(Recently someone told me they thought it would be a good idea to run some columns written during my earlier years as an editor in Princeton. I disagreed, though that person and some others have urged me to put together a book of columns from the 35 years I was an editor. By chance, a few days ago I came across one that was written exactly 20 years ago in this week of August, with the headline above. It brought back some memories for me and I decided to use it again this week because of its special meaning for me.)
Some of you may remember a column in this space about 18 months ago after an old friend from my days in the Army, a guy I hadn't seen for more than 30 years, called to tell me he had cancer. He said he didn't know how much longer he had to live and that maybe he'd call again.
He didn't tell me where he was living and it sounded as though he'd just as soon not meet face to face. I respected that unspoken need for privacy, although awhile back I had clicked on an Internet site that included the names of many who served in the military. I didn't find his name and my search ended there.
Last week the phone rang and when the caller identified himself, I had no idea who I was talking to — until I repeated that last name to myself and began to wonder if there was a connection. Sure enough, it was my friend's son. He was calling to tell me his father had died.
Neither of us could speak for awhile. When we finally did it was to introduce ourselves and give each other a little history. We found some similarities in how his father's life had gone and how mine had gone. And we quickly found that all three of us shared a common love of baseball. There was no surprise there — his father and I had made many days and nights go by in the Army by talking, or arguing, about baseball. We played together at Fort Riley and it became a bond.
I finally got around to asking why his father hadn't told me 18 months ago where he was living. I said I would have gone there in a heartbeat. His son said he wasn't sure but that his father was a proud man and probably didn't want me to remember him in a weakened condition. I told the son that wouldn't have mattered — and then caught myself, remembering how tough both of us thought we were nearly 40 years ago when we first met.
It was an unusual conversation, to say the least — talking to the son of someone who had once been a close friend and finding out that my friend had died just a few days ago. We had things to say and we didn't.
We talked a few minutes and began to say goodbye, something I found difficult despite not knowing the person to whom I was talking.
"I have to thank you," my friend's son said hesitatingly. I asked why and he said his father had told him about a baseball game a long time ago when he made an error in a game that cost me, the pitcher, a win. "My father told me that no one would talk to him afterwards but that you came and sat down, put your arm around him, and told him it was OK. And he told me that changed him forever, made him think more of other people's feelings. He said you were a heck of a guy."
There was nothing left for me to say. My friend had been the more easy-going of us and I was surprised he remembered me that way. I said goodbye to his son as our conversation ended and it wasn't until a couple minutes later, as I sat staring out the window, that I remembered I hadn't asked where my friend was buried, nor did I know where he had lived recently.
I'd like to go there, stand at his grave, and tell him what a joy it had been to become friends with him. We spent a lot of nights talking and we figured we'd be friends for life. We were sure of only a couple things — that we never wanted to end up in a foxhole together in some godforsaken foreign country, and that we wanted to make the major leagues together. Or, if we didn't make it to the major leagues together, the other would support the one who did.
Those hopes and dreams have long been gone and the worst part is that now he is, too, after living only into his fifties. That's hard to believe and even harder to understand. We should've gotten together again, somewhere along the way, and renewed a friendship that was once so strong. Now that won't happen.
I remember him gliding into the hole at shortstop, planting his foot and throwing out a speedy runner at first base. And then chirping a little bit at the other team as the ball was thrown around the infield.
I'd give a lot to see that again . . . but memories are all that remain. Why did it have to be that way?
