I have never been on a movie set. And it's likely I never will be.
There's a high probability that 99% of you reading that sentence have never been on a movie set and probably never will be,
What that means is that we are not aware of the protocols that are used on a movie set for the making of any decisions. So we don't really know how it was that actor Alec Baldwin, on the set of the movie "Rust" fired a real gun, with real bullets, that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin had been handed a prop gun and was reportedly told it was a "cold" gun, not loaded with live rounds.
For me that led to questions about what happened, especially after I saw a headline in the Minneapolis paper last Monday that read like this: "Some in Hollywood cry: Why are there real guns on set?"
So, a week and a day later, I have questions about what happened, the questions perhaps naive because I don't know how such things are handled on a movie set.
The first question is why, in this day and age when moviemakers can fake anything they want to because of advances in cinematography, real guns are still being used, especially after Brandon Lee was killed in the '90s by a bullet left in a so-called prop gun. Sorry that's just hard to understand.
OK, so you had a real gun on set. The second question for me is how there could be any chance there was a live round in that gun. Were staff members using the gun for target practice during "down" time? There are any number of related questions but I don't know the protocols of how things are handled on a movie set.
But what really hit me when I read that headline in the StarTribune on Tuesday morning of this week were two other questions, ones I have not heard raised by anyone, although I don't claim to have read all the stories about the incident, or heard all the radio reports, or have seen the many television reports.
When I read that headline I wondered why it was that Baldwin had pointed that gun at anyone, to say nothing about it being a person who was not in the cast. Or maybe it went off accidentally. We haven't been told how it happened, the county sheriff saying in a news conference a couple days ago that the investigation was ongoing.
I simply can't understand why the gun was there, or why it was pointed at someone. My final question is why the trigger was pulled. Or was it simply an accident? We haven't been given all of the information available, that's for sure.
It's hard to understand all four things: Why was the gun there, why did it have a live round, why was it pointed at someone, if it was, and why was the trigger pulled? How could someone as experienced as the 63-year-old Baldwin not check such things?
Maybe we'll never know, maybe in the next day or two we will know more. Meanwhile, there are plenty of questions about what happened and why. Accidents happen but it just seems there were too many things that weren't done properly.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Nov. 8, 1951 — Forty-nine reported for basketball practice, 15 for the varsity and 34 for the B and C squads. Leading varsity returnee was Richard Paulson, all-conference, all-district and all-region forward when Princeton won District 16 the previous season.
Nov. 8, 1956 — All-conference players for the 6-2 football team were Jerry Kish, Ronnie Almberg and Al Fischer. Kish ran for more than 1,000 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. Sportswriter Pete Finelli predicted it would be a long time before Princeton had another back like Kish. (The next year Dick Southard was named an all-state fullback as he averaged 10.5 yards a carry.)
Nov. 9, 1961 — Al Hansen, a 1958 PHS grad, was a starting defensive back at UMD, the MIAC champ, and ran an interception 55 yards for a touchdown on his third interception of the season.
Nov. 3, 1966 — Princeton (6-1-1) upset Northfield of the Big Nine Conference 28-7 in the season's final game. Tim Enger ran an interception 90 yards for a touchdown and Tom Enger, Ross Johnson and Steve Cartwright scored touchdowns. The Tigers intercepted four passes against a touted passing offense. (Note: The Big Nine was regarded by some at that time as the top conference in the state.)
Nov. 10, 1971 — Princeton (3-6, 2-6 in the Rum River) lost 28-6 to Elk River as Don Cordes scored and ran for 117 yards but the Tigers had a net of only 97 yards. Cordes averaged 5.6 yards a carry for the season and ran for 1,121 yards after running for 1,098 the season before. He averaged 5.8 yards a carry in his three years and ran for 2,336 yards.
Nov. 11, 1976 — Princeton, which had beaten St. Francis, earlier in the year, lost in three games to the Saints in subregion volleyball as Patty Lindstrom and Laurie Peterson each had eight straight completed serves in the first two games. The team had won 12 in a row and finished 14-3.
Nov. 5, 1981 — The volleyball team beat Foley and North Branch but lost to Sauk Rapids and ended up third in the Rum River. PHS was 7-2 in the RRC and 16-3 for the regular season. The Tigers then beat Milaca 18-7 and 18-3 in tournament play as Barb Blomberg led in ace spikes.
Nov. 6, 1986 — Kelly Keen won two events as the Tiger swim team placed third in the Two Rivers Conference meet in Princeton . . . Run at the same time on a Saturday in the same building was the Region 7AA volleyball tournament. Princeton lost to Cambridge.
Nov. 7, 1991 — The third-seeded volleyball team (18-7) had to travel to Proctor to play a quarterfinal game after a 15-day layoff . . . A Halloween blizzard forced cancellation of the Rum River Conference girls swim meet.
Nov. 7, 1996 — Shanda Ruis and Amanda Gray were named co-MVPs of the girls tennis team . . . The volleyball team, tied with North Branch after two games, lost in four in the section semifinals. Mary Skarohlid had 24 set assists and 10 ace serves. (Editing done to this point.)
Nov. 1, 2001 — Trailing 23-0 at halftime the PHS football rallied but lost 29-20 to state-ranked St. Michael-Albertville in section football. Kevin Englund scored twice and Mike Patnode had the other touchdown . . . The volleyball team ended the season 8-18 after a three-set loss to Forest Lake in section play.
Nov. 2, 2006 — Dylan King placed fifth at the section cross-country met and qualified for state. Doug Burns had been the last entrant in 1980. King had his best time of the year, 17:03 . . . The football team (1-9) lost 26-12 to Grand Rapid in section semifinals as Phillip Klaphake ran for both scores.
Nov. 3, 2011 — The volleyball team lost in three games to Grand Rapids in the opening round of Section 7AAA playoffs. Kate Hanson led in kills with 10 and Haley Ostendorf had 7 . . . Princeton lost 35-8 to Becker in football playoffs. Josh Osborn ran for the touchdown.
Nov. 3, 2016 — Reilee Schepper and Kelsey Dorr became the first PHS tennis players to make it to the second day of the state tournament. They beat a doubles team from state powerhouse Edina the second day but lost a three-set tie-breaker to a Wayzata team and were eliminated . . . The volleyball team advanced to section semifinals with a four-set win over Forest Lake as Mallory Jordahl led with 15 kills.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
