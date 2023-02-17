The University of Minnesota men's and women's hockey teams have both been ranked No. 1 this season at one time or another and both seem headed for at least some post-season success.
That should open up the usual pre-season conjecture about the Minnesota Twins who are just starting spring training in Fort Myers, Florida.
Why is that, you ask? That's because some of the other major players in the Twin Cities world of sports are struggling, with some of them having absolutely awful seasons.
Both the Timberwolves and Wild are still in the running for making the playoffs but, at this point, just barely. The Wolves, with starting center Towns out now for more than two months, might make the playoffs and they might not, despite the coming stardom of 21-year-old Anthony Edwards and his ascension to the league's all-star game this weekend. (Then again, the Wolves blew a 20-point lead Thursday night and lost.) The Wild also might make the playoffs despite being unable to make up for the 85 points that Kevin Fiala provided last season before being dumped by the team.
And the Gopher basketball teams, the other "big" teams in town, have failed miserably despite some pre-season hopes to the contrary. Neither was thought to be a team that would be a world-beating unit but I don't think anyone thought they would be this bad. The women's team beat Nebraska on a three-pointer just before the buzzer Wednesday night but the team is only 3-12 in the Big Ten and tied for 12th, and has a 10-16 record. The men are even worse at 1-12 and in last place in the 14-team Big Ten and have a 7-16 record.
To be fair, Lindsay Whalen's women's team has a lot of freshman playing regularly and they've shown flashes of good play. But Whalen, in her fifth year, may not make it past year six if things don't improve next year after a woeful turnover-filled season like this one has been. Yes, she has good freshmen but they need to be better next season. Men's coach Ben Johnson, like Whalen a former Gopher, got credit for a good coaching job last season when all but a couple players left for other teams. But the team, saddled by some injuries and graduation losses, has been terrible this winter with some freshmen getting a lot of playing time.
So I think the average fan of the Gophers, the Wolves and Wild, if they are fans of the Twins, are ready for something new. And, as they say, hope springs eternal before a major league baseball season, even in cities where there is absolutely no chance of the team contending for a playoff spot, to say nothing of a division title.
The Twins made a surprising move by retaining high-priced shortstop Carlo Correa for probably the next six years, picked up a decent starting pitcher from Miami, and — at least on paper — have a pitching staff that should be better than the 2022 bunch, and waved bye bye to Miguel Sano, he of the great potential who, despite his shortcomings and strikeouts (one every 2.8 at-bats), averaged a homer every 15 at-bats after a rookie year in 2015 when he averaged a homer every 14 at-bats.
And Thursday in the StarTribune there was a story about Max Kepler, now unbelievably 30 years old, who many of us self-proclaimed experts predicted this winter would be traded or let go because of moves the front office made, now being ready to embark on a comeback year after a couple seasons of injuries and dramatically reduced production. Kepler, signed by the Twins at age 16 after being raised in Berlin, Germany, had 36 homers and drove in 90 runs in 2019. But he fell off in 2020, had a decent year in 2021, and then fell off even more in 2022. After the Twins signed Joey Gallo (another strikeout-prone outfielder who bats left-handed, like Kepler) this winter, I and many others felt Kepler wouldn't be around in 2023. But he is, so far. He's an accomplished outfielder but his swing deserted him in 2022.
Then there's the eternal question about Byron Buxton. He can't seem to make it through a season without getting hurt. So the Twins signed Chris Taylor, a good defensive outfielder from Kansas City, this winter and most people figured Buxton will be primarily a DH while Taylor plays center field. But we've been wrong about Kepler so far and maybe we're also wrong about Buxton being primarily a DH.
Things will be sorted out one way or the other when the Twins open the season in six weeks at Kansas City and then open at Target Field a week later with the Houston Astros as the opponent if the weather is good enough. Will Kepler be around? Will Gallo, who has years of 38, 40 and 41 homers in the majors (and 213 strikeouts in 2021, with a strikeout percentage worse than Sano) be in the lineup? Will the Twins miss the traded Luis Arraez, the American League batting champ in 2022? Will Correa hit well all year instead of just in September? Will Buxton make it through100 games?
Stay turned. We'll know the answers to those questions, some of them before the middle of the season in July when we will find out if the Twins will still be in the running, and sports fans won't be already looking forward to the seasons of the football Gophers, the Vikings and the winter sports teams.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Feb. 14, 1963 - Princeton beat Cambridge 62-38 as John White scored 16 and then beat Rush City 69-62 for the team's 13th win in14 games as Steve Lindell scored 20.
Feb. 15, 1968 -PHS beat Braham 83-81 as Tom Enger scored 29, Jim Rajala 19 and Jerry Ruis 12.
Feb. 15, 1973 - The Jaycees beat Frank's Bar in city league basketball as Mike Winkelman scored 22 and Mike Gibbs 16 . . . Princeton (9-2) lost 52-44 to Mora (11-0) to end Princeton's chance for an RRC title. Dave Mingo (15 points, 7 rebounds), Tom Rogde (12 points, 5 rebounds) and Tom Holbrook (6 points, 16 rebounds) led the way.
Feb. 16, 1978 - Steve Schmidt and Mark Rittenour were all-conference in wrestling . . . Lynn Donner had 21 points and 20 rebounds as the girls lost 49-39 to Mora.
Feb. 17, 1983 - Barb Blomberg scored 34 points in a 71-37 win over Braham. Kelly Auers had 18 rebounds, Laura Bekius 13 . . . The PHS boys beat Braham 61-50, led by Nathan Murphy (23 points), Tom Blomberg (11 points 10 rebounds) and Brian Dorr (8 points 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals).
Feb. 18, 1988 - Judy Bornhodt had 27 points and Dawn Haehn 18 in a 70-55 loss to Bloomington Kennedy . . . Eric Bjurman scored 13 points in a 75-52 win over Pine City . . . Princeton beat Sauk Rapids 6-5 in overtime to win the Rum River hockey title. Dean Groebner had two goals.
Feb. 18, 1993 - Corrine Lundell scored 36 points in a 63-50 loss to Duluth Denfeld . . . PHS was second in the RRC gymnastics meet as Joleen Schirra, Angie Miller and Jenny Clemons were all-conference . . . The boys swim team won its third straight RRC title as Mark Green, Mark Knapp, Jon Conway, Andy Collins, John Faulhaber and Robert Bonkowske were all-conference.
Feb. 12, 1998 - Maria Hoeft, Bonnie Snyder and Julia Fulton were all-conference in gymnastics . . . Chad Carlson scored 28 points in 92-74 win over Pine City and Kyle Breitkreutz had 12 points and 9 assists . . . The Princeton B1 bantam team moved to No. 1 in the state in the Let's Play Hockey paper's rankings.
Feb. 13, 2003 - Angie Haehn (21 points, 9 rebounds) and Steph Drews (10 points, 9 rebounds) led the way in a 57-38 win over Mora . . . The girls hockey team (16-8-2) lost a 4-3 overtime heartbreaker to Mound-Westonka in section quarterfinals after leading 3-0 as Becky Schwab scored twice . . . The boys beat Mora 81-68 as Gordy Sanford had 27 points and 15 rebounds and then lost 71-51 to Sauk Rapids as Eli McVey had 25 points.
(Luther Dorr compiled these items, is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years), and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 55 years.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.