Sports news and notes
Brian Julson, a 1998 graduate of Princeton High School, has been hired as the activities director at St Francis High School. Julson, who graduated from Hamline University in 2002, has been activities director for the Milaca district the past two years. He taught at Princeton from 2002 to 2005, then was a teacher and coach at St. Francis for 14 years before taking the AD job in Milaca. He takes over the activities director job at a high school that had an enrollment of 1,422 the last school year . . . The Princeton Panthers are the host team this year for the Region 1C tournament that began last night with a play-in game. That game reduced the tournament to eight teams and the double-elimination tournament will run this weekend and next weekend. Princeton's first game as the No. 2 seed is Saturday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. vs. Hinckley, the No. 7 seed . . . I was fortunate to work at the state American Legion baseball tournament in St. Cloud for four days last week and the Foley team was the Cinderella team of the tournament. Foley, with a high school enrollment of 458, had by far the smallest base to draw its players from, yet made it to the final four in the tournament before losing in the semifinals and then losing the third-place game. Foley beat Moorhead 4-2 in the first game of a four-team pool, beat Ham Lake 2-1 in the second game of pool play, and then beat Eastview (an Apple Valley team) by a score of 6-3 to advance to the single-elimination round of eight teams after giving up only six runs in three games. They won that game over Mankato, 8-5, but then lost to Hopkins in the semifinals and to Willmar for third place. The team was the talk of the tournament because every game was a small town/school versus usually a much larger town/school. It was a bit of redemption for the Foley players who were undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A during the high school season but then lost 2-1 and 1-0 in region play . . . Osseo beat Hopkins 16-6 in the championship game, scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after Hopkins had scored six runs in the top of the inning to take a 6-5 lead. Both teams are from District 10, as was tourney entrant Eden Prairie, giving District 10 three teams among the 16 in the tournament. There are 10 American Legion districts in the state and Princeton has been in District 10 for decades, a district that has perennially been one of the stronger districts in the state, and often has been the best. At least seven District 10 posts have won state titles, some multiple times, and three have won the national American Legion World Series. Princeton won District 10 in 1974. Included in the district for many years have been the North End league (Princeton's), the Wright County league, and North Hennepin and South Hennepin leagues. Had Princeton been in a different district throughout the past few decades there would have been a good chance of making the state tournament in many other years. The competition in District 10 against teams such as Edina, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, two Bloomington teams, Hopkins and Wayzata was just too strong from those much-larger school districts, as well as teams such as Coon Rapids (once a state champion) from the North Hennepin league . There were three teams in the tournament that Princeton played against this year in high school or Legion ball — Grand Rapids, Fridley Gold (Totino Grace) and a Minneapolis post with players from Washburn High School . . . I'm not one who wants to get rid of Miguel Sano, as some fans of the Minnesota Twins do. Yes, he has stretches where he is almost a sure out, many times on strikeouts. But he also has good stretches, has had some game-winning hits this season, and sometimes carries the team for awhile. Back in a 9-game stretch in May he had 3 doubles and 6 homers and drove in 13 runs, while hitting .333 with an on-base percentage of .389. In June he had a 9-game stretch with 2 doubles and 4 homers, 9 RBIs, and hit .288. And in the last six games before the win in Cincinnati on Tuesday of this week, he hit .435, had an on-base percentage of .533, had 3 doubles and 2 homers, and drove in 8 runs. I think the Twins should give him one more year, leave him at first base and also use him as a designated hitter, or possibly make him the main DH . . . Rocco Baldelli, manager of the Twins, and Derek Falvey and Thad Lavine in the front office, or whomever has made the decisions to make trades and get rid of players, have decimated a team that won a division title last year and now they've given away their best pitcher, Jose Berrios, for, again, prospects. Eduardo Escobar was traded away for three prospects, none of whom have made the majors three years later. Escobar has had good years since. They also traded away Ryan Pressly who has had three good years for Houston, the two players the Twins got for him having little impact for the Twins. They jettisoned Trevor May, Matt Wisler and Rich Hill after last season and all three would look good in a Minnesota uniform now. Wisler, who had an outstanding ERA of 1.07 with Minnesota in 2020 and averaged 11.9 strikeouts per 9 innings, is 2-2 with a 2.13 ERA at Tampa Bay. May, who in his last three years in Minnesota had an ERA of 3.19, a 10-4 record, and was a workhorse (65 games in 2019), is 4-2 with an ERA of 3.21 with the Mets this year. Rich Hill had an ERA of 3.03 for the Twins in 2020 and was 6-4 with an ERA of 3.87 for Tampa Bay this season in 19 starts. Meanwhile, the Twins gave Randy Dobnak a five-year contract extension this season, something I failed to understand. He's been out much of the year with an injury but was 1-6 with a 7.83 ERA when active. For the last two years with the Twins he is 7-10 with a high ERA of 5.88. Figure that contract extension out. The Twins also got rid of Kyle Gibson after a 13-7 year in 2019 and when traded by Texas a few days ago to the Phillies to bolster Philadelphia's playoff hopes, Gibson's ERA of 2.87 in 19 starts led the American League when he was traded. He won his first start for the Phillies. I understand that all trades or personnel decisions don't work out. But the Twins have made a lot of bad moves the past three years. For me the last straw was getting rid of Berrios who, in his first start for Toronto, pitched six shutout innings and got a win. The players they got for Berrios better produce soon or that will be another bad move, perhaps trumping all the others. Berrios was an innings-eater and the Twins' pitching staff badly needs someone like that . . . I hope Minnesotans realize how good the Star Tribune's sports section is. Their Olympic coverage has been fantastic with a wide range of stories to go along with daily coverage of the Twins and Vikings at this time of year. It has taken quite awhile to make my way through each day's offerings during the Olympics . . . The Twins may have a sleeper prospect in infielder Jose Miranda who is hitting .348 with 9 homers in only 32 games at St. Paul (the Twins AAA team) after being called up from Wichita (their AA team). His slugging percentage is .630 and on-base percentage is .411. He was hitting .345 at Wichita and had 13 homers in 47 games. All this comes after a 2019 season at Class A Fort Myers where he hit only .248. He hit three home runs in his first game at St. Paul as a leadoff hitter.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Aug. 17, 1961 - Fifty-five boys, only five of them seniors, were out for football in grades 9-12, with Pete Finelli as coach . . . Season tickets for football at PHS went on sale at $2 for adults and $1 for students.
