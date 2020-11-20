"It comes as no surprise that Trump is not gracious in defeat," was the opening sentence of a letter in the Opinion section of the Star Tribune two days ago. "He hasn't been gracious in victory," the letter continued. Another letter, this one from a Trump supporter, took issue with so-called "elites" who are telling fans of Trump to shut their mouths, even though well over 70 million voters for Trump make up close to 50% of those who voed. But that writer also stressed that there are no facts to support any dispute about the outcome of the election.
Yet here we are, more than two weeks after the election, putting up with the daily reports of President Trump continuing his efforts to prove that the election was rigged and that he has won the election. And the situation got even crazier Thursday when Rudy Giuiliani, the mayor of New York City when 9/11 took place who was a hero to many for the way he handled the situation, went on a rambling diatribe about how the election had been stolen.
Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency who was fired by Trump a few days ago, called it "the most dangerous one hour and 45 minutes of television in American history," and "possibly the craziest."
The Trump outfit slapped down $3 million before the deadline on Wednesday to pay for a recount in the Wisconsin counties of Milwaukee and Dane (Madison) in an attempt to show there had been fraud there in a state that voted for Joe Biden.
Trump sought a recount in Georgia and it ended yesterday with the news that the result was no different — Biden had defeated Trump there. In Arizona the Republican speaker of the state's House of Representatives, sent a letter to Republican colleagues noting that he had voted for Trump but that Arizona lawmakers would not interfere with the results of Biden winning that state by about 11,000 votes. There was also a bit of a mess in Michigan where two Republican members of the canvassing board of Wayne County (Detroit) originally refused to certify the county's votes. They changed their minds and voted to certify, but then said on Thursday they wanted to take back the votes to certify, despite a huge majority for Biden.
And so it goes around the country as President-elect Joe Biden and his staff are being shut out by Trump in preparation for the transition, for instance, not giving Biden accessto the daily briefings that were accorded to Trump by President Obama back in 2016 when Trump won the election over Hillary Clinton.
I've never seen anything like it in my approximately 56 years of presidential elections. Trump has made a couple statements that lead one to think he knows he's lost the election, yet he continues to talk about election fraud and continues not to assist in the transition of power. Columnist Scott Martelle wrote in the Los Angeles Times that Trump "is as sore a loser as he is ungracious a winner."
I remember Trump saying after Election Day that it was "embarrassing" the way the election had been handled. Truth is, it's been embarrassing to see how he's handled the situation, even when some of his supporters have said publicly that the election is over and that Biden has won. It makes one wonder what people around the world think about the situation.
When Trump was elected four years ago I wrote that he deserved a chance, just like anyone who had been legally elected. But he blew that opportunity. Had he stayed off Twitter and not told so many untruths over the four years, there's a fighting chance he would have been re-elected. But he didn't and it's time to end the charade ("an absurd pretense intended to create a . . . respectable appearance") we're experiencing.
The country deserves better.
Sports shorts
It's a moot point now that winter sports seasons among Minnesota high schools end today (Friday) because of the pandemic but Becker (3-2) of the Mississippi 8 Conference was ranked No. 9 this week in the Associated Press state football rankings for Class 4A, Princeton's class. And Princeton (5-1) made an appearance under the heading of "others receiving votes" with 6 votes. St Michael-
Albertville (5-1), only two years removed from the M8, is ranked No. 4 among big schools (Class 6A) and led No. 2 Eden Prairie at halftime last week before losing a close game. Annandale (6-0), the team Princeton lost to in the season opener, is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A and Mora (5-1) is ranked No. 6 . . . Big Lake of the M8 was 0-5 until an upset win over No. 6. Marshall in 4A the last week of the regular season and then beat Zimmerman 28-12 in a quarterfinal playoff game Tuesday that turned out to be its last game of the season because of the state shutdown. Big Lake had played a tough schedule and might have been a surprise in Princeton's section. . . PHS kicker Zach Marshall has five field goals this season and it's likely there aren't many in the state who have that many . . . I've been telling friends from around the country and the state the last few years that Minnesota high school basketball is way, way better than in previous decades. Never was that more evident than on Wednesday during the NBA draft when four Minnesotans were taken among the first 41 players drafted. Rounded off, that's 10 percent of the first 41 coming from Minnesota. Among those 41 were seven players from other countries so that means that of the remaining 34, four (12%) were from Minnesota, leaving only 30 from the other 49 states. Those four came from Hopkins, DeLaSalle, Cretin-Derham Hall and Apple Valley. Former U of M center Daniel Oturu, who had a very good year with Minnesota last season, was taken at No. 33 after former Minnesota high schoolers went at No. 22 and No. 31. I think Oturu should have played another year of college basketball but he will get his chance with the Los Angeles Clippers where former Gopher Amir Coffey played sparingly last season after leaving the U following his junior year . . . The disaster that is University of Minnesota football (1-3) is averaging 407 yards and 29 points a game but the defense has been horrific most of the time. