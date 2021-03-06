Twins say: No press box coverage for your writer this spring

In 1968 in this newspaper — granted, just a weekly, not one of the big boys — I began writing about, among other things in a weekly column, the Minnesota Twins. It wasn't an every-week thing but I was a fan of the team and the Twins got mentioned fairly often..
Then in 1982, when the team was still holding its spring training in Orlando, Fla., before moving to Fort Myers, I headed out for spring training with absolutely no idea of what such a trip would entail, landing in Orlando on a late-night flight. I was a true rookie at such an endeavor. I had no plan for a motel or a rental car and it was late at night in my first trip to the Sunshine State. I finally rented a car and then began driving around Orlando looking for a place to stay, totally lost in a city I had never visited. I finally found a motel, with no idea where I was in relation to Tinker Field, and the night clerk told me I could stay one night but that the room was rented for the next week.
As things turned out — a good thing for me since I was a naive rookie — I was able to keep the room for a week, the length of the stay for my first spring raining ever. I asked the route to the field the next morning and finally found it, somewhat by accident. It was a busy week, including an interview with Twins' manager Billy Gardner about the possibility of rookie JIm Eisenreich of nearby St. Cloud (to Princeton) starting in center field, a story I wrote for a new sports publication in St. Cloud.
The rest is history. I missed only a couple spring trainings over the next 37 years, often using pictures (unusual for a weekly paper) with my columns, first in black and white and then in color. In 1991 I watched the Twins play in Baltimore during the last year of Memorial Stadium there and used some pictures, one of which you see with this week's blog. I ran that picture in the Union-Eagle in 2006 when reminiscing about Kirby Puckett having to retire way too early because of an eye problem. In that column I revealed that I also have video of Kirby's last homer ever, with Chuck Knoblauch and Paul Molitor on base. It came in an afternoon spring training game in Port Charlotte against Texas and there was no TV of the game that day. (Puckett died at age 46. Hard to believe he would have been 61 this month had he lived.)
(That reminds me: I also have a 14x22 picture of Roy Smalley's swing that made the last out of a major league baseball game at Metropolitan Stadium in 1981 in a 5-2 loss to the Royals.. That picture has also been in a column in the Union-Eagle.. It's a picture I've never seen elsewhere.)
As the years went by I began staying longer than a week for spring training, Eventually it got to be for the whole month of March and I would send weekly stories, often with pictures, back to the Union-Eagle. On occasion other papers in the ECM Publishing conglomerate used the stories and pictures. For me it was a labor of love that continued after watching my first baseball game about 70 years ago in the small town of Tracy in southern Minnesota. I doubt whether any weekly in Minnesota was doing that amount of coverage of the Twins. I think our paper was ahead of the curve.
A few years back, after writing my stories as a fan in the stands, I applied for, and got, passes to be in the press box at Fort Myers, putting me there with the big-name writers from the Twin Cities, and writers from the other teams, and even those from South Korea last spring just before the pandemic shut things down. It was interesting, and enlightening, to talk to those who covered those games for a living, while I did it for enjoyment.
I realize the nearly 40 years of coverage appeared only in a weekly newspaper. But the Twins used to welcome such coverage. I think the old adage is true that says any kind of publicity - bad or good — can be helpful for a team. And I'm fairly sure there was no other weekly, as well as possibly the state's smaller dailies, providing in-person coverage from spring training every year. And, at the risk of beating my own drum, I think the coverage was relatively knowledgeable. coming from someone who had spent most of his life around the sport.
As usual, a couple weeks ago the application was made for press credentials at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers. But on Monday an email came saying the request for a game on Wednesday this week had been turned down, and a day later the requests for the other three games were turned down. That came on the same day I made a trip to the new Atlanta Braves $140 million dollar spring training stadium just 11 miles away from where I am staying. I purchased tickets for three games between the Twins and Braves, two of them standing-room-only tickets. And since the Tampa Bay Rays stadium is also nearby, I hope to get there for a game or two to see the Twins, one of my Florida friends helping out with that search. And maybe I can see the Twins play the Orioles in nearby Sarasota because it looks like seeing the Twins in their home stadium is not going to happen.
No, the Twins didn't owe me anything. It's not a big deal for them to send a weekly reporter (well, a former weekly reporter, now just a blogger) packing. It's a bit of a disappointment for someone who has written about the team for nearly 40 years through thick and thin, as well as writing numerous editorial page columns about the team, especially in the World Series years, besides the mentions in my weekly sports column.
Pat Reusse of the Star Tribune, now No. 6 on the seniority list among 800 baseball writers across the country since moving up one slot when Sid Hartman died, assured me in a conversation this week that there is social distancing in the press box and that Major League Baseball is being very careful about such things. I'm still going to do a story or two this spring, although not with the advantage of in-person coverage like before. I won't have those little items that you get by being there in person but I will have some opinions. It would have been nice to get there for at least one game this year. Maybe next year.