Aug. 12, 1966 - Gene Grams hit .340 to lead the town baseball team in hitting, and Bob Nienaber had two home runs . . . Sod was laid for a new practice football field at PHS, eliminating the 20 minutes of practice time that were lost each day as players were transported to and from the old field adjacent to the river.
Aug. 19, 1971 - Ron Deglmann was drafted by Nowthen for the regional town team playoffs . . . PHS grads Chet Stevenson and Mark Blaske went out for football at the University of North Dakota and PHS grad Roger Steinbrecher was out for the team at Valley City State (N.D.) (Note: All became starters. Blaske once scoring two touchdowns against Minnesota at Memorial Stadium in Minneapolis.)
Aug. 18, 1976 - A return trip to the state tournament for the town team was missed with a 4-3 loss to Clear Lake in 13 innings, the game ending on a controversial play. Princeton (22-9) got a home run in the game from Luther Dorr, his third straight playoff game with a homer. The game was unusual in that the game's four pitchers - two for each team - had been the four starters for the St. Cloud State pitching staff that won their conference title that season. The two Princeton pitchers were Dave Mingo and Dan Kne.
Aug. 13, 1981 - Lynn Rosen and Dave Sanborn won junior golf titles at Rum River Golf Club.
Aug. 14, 1986 - The team of Jay Perbix, Steve Sanborn, Dale Perbix and Greg Braford won the 48-team Minnesota Jaycee Best Ball Golf Tournament in Cambridge. Dale Perbix holed a 60-yard chip shot for an eagle on No. 10.
Aug. 15, 1991 - Chuck Olson hit .625 to lead the Freichels' Super Valu slow pitch softball team to a 2-2 record in the state Class C tournament . . . The Frank Pharmacy women's Class C softball went 3-2 at the state tournament. The team finished with a 29-12 record.
Aug. 15, 1996 - The Class C Freichels' Super Valu women's softball team won its district tournament but decided not to compete at the state tournament . . . Jason Miller (5-2, 1.80 ERA) and Brian Dorr (.425, 34 RBIs) led season statistics for the Princeton Panthers who finished 17-10.
Aug. 9, 2001 - .The Princeton Panthers (26-8) qualified for the state tournament for the fourth straight year, a year after placing second in the state and two years after going four games deep in the tournament. The team's record the past four years (counting 2001) was132-35 (.790), about four wins in every five games. The team hit .393 in the Region 1C tournament and had seven home runs . . . The American Legion baseball team played in the state tournament at Rochester and lost 10-7 to Rochester and 10-3 to Chaska, finishing with a 25-11 record. Both Rochester and Chaska did well in the tournament, won by Coon Rapids . . . The Union-Eagle, in an exclusive story, reported that Big Lake and St. Michael-Albertville were going to join the Rum River Conference for the 2002-2003 school year . . . Marianne Ossell (87) won the women's senior title at Princeton Golf Club and Dave Bue (75) won the senior men's title.
Aug. 10, 2006 - RaeLee Johnson (86) won the senior women's title at Princeton Golf Club and Jeff Haehn (72) won the men's senior title . . . For the first time since 1993 the Princeton Panthers didn't qualify for the Region 1C baseball tournament, losing 4-0 to Isanti in the third game of a three-game series, and it was only the second time in 17 years that the team didn't qualify for the region tournament. It also put an end to a string of eight consecutive appearances in the state tournament . . . Taylor Murphy won the junior championship at Princeton Golf Club with a 73 . . . The Legion baseball team finished 20-9 after a 9-18 record the previous year and had a .339 team batting average.
Aug. 11, 2011 - The Princeton Panthers lost two playoff games to end their season. They lost 4-2 to Isanti and 12-8 to Mora after taking a 7-0 lead in the first inning.
Aug. 11, 2016 - The Warzecha/Howard Homes slow pitch softball team from Princeton finished 17-7, claimed the Tier II title in the Cambridge-Isanti Thursday men's softball league, and was to compete the next week in the state Class E tournament in Stacy.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