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim (10 touchdowns, 715 yards) has been very good but quarterback Tanner Morgan hasn't been near the player that he was in 2019. Someone mentioned last week that the Gophers could finish 6-2 if they won their last five games but that person, after the one-sided 35-7 loss to Iowa last week, says 1-7 is now a possibility. The first three possessions against Iowa were a disaster. Ibrahim got a first down right away but then three straight pass plays (why?), inside the Minnesota 20, led to a punt. Then the kick returner fell down on his 10 to start the next possession and a punt followed when a gain to the 39 was nullified by a holding penalty (7 penalties for 75 yards in the first half). Then Minnesota intercepted an Iowa pass and ran the ball to the Iowa 13 but a 15-yard penalty for an illegal block, followed b yan unsportsmanlike penalty of 15 yards on Coach Fleck (he also did that last year in the Iowa game) took the ball back to the Minnesota 45 instead of having he ball on the Iowa 13. The rest of the game was a disaster. Maybe it was paraskevidekatriaphobia (don't ask for the pronunciation), the fear of Friday the 13th . . . In the things-have-changed department, I had never heard of Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, the overall No. 1 pick who went to the Timberwolves this week, until a few days before the draft when his name popped up in speculation about who the team would draft. In the old days players didn't leave school until after their senior years and we usually knew more about them. Another change: Nine of the 60 players taken in the first two rounds are from other countries, including two each from Serbia and Israel . . . The Vikings are keeping us on the hook with three straight wins and the possibility of going to 5-5 with a win over Dallas on Sunday. I had never heard of Dalvin Cook when the Vikings drafted him but the first time I saw him carry the ball in an exhibition game I was impressed with his acceleration. He was obviously a diamond in the rough. And now he leads the NFL with 954 yards rushing (5.5 a carry) despite missing a game and a half with an injury. His 84 points also leads the NFL, as does his 1,143 total yards (pass reception yardage added). I was certain the Chicago Bears would give Cook a tough night, and they did. But the fact that the Vikings kept running the ball helped open up the passing game for Kirk Cousins who had his third good game in a row. With Dallas (2-7), Carolina (3-7) and Jacksonville (1-8) on a favorable schedule the next three weeks, could the team really get back in the playoff hunt after a 1-5 start? You'd think so but many long-suffering Viking fans will probably expect an upset in one of those games.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Nov. 25, 1965 —A new basketball setup finds the addition of a JV team (mostly sophomores, with an occasional junior playing). Previously there was an A team and a B team, with the B team made up of sophomores and freshmen. And with former B team coach Ken Johnson taking over, the ninth grade is to have its own 12-game schedule in the afternoon. And about six games were scheduled for another new program, that of teams in the seventh and eighth grades playing in the afternoon while the ninth grade was playing.
Nov. 25 1970 —Rich Lindstrom, a former PHS player, made honorable mention all-conference for the football team of Concordia College (Moorhead) in the MIAC. He was the starting center on offense . . .Freshman Tom Meyer, a 1970 PHS grad, placed 13th in the North Central Conference cross-country meet for Mankato State.
Nov. 26, 1975 — John Kapsner had 20 points, including an overtime layup that was the winner in a 68-67 win over White Bear Lake Mariner. Kevin VanHooser had 19 points and 17 rebounds, and Scott Erickson had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Nov. 27, 1980 — Kathy Marty broke two school records at the region swim meet . . . Kelly Talberg had 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 52-28 win over Brooklyn Center. Jackie Berndt added 10 rebounds.
Nov. 28, 1985 — Sixteen letter winners returned from a 19-2 PHS hockey team that won the Rum River Conference title, including goalies with goals-against averages of 1.14 and 1.78, and leading scorer Dan Voce (29 goals, 52 points).
Nov. 29, 1990 — Julie Priess and Corrine Lundell were all-conference in volleyball. Sophomore Lundell set records in kills (232) and solo blocks (79).
Nov. 30 1995 —The boys hockey team was ranked 10th in Class A after beating Minneapolis Washburn 2-1, Erik Hanson and Curt Cook scoring the goals . . .The girls basketball team beat St. Paul Humboldt 42-41, Mandee Young leading with 13 points.
Nov. 23 2000 — Steve Gibbs, a 1999 PHS grad, kicked a 37-yard field goal, was 2-for-2 on extra points, and averaged 41.5 yards on four punts as Northwestern College (Roseville) beat Greenville College 35-27 in the Victory Bowl in Canton, Ohio . . . Ian McVey, a 2000 PHS grad, scored a team-leading 18 points in his first game with the Fergus Falls Community College basketball team. He was 7-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 on free throws. (McVey later went on to play for Utah State, becoming Princeton's first Division I player.)
Dec. 1, 2005 — Tessa Gronli had 13 points in a 60-53 win over Chisago Lakes, giving her 1,007 points for her career and making her the fourth PHS girl to score at least 1,000 points . . . Alex Kettelhodt was all-conference in volleyball. She led with 231 kills, was second in ace serves and third in digs.
Dec. 2, 2010 — The girls hockey team (2-2) lost 4-2 to Holy Family as Ellie McElhone and Julia Osowski scored goals.
Nov. 26, 2015 — .Montana Lawrence placed 15th in the 500 freestyle at the state Class A swim meet and 13th in the 100 backstroke, setting school records in both events . . . The boys basketball team lost 59-57 to Zimmerman as Brady Peterson led with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
