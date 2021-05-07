A week ago today (Friday) the Minnesota Twins were coming off a 10-2 win over Cleveland in which they hit six home runs.There was optimism as they climbed out of last place in the division, seven games behind front-running Kanas City, the Royals coming to town for a three-game series.
And when the Twins took two out of three from Kansas City last weekend, scoring 22 runs in their two wins, and then followed it up with a win over Texas on Monday, they had crept to only five games behind the Royals who were on a downward spiral. And with Kansas City losing again on Tuesday, the Twins took a 3-1 lead over Texas into the ninth inning and were three outs away from being only four games back. All seemed right with the Twins' world.
Then disaster struck. An error by a player normally good on defense allowed Texas to tie the game in the ninth inning and the Twins lost 6-3, their extra-inning record falling to 0-6. Unfortunately it was a harbinger of things to come. Texas won 3-1 on Wednesday as Minnesota batters struck out 15 times and failed miserably with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-9 in those situations. And then, to make matters worse, on Thursday the bullpen coughed up another late lead and the Twins lost 4-3 in the 10th inning, dropping their record to 0-7 in extra-inning games.
The team is now six games out of first place at 11-19, Cleveland taking over first place after a four-game sweep of Kansas City. The Twins have scored only one run in 23 ninth innings this year, managing to get only six hits, and have gotten only three hits in 10th innings (a .130 average). They have already lost four series at home, a year after losing only one.
To make matters even worse, rookie Alex Kirilloff, who hit four homers in three games against Kansas City last weekend, is on the injured list and may be joined there by Byron Buxton who left Thursday's game with an injury that seemed almost inevitable, at least for him, while having a breakout season, or maybe just a breakout month when you consider his history of injuries.
Today the Twins are in Detroit to begin a three-game series against the hapless Tigers who, at 9-23, have the worst record in baseball and are 3-17 in their least 20 games. It should be a time for the Twins to do well but the 2021 Twins are absolutely unpredictable. The manager sent part of the B team out there Thursday against Texas and the Twins managed three runs the first three innings but didn't score again, again leaving runner after runner on base (10 for the game).
We've been hearing the past couple weeks that it was early in the season and that was once true. One of the team's bosses said about 10 days ago that the bad start to the season wouldn't look so bad if the team had a similar record during a stretch in mid-season. That's probably true, although the manner in which the team is losing would be concerning even in a mid-season scenario. And now the injury bug has hit the team the last few days.
The plain truth is that it's not so early in the season anymore. When the Twins finish the three-game series in Detroit they will have played a fifth of the 162-game schedule. Right now, as the series begins with Matt Shoemaker (1-3 record, ERA of 7.83) trying to right the ship against the beleaguered Tigers, Minnesota has played 18.5% of its games and it will be 20.3% after Sunday.
Let's say the team needs 90 wins to make the playoffs, although in 2019 when the Twins won 101 games (W-L percentage .623) it got them only the third seed for the playoffs. But , if we stick with 90 wins, they need to have a record of 79-53 the rest of the way this year and that's a .594 percentage. In last year's shortened season the Twins were 36-24 (.600), the percentage for those two division titles being above the .594 needed to get to 90 this year. There is only one team that has that high a percentage this year, the Red Sox, so you can see that winning 79 games — although not impossible — is a fairly lofty goal.
The optimism of just a week ago is tempered by the loss for 10 days of an injured Luis Arraez, the loss of Kirilloff for who knows how long, and now the possible loss of Buxton for awhile. When you factor in the non-performance of Miguel Sano, Max Kepler, Jake Donaldson and Jorge Polanco so far, and the continuing troubles of the bullpen, it's not a rosy picture. We have been told constantly during the bad start that the team is better than this, that the lineup is one that will score lots of runs. But when you consider the last three games with Texas and see only seven runs and a batting average of .206, you wonder. Yes, they should be better but they haven't been.
Things should get better against Detroit this weekend but maybe the Tigers are due to start playing better, just as is the case with Detroit. One thing to note is that Akil Baddoo, the former Minnesota minor leaguer who hit so well for the Tigers against the Twins early in the season and caused head scratching for some who thought he should have been protected on the Twins' 40-man roster (I wasn't one who thought they should have), has come back to earth. He is hitting only .192 and has struck out 34 times in only a fifth of the season. He played in only 29 games of Class A ball in 2019 and didn't play last year. If he does well against the Twins this weekend it might be a case of the baseball gods frowning on the Twins' 2021 season.
The Twins are off Monday and then go to Chicago for three games to play the White Sox, the odds-on choice to win the Central Division, although the Sox have more problems with serious injuries than the Twins. Maybe a week from today after the six games in Detroit and Chicagot here will again be optimism in the Twins' camp. Four or five wins in those six games would do that.
Sorry for the gloom and doom. That just happens to be the case right now. We got good news yesterday from Gov. Walz as he eased some pandemic restrictions. Now we need some good news about the Twins as they try to rescue the season. It's possible.
