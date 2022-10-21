(With the NFL season in full swing, the Vikings off to an improbable 5-1 start, and a bye week for The Purple, I'm going to dredge up a 2002 column I wrote after the Vikings had vanquished the hated Green Bay Packers at our plastic field in Minneapolis. It was a fun column to write because of the nearby obnoxious guy who was a Packer fan. It shows a little what the days were like when we were putting up with indoor football. Ah, then there were those days at the outdoor stadium in the'70s when the Packers came to town and the jabs from both sides were yelled at each other from a few feet away with booze-driven taunts. The word "slunk", by the way, is the past tense and past participle of slink.)
"I told 'ya, I told 'ya," the guy behind me at Metrodome screamed Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers had just scored on an 84-yard pass with 13 minutes left in the game and the Minnesota Vikings, after leading the whole game, found themselves tied at 21-21. Minnesota fans were settling back in their seats, pretty much accepting the fact that their heroes would probably blow a chance for a big upset.
The blowhard behind us, who had crossed the border from the east to watch the Green Bushers play, had consumed two or three beers for every Brett Favre interception (three of them) and he'd obviously had a few while tailgating before the game. He made it very plain to all who were listening — we couldn't avoid it — that he'd come to town the night before and partied with the Iowa fans who were celebrating a win over Minnesota in college football.
This guy, with half of his face painted green and the other half yellow, had been screaming obscenities at his Green Bay players and coaches the whole game, questioning why they had even bothered to come to Minneapolis.
But now here he was, telling the whole world that he had told us the Packers were going to make a comeback. He was pretty much stuck in a sea of purple and soon shut up, knowing that if he had to take a lie detector test, he'd be busted.
Meanwhile, off to my left, a guy with a Favre jersey was also getting his verbal jabs in at Viking fans. He had come to the game with his wife, a very neutral, conservative woman who read a book once in awhile and occasionally pulled little snacks out of her purse to nibble on. In fact, she made a bottle of Coke last from the first quarter to the end of the game. She was very much not into the game.
Seated in between them was their daughter, a girl of about 12 who had a purple Minnesota jersey on and was very much a Vikings fan. She didn't bother with either eating or drinking because she was actually watching the game. When the Vikings scored their second touchdown, and she knew by then that I was a season-ticket Minnesota fan, she leaned over and gave me a high five. She got a "who cares?" look from her mother and a disapproving look from her father.
The mother and the daughter tried their best to disassociate themselves from their husband/father but he was inescapable. "You losers," he yelled when the Vikings were penalized for slightly bumping into quarterback Favre, who did his best to achieve an Oscar by flopping like a beached whale to the ground. Later the Packer fan said an unprintable thing about Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper and then yelled an obscenity at Minnesota head coach Denny Green as he walked to the dressing room at halftime.
Uncharacteristically, the Vikings responded to the 21-21 tie in that last quarter with a field goal and took a 24-21 lead. But half the quarter remained and most among us felt Favre would rally his troops for the win. But Favre, who scooted for the locker room 20 seconds before the final gun, wasn't up to the task and the Vikings soon scored a touchdown to clinch the win and drop his record to 2-9 in our indoor stadium.
The guy behind me now, lubricated beyond belief, bolted — probably for fresh air — just before that touchdown, accompanied by catcalls from everyone who had been forced to listen to him because of where we/he sat. He covered his green ear, and his yellow one, and ran.
The guy next to me stood there shaking his head, his daughter was all smiles and gave me another high five, and the guy's wife was still reading.
It was just another day at the Teflon stadium, I thought, except that the opponent was Green Bay with its insufferable fans. But we do love it when they spend their money in Minnesota.
Too bad there's rematch next month on the frozen tundra.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Oct 17, 1957 - Marcel Aleckson won the first cross-country meet ever for Princeton at the local golf course, The Tigers beat Foley 15-46 . . . Princeton beat Elk River 27-0 and then beat Milaca 46-19 during MEA week to stay unbeaten at 7-0. Al Hansen scored twice in the Elk River game. Princeton had outscored its opponents 214-38, with only one touchdown coming against Princeton's first team.
Oct. 18, 1962 - Princeton beat nonconference foe Foley at the PHS Homecoming, 34-13. Princeton had 398 yards as Bob Robideau led with 112 yards in 6 carries.
Oct. 19, 1967 - Princeton (6-0-1) stayed unbeaten with a 27-0 win over Mora. Bob Backlund scored twice, Tim Enger ran 77 yards for a TD and Mike Culligan caught a TD pass from Dennis Sternquist.
Oct. 19, 1972 - Mora beat Princeton 22-0, the fourth shutout loss of the season . . . The JV football team beat Cambridge 24-19, as Keith Julson, Paul Peterson, Doug Froelich and Jim Cartwright scored touchdowns.
Oct. 20, 1977 - Marg Ward and Shelly Beals were all-conference as the PHS girls placed third in the RRC cross-country meet at Rum River Golf Club . . .,Princeton (3-3) upset Chisago Lakes (5-1) 29-9 as Steve Blaske ran for 126 yards, Dan Murphy for 85. Blaske and brother Dave Blaske each scored a touchdown.
Oct. 21, 1982 - A 27-yard field goal with 33 seconds left by Tom Blomberg gave Princeton a 16-14 win over St. Francis. Brian Dorr threw touchdown passes to Chris Prescott (5 catches, 65 yards)and Jason Savage . . . Princeton beat unbeaten Sauk Rapids in volleyball to take the RRC lead with a 6-0 record.
Oct. 15, 1987 - Princeton lost to No. 1-rated Cambridge in football, 37-0 . . . A Sauk Rapids swimmer whosetime was 17/100 of a second slower than a Princeton swimmer was placed ahead of that swimmer and Princeton lost at Sauk Rapids, 86-85 . . . Bill Evans, Ron Westrum, Dick Bowden, Robert Kruse and Carey Burke, all from Princeton, completed the Twin Cities Marathon.
Oct. 16, 1997 - Sara Strand was all-conference for this third straight year in the conference cross-country meet . . . The football team's unbeaten season continued with a last-second 26-19 win over winless Foley. The team drove 79 yards in 1:12 and scored with 13 seconds left on a 20-yard pass from Chad Carlson to Tony Stay. Stay caught 8 passes for 113 yards and Matt Wilhelm ran for 233 yards, while Carlson threw for 189. Wilhelm had back-to-back games of 191 and 233 yards.
Oct. 17, 2002 - Tom Foust earned all-conference honors for the third straight year in the Rum River Conference cross-country meet when he finished eighth . . . The football team (5-2) beat North Branch 29-7 as Jake Dettmer caught two touchdown passes (4 catches, 109 yards) and Brian Knoll ran for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Oct. 18, 2007 - Shannon Guse finished 14th in the M8 cross-country meet and earned all-conference honors . . . The volleyball team beat Pine City and Cambridge, Katie Loberg getting 22 kills against the Bluejackets, while Allie Johnson had 12 kills and 6 blocks vs. Pine City.
Oct. 18, 2012 - MaryClaire Mayerchack advanced to section quarterfinals when she won three matches in singles for the PHS tennis team . . . The girls soccer team beat Duluth Marshall 3-0 in a section quarterfinal match as Alanna Mattson, Taylor Laabs and Brittany Beckman scored.
Oct. 26 1917 -The girls soccer team lost 4-1 to North Branch in section semifinals with Ashley Tibbets scoring the only Tiger goal . . . The football team lost 38-20 to Big Lake as James Flicek ran for threetouchdowns and Alec Schimming caught 6 passes for 73 yards.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