Sports shorts
The PHS boys basketball team has a 13-1 record after its 86-42 win Thursday night at North Branch, a team it beat 93-87 a month earlier. The team has four games remaining, all against teams it has beaten this season, Princeton is averaging 89.5 points a game and giving up 70.5, an average differential of 17 per game . . . Back on Jan. 16 the Gopher men's basketball team knocked off Michigan at The Barn, 75-57, giving Michigan, seemingly headed for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney, its first loss of the season. The Gophers were 12-3, ranked, and appeared to be headed for a very good seed in the NCAA tourney. Michigan was the fifth team that was ranked that Minnesota had beaten, and later Purdue was added as the sixth. (This year's team can be the answer to a trivia question some day: What team beat six ranked opponents and didn't make the NCAA tournament?) Now Minnesota is 0-10 on the road, 13-13 on the season, and has gone 2-9 in the last 11 games, including losses to Northwestern (13 straight Big Ten losses to that point) and Nebraska (its first Big Ten win). There's no doubt that injuries to center Liam Robbins and three-year starter Gabe Kalscheur have been part of the problem. It was suggested in some media outlets a few weeks ago that the team wasn't trying and was going through the motions. I disagree with that — a good team, or a team playing well in a particular game, can make it look as though that's the case. Players don't want to look bad. But there's definitely something missing as the regular season grinds to a halt Saturday at home. It will likely cost Richard Pitino his job, right or wrong . . . Meanwhile, the PHS girls hockey team has struggled through, to this point, a winless season, having a few blowout losses and some close games, including a game they led 1-0 and 2-1. As happens every year to high school teams they lost some players from last year by graduation. Then three players who would have been back for this year took off to play on a 19U team in the Twin Cities. And as the team played a very good Holy Family Catholic team a couple weeks ago on the road and gave up more than 80 shots, three players - a freshman defenseman and two senior forwards, one a captain out for the season with a broken ankle that needed surgery, were sitting in the stands for medical reasons. In my more than 50 years of watching PHS teams, every sport has had a season like this. And sometimes the effort wasn't there. But those on the girls hockey team didn't quit in that 8-0 loss to Holy Family, nor have they quit in any of their games this season, close game or blowout loss. They have played hard to the final buzzer in every game I've seen and that's commendable. Give them credit. High school sports should be like that but it doesn't always happen. Their consistent effort has been a treat to watch.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
March 15, 1951 - About 300 attended the pro wrestling card at the armory. In the women's match Ramona Runquist got the win when her opponent was disqualified for roughness.
March 15, 1956 - Former PHS athlete Russ Fischer lettered as a freshman on the St. John's (Collegeville) basketball team . . . Former PHS athlete Paul Duckstad was captain-elect of the Luther College football team, and was on the track team.
March 16, 1961 - Bob Nick, with 376 points in 18 games, led the PHS basketball team in scoring. Jim Knutson was second with 176.
March 17, 1966 - Tom Sahlstrom of Milaca averaged 20.6 points to lead the Rum River in scoring, while Princeton's Steve Cartwright was second at 19.2, Dave Duncan 13th at 12.3 and Tim Enger 23rd at 8.4.
March 17, 1971 - Former PHS athlete Bob Backlund won the Division II 190-pound wrestling title for North Dakota State.
March 17, 1976 - John Griswold was all-conference in wrestling . . . All-conference in basketball for the girls was Lynn Minks, and all-conference for the boys were Scott Erickson (12.9 points, 13.5 rebounds) and Scott Kelley (13.4 points, 9 rebounds).
March 12, 1981 - Dave Rittenour placed third at the state wrestling tournament in the 145-pound weight class. . . A season after going 1-18, the girls basketball team beat St. Francis and Milaca, teams it had lost to twice during the regular season, in subregion games. Barb Blomberg scored 20 points in each game.
March 13, 1986 - Jay Perbix, Butch Vanderhoff and Dan Voce were all-conference in hockey . . . Chris Williams placed fifth in the breaststroke at the state swim meet.
March 14, 1991 - The girls basketball team record of 18-7 produced a school record 18 wins for a season, as well as a record for games played at 25.
March 14, 1996 - Princeton rallied with an 18-1 run to take a 35-31 lead over Duluth Central with six minutes left in a subsection game but lost 48-40.Todd Jackson had 12 points, Jesse James 11 and Chad Olson 10.
March 8, 2001 - Jordon Snow placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle at the sate swim meet, The PHS team placed 15th . . . David Myers scored 21 points and had 13 rebounds in a 55-47 win over Milaca. The team was 12-12 and 7-7 in the Rum River.
March 9, 2006 - Sophomore Jared Doyle placed eighth in the 50-yard freestyle at the state swim meet and 15th in the 100 freestyle . . . The boys basketball team (14-12) beat Big Lake 75-60 and got the No. 4 seed for section play. Scott Roehl had 27 points, 5 assists and 11 rebounds, Zach Neubauer 13 points and Jared Berggren 11 points, 6 blocked shots and 11 rebounds.
March 10, 2011 - Karl Eichinger lost his first match at the state wrestling tournament but then came back with four straight wins to place third as a heavyweight . . . Diver Tony Kottke placed third in the state swimming and diving meet. Princeton was 18th as a team.
March 10, 2016 - The boys hockey team lost 6-1 to Thief River Falls at the state hockey tournament and then lost 3-0 to Mankato West . . . The girls basketball team (20-8 ) beat Cloquet 51-30 in the first round of section play and then beat North Branch 60-37 to advance to the title game against Grand Rapids. Princeton had won the section title in 2015,
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
