors to Mass Communications, Jackie worked in the UTVS newsroom at SCSU, writing and anchoring newscasts which aired on public television. She graduated in three years with a degree in Mass Communications. Jackie pursued an unpaid internship in ElPaso, Texas. Within two months, she advanced to become a paid, part-time reporter. In another two months, she earned a full-time position. Her time with ABC7 was one of tremendous growth and nourished a lasting, positive impact.
In 2002, she accepted a position as Morning Anchor at KSNT, an NBC affiliate in Topeka, Kansas, She anchored a 2 hour morning show, produced and anchored morning cut-ins, and also worked as the Health Reporter. During the first ratings period of her employment, the morning show’s market share doubled. Viewership grew as Jackie received the Topeka Capital Journal’s “Best of Topeka” award in 2004. In 2004, Jackie accepted a new position and moved their household to Indiana, where her husband, Nate Monroe, would join her after his deployment in Iraq. She took on a weeknight anchor role at WTVW, a Fox affiliate in Evansville. She also contributed weekly pieces for the Family First franchise and produced fitness segments called Two-Minute Toner, featuring local certified trainers. At the end of her contract with WTVW, Jackie moved across town to join the dominant station in the market, 14WFIE. She worked off-air for the first year to honor a non-compete clause, which is common practice. Over the years she has signed several back-to-back contracts with WFIE, and she continues to anchor the 6 and 10 PM weeknight newscasts, and an abbreviated newscast at 9 PM which airs on a digital channel and streams online.
A big portion of Jackie’s work is spent on the critical news gathering process. She monitors the web, phones, and emails, verifying incoming information with public leaders or law enforcement officers. She communicates with 911 dispatchers in breaking news situations, lines up interviews for herself and others, and writes news copy for air. Jackie proofreads reporter scripts, conducts interviews in the studio and in the field, logs and edits video, advances scripts between shows as stories develop, and anchors from the field during large breaking news events. Jackie is a newsroom leader, mentoring reporters on storytelling, creative ways to use sound, story structure, impactful writing, character development, and getting the most out of their video. She also recruits new talent for 14WFIE.
In January 2007, Jackie was featured on the game show, Deal or No Deal, a brand new game show at the time . She auditioned to be a contestant, and after several callbacks, learned she was in! She ended up winning $83,000 and Jackie briefly interacted with Megan Markle who held case #24.
Jackie and Nate live on 6 acres just outside the city of Evansville,IN. They have 10 year old twins, Jude and Ava, and a Shih Tzu, Teddy. Jackie has been active in genealogy for 15+years, particularly in genetic genealogy. She maintains, most of her academic life, she was a B student with big dreams and plenty of resilience. One of her new hobbies is learning to paint with watercolor. The Monroes are members of Resurrection Catholic Church. Jackie is the daughter of Tim and Mary Jo Harris of Foreston, MN.
John (Jack) Palmer
John (Jack) Palmer was born and raised in Starbuck, Minnesota and graduated from high school in 1968. He finished his high school career as the Senior Class President. He participated in Student Government, Yearbook staff, Football manager, Cross Country, Wrestling, One-Act Plays, the junior class play, the senior class play, and the Speech team.
After high school he attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis and earned his degree in Theatre and History while being heavily involved in the theatre program. He graduated Magna Cum Laude and moved on to St. Thomas University for his Master of Arts in Education. He decided on a degree in teaching and had a year-long internship with St. Thomas University teaching at Bloomington Jefferson High School. He broadened his career choices and earned a minor degree in English from the University of Minnesota.
In 1974, he began teaching at Milaca. He taught three years of social studies at Milaca Middle School. He then moved to the high school to teach English in 1977 while completing his major in English through St. Cloud State. His 33 years of classroom instruction included all four grade levels with a focus on 9th grade English, short stories, theatre arts, and creative expression, but it was his 25 years teaching College Prep English where Mr. Palmer recognizes his most significant influence with students. Palmer’s expertise influenced numerous students to develop critical thinking and writing skills with maturity and hard work to achieve success beyond high school in all careers. He was voted Milaca’s Teacher of the Year in 1997. He worked with the National Honor Society, the negotiation team, scholarship committees, and student teachers. He mentored and encouraged teacher growth in the classroom and with extra curricular activities. He has watched Milaca grow and change while being involved in the various performing arts
Jack was always involved beyond the classroom directing over 70 plays, including 33 One Act Plays which earned four appearances at the MSHSL State OAP Festival in 1982, 1985, 1991, and 1993 with three of the four receiving starred performances. He was elected to judge the State One Act Play. He coached Jr High wrestling for a bit when he first started teaching until the season conflicted with Speech, and he moved to coaching Speech full-time. He spent ten years announcing for the wrestling team. The speech team developed an extremely competitive reputation throughout the state receiving numerous section, conference, and tournament awards including multiple state entrants every year and four MSHSL Champions in Great Speeches 1998, Storytelling 2002, and two Poetry Champions in 1999 and 2000. Jack earned the respect of the state speech coaches and was voted to judge the state speech tournament multiple times starting in the late 80s.
Jack raised his three children in Milaca: Aaron, Sean, and Adrienne, all who graduated from Milaca High School. He currently resides in Foreston and spends time in his shop refinishing furniture and creating his own woodworking projects with his wife, Margaret. He now volunteers his time with the Milaca Historical Society researching and organizing records and using his carpentry skills in the museum.
