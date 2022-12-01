Three critically injured after assault in rural Ogilvie

Three people were in critical condition after a brutal attack in Kanabec County near Ogilvie.
The attack occurred at about 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office.
The victims are Jeff and Becky Ponto. Jeff Ponto is a self-employed auto mechanic in the Ogilvie area and a member of the Ogilvie Fire Department. Becky Ponto is a RN nurse at the hospital in Mora, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the Ogilvie Fire Department. Kanabec County deputies responded to a report of an assault at the rural Ogilvie residence. Two adult victims who resided at the residence were transported to Welia Hospital in Mora and transferred to metro area trauma centers in critical condition from injuries suffered in the attack, according to the sheriff’s office. A third individual suspected of being responsible for the attack was also critically injured and flown to a metro area trauma center.
The suspect in the attack is not from the immediate area and does not pose a threat to the community, the sheriff’s office stated.
This was not a random assault, and no other suspects are being sought at this time, the sheriff’s office added.
The investigation is still in its initial stages. More details will be released at a future date.
“Medical expenses are adding up very quickly along with their regular financial obligations. Their life has been helping others and now we need to help them!!” the GoFundMe read.
As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $17,967. You can visit the GoFundMe page at:
