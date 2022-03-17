On this Wednesday afternoon with a temperature of 50-plus and days ahead forecast in the 50s as St. Patrick's Day approaches, we'll have a nice day with sunlight well into the evening because of daylight savings. That's good because I have always looked at St. Patty's Day as a time when winter begins to fade and spring, although we'll get some more snow, is on the horizon.
I've never bought into that timeworn Minnesota saying that there will be a storm because it's state tournament time. We made it through the boys hockey tournament without snow last week and this week it'll be the same with the girls basketball tournament. Of course, next week is the boys basketball tournament and who knows what we'll get then.
There's just no getting around it — Minnesota winters are no longer the killers they used to be. Sure, we get a bad one here and here but not very often.
And if you don't subscribe to that theory - easier winters these days, I mean - then you just haven't been around long enough.
When you're a kid those drifts and piles of plowed snow on the streets seemed huge. But it's a proven fact that things have eased a bit.
When I was 10 years old in the winter of 1952-53 and had morning and evening paper routes in Tracy, a small town in southwestern Minnesota, we had a storm that kept the papers from getting from Minneapolis to Tracy for three days. When those papers finally did arrive and the streets finally got plowed, my father, with a sister or two helping out, drove us around town to get three days worth of papers delivered, my father fearing those on the route might cancel if we didn't get them their papers.
That was bad but I liked it better than those cold, cold mornings when I had to walk a route with 30-plus papers and boots and mittens that often found me returning home with feet and hands that had no feeling. On occasion the way to solve that problem was to hold my hands under hot water, which made things worse. Sometimes I even had time to wolf down some Oatmeal before walking - yes, walking - a few blocks to school.
And, more often than not in those years of more snow than we usually have in this era, I was farmed out to older neighbors' places to help shovel their walks and driveways. My father thought it was nice that I would help but I wasn't too sure about that. I wanted to get those papers delivered and hurry home to listen to Bobby Benson and B-Bar-B Riders on the radio, or maybe the Green Hornet, or Sgt. Preston and his dog King.
On weekends, no matter the temperature, we'd walk a couple blocks to the city skating rink that had a warming house that wasn't very warm.
A few years later after we moved to rural Princeton there was a pond in the middle of the section and we'd walk through the church cemetery, through some woods, and go skating, sometimes for hours at night on the weekends with a fire in the middle of the ice to warm our hands and feet.There was the occasional thermos with hot Ovaltine that soon turned cold.
There was a good-sized pond (or small lake) across the road from our one-room school and we'd gobble down our lunch at noon and skate for most of the noon hour. One winter a couple of us built a ski jump on a small hill near the school and we'd spend our noon hour going off that thing on skis that weren't made for jumping. But we didn't care, cold weather or not.
So, as warm weather is going to come our way this week, I have to disagree with those in the U.S. Congress who want to make Daylight Savings Time permanent. For one thing, we certainly have more pressing issues than that. And who wants to get up in the dark all those months? Would you like a sunrise at 8:40 in December? I think not. Then we'd probably have to do like Princeton kids did one year in the '70s when they were required to put reflective tape on their clothes during a winter because it was do dark when they went off to school. Let's hope we don't have year-around Daylight Savings Time.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Second week of January
Jan. 11, 1962 - Princeton lost to Cambridge 79-54 as Phil Kobbervig led PHS with 17 points . . .The PHS wrestling team beat Cambridge 32-14 as Bob Blake stayed undefeated in six matches.
Jan. 12, 1967 - Princeton remained unbeaten in conference play at 5-0 with a 61-48 win over Milaca. Steve Cartwright scored 22 points, Art Skarohlid 14.
Jan. 12, 1972 - Milaca beat Princeton 52-46 as Bob Hedenstrom (16 points, 12 rebounds), Mike Solheim (10 points) and Tom Holbrook (15 rebounds) led . . . John Hulett placed ninth on the high bar for Princeton's best finish in a gymnastics invitational at New Ulm.
Jan. 13, 1977 - Laurie Peterson scored 22 points as PHS beat Milaca 41-33 in the conference opener, Barb Northway had 15 points and 13 rebounds . . . Four former PHS athletes were on the Southwest University swim team, the most from one town. Jim Pokorny and Rob Young were divers and Rich Findell and Jon Ingvalson were swimmers.
Jan. 14, 1982 - The Princeton wrestling team won a four-team wrestling invitational at home, beating Milaca, Brooklyn Center and the PHS JV team . . . Tom Hallbeck had 18 points and Jim Belfiori 8 as Princeton lost 56-48 to Mora. Jim Peterson had 18 rebounds and Brian Dorr 9.
Jan. 8, 1987 - The boys basketball team lost to Armstrong, Apollo and Hopkins in the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud. Chiris Klinghagen had 29 points in the last two games . . . The boys hockey team lost to Red Wing and Rosemount in a tournament at Red Wing.
Jan. 9, 1992 – Mark Anderson made the all-tournament team in a tournament at Elk River and Corrine Lundell and Alison Ringaman made all-tournament at a Hibbing tournament . . . The girls basketball team beat Pine City 77-30 behind 15 points from Ringaman, 13 points and 9 rebounds from Lundell, 11 points from Wendy Jackson and 9 points and 10 rebounds from Tanya Dorr.
Jan. 9, 1997 - The boys basketball team lost 66-62 to Tartan as Jesse James had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Chad Olson had 20 points and Darren Gray had 8 assists.
Jan. 10, 2002 - The boys basketball team lost 81-44 to Wayzta, ranked 9th in the state in AAAA, and lost 89-57 to Grand Rapids, ranked third in the AAA poll . . . The wrestling team placed third in the nine-team Royalton Invitational as Phil Meinert won at 140 pounds.
Jan. 11, 2007 - The boys basketball team beat Becker and Duluth Denfeld as Jared Berggren scored 22 but then had its winning streak end at 8 in a 91-77 loss to Duluth East despite having five players in double figures and Berggren having 6 blocked shots . . . A three-game win steak for the boys hockey team ended with a 7-0 loss to Duluth Denfeld.
Jan. 12. 2012 - The boys hockey team beat Mora 7-1 as Dan Muench had two goals and beat Pine City 15-3 as Jake Green, A.J. Wesloh, Cam Paulson and Muench each scored twice. Daniel Voce had one goal and five assists.
Jan. 5, 2017 - A three by Shane Fleury gave Princeton (1-6) a 70-67 win over Sartell in the Granite City Classic . . . The boys hockey team went 2-0 in the Schwan's Cup,beating Simley 2-0 and Mankato West on a shootout in a 3-3 game on a Lake Glaser goal.
The third week in January
Jan. 18, 1962 - Ogilvie beat Princeton 61-38 as Phil Kobbervig scored 11 and Don Herman 10 . . . As Princeton prepared to go against undefeated Foley, Steve Meixell was 6-0 and brother Cedric 5-1.
Jan. 19, 1967 - Elk River gave Princeton its first Rum River Conference loss, 73-64. Steve Cartwright had 24 points, Tim Enger 13 and Art Skarohlid 11 . . . Princeton trailed Monticello in wrestling, 18-13, before Roger Winkelman, Lee Minks, Mike Thompson, Bob Backlund and Pete Swanson won the last five matches for a team win.
Jan. 19, 1972 - Princeton lost 60-34 to Spring Lake Park as Tom Holbrook had 17 rebounds, and lost 73-51 to Mora as Tom Rogde scored 15 points . . . Jim Olson broke two school records in a swim team loss to Osseo.
Jan. 20, 1977 - Milaca employed a stall but Princeton got a 39-33 win as Curt Jenson scored 16 points and had 9 rebounds . . . Barb Northway made a free throw with five seconds left in overtime for a 49-48 win over Foleiy. Laurie Peterson had 26 points . . . Michelle Ziegler won the vault and uneven parallel bars in a gymnastics win over Brooklyn Center.
Jan. 21, 1982 - The girls basketball team beat Mora 68-41 as Barb Blomberg had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Kelley Talberg scored 20 . . . Brad Bakken had his fifth straight pin as Princeton beat Pine City 42-14. Dave Barthel, Ron Trunk and Dan Springman also had pins.
Jan. 15, 1987 - The girls basketball team stayed undefeated in conference play with a 59-32 win over Foley as Corrine Lundell (21 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists) and Tanya Dorr (12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) led the way . . . Princeton beat Pine City in wrestling, 37-31,for the first PHS win since January 1985 (2,553 days). Jeremy Werner got a pin at 189 to clinch the win . . . Mark Anderson scored 30 points as Princeton upset Rum River defending champ Cambridge, 68-62.
Jan. 16, 1997 - Trailing 19-15 at halftime, the girls basketball team beat Milaca 42-41 in overtime. Shanda Ruis led with 12 points and Erin Gunderson had 10 . . . The hockey team team beat Chisago Lakes 3-2 as Erik Hanson, Jeff Beckers and Jeff Hanson scored.
Jan. 17, 2002 - It was a tough week for PHS teams as the girls basketball team lost three games, the boys basketball team lost, the boys swim team lost and the girls hockey team lost two games. But the wrestlers (6-3) beat Chisago Lakes 40-29 after trailing 20-0. Heavyweight Justin Bronson clinched the win with a pin.
Jan. 16, 2007 - Sam Olson scored 9.025 on the balance beam to set a school record in a loss to Big Lake . . . The wrestling team beat Rush City for it second win of the season, 37-31, as heavyweight Billy Frank clinched the win with a 9-2 decision.
Jan. 19, 2012 - Princeton (7-8-1) and Luverne tied 1-1 in boys hockey and then the Tigers lost 7-4 to Proctor as a Tiger player got a 10-minute penalty for checking from behind because of an immediate MSHSL rule change made after two players in the state were hospitalized because of similar penalties.
Jan. 12, 2017 - After at 5-0 start in which they outscored opponents 23-5, the boys hockey team team went 1-3-1, losing 3-1 to Cambridge and 5-4 to Chisago Lakes.
The fourth week in January
Jan. 23, 1962 - Princeton lost to Braham 56-54 as Bill McManus led with 13 points and also lost to Braham 62-56 with Dean Hansen scoring 15, Bob Brand 12 and Phil Kobbervig and Steve Lindell 11 apiece . . . Princeton lost to Foley and St. Cloud Cathedral in wrestling but Steve Meixell remained undefeated.
Jan. 26, 1967 - Steve Cartwright had 36 points in a 79-60 win over Cambridge, a team Princeton had lost to earlier in the season. He was averaging 25.6 in RRC play . . . Bob Backlund (175) and heavyweight Pete Swanson won individual titles in the Princeton Wrestling Invitational as St. Francis won the tournament.
Jan. 26, 1972 - A jump shot by Mike Solheim just before the buzzer gave Princeton a 45-43 win over Elk River. Tom Rogde scored 17 points and Solheim had 10. Bob Hedenstrom led a 47-36 win over St. Paul Mechanic Arts with 19 points and 14 rebounds . . . Kim Fairchild and Brian Duffy had pins in a 40-13 win over Mora.
Jan. 27, 1977 - Carl Erickson was part of three first places as Princeton beat Sauk Rapids 100-72 in swimming . . . The girls beat Saul Rapids 61-32 as Princeton stayed unbeaten in RRC play. Laurie Peterson led with 19 points . . . Scott Kelley had 22 points and 16 rebounds in a 51-46 win over Braham, and scored 27 in a loss to Cambridge.
Jan. 28, 1982 - Bad weather caused postponement of the entire boys basketball Rum River Conference schedule the last two Fridays, and many Saturday events were canceled or postponed . . . Fawn Dery made six straight free throws in the final 90 seconds as Princeton edged Foley 43-40. Barb Blomberg had 16 points.
Jan. 22 1967 - Myron Angstman, a PHS grad living in Bethel, Alaska, won the John Beargrease sled dog marathon in Duluth . . . Princeton lost 5-1 to Chisago Lakes in hockey, ending a 23-game win streak in Rum River pay that dated back to the early part of the 1984-85 season. Dean Groebner scored the only goal.
Jan. 23, 1992 - Chris Elafros hit a basket at the buzzer as the Tigers remained undefeated in the RRC by beating Mora 45-43, after Tanya Dorr (8 assists, 5 steals ) hit a rebound shot with 37 seconds left to tie the game. Wendy Jackson and Corrine Lundell each had 12 points . . . The wrestling team beat Orono to win an eight-team tournament.
Jan. 23, 1997 - Eric Hanson (16 goals, 24 assists) was leading the PHS hockey team in scoring . . . The wrestling team placed third in the Becker tournament as heavyweight Jeremy Werner won an individual title.
Jan. 24, 2002 - The boys hockey team beat Mora and Sauk Rapids and was tied for first in the Rum River. Eric Verkinnes had two goals in the Sauk Rapids game . . . The boys basketball team, after 12 losses, beat Cloquet 54-47 as Mark Patnode scored 27 points and Eli McVey, who had 28 points in a loss to North Branch, scored 11.
Jan. 24, 2007 - The gymnastics team set a school record on the balance beam with a score of 31.9 by Kim Witzman, Sam Olson, Julia Osowski and Robin Willenbring . . . The girls basketball team (8-7, 0-6 in the M8) beat Saul Rapids as Katie Loberg scored 20 and beat Holdingford 65-41 as Loberg had 22 and Kate Bement 13.
Jan. 26, 2012 - The boys hockey team beat Monticello 4-3 in overtime on a goal by Jake Green . . . Princeton lost 83-53 to Little Falls in boys basketball and 70-60 to Zimmerman as John Jedneak had 21 points and 13 rebounds. The team had 10 three-pointers.
Jan. 19, 2017 - The boys basketball team beat North Branch 84-52 after a 58-56 loss to Zimmerman in which Adam Williams scored 27 points on nine 3-pointers . . . The girls hockey team (4-3 in M8 play) beat Chisago Lakes 4-1.
The fifth week in January
Feb.1, 1962 - Phil Kobbervig led Princeton with 19 points in a 58-55 win over Milaca. Dean Hansen had 15 and Bob Brand 14 . . . In a 26-18 wrestling loss to St. John's Prep Princeton had draws (ties) by David Johnson, Ray Peterson, Jim Weilland and Cedric Meixell.
Feb 2, 1967 - Princeton stayed in first place with a 70-56 win over Braham as Setve Cartwright (26) and Art Skarohlid (20) led the way . . . Bob Backlund was still undefeated in the 175-pound class and had given up only five points, all on penalties.
Feb. 2,1972 - Princeton lost to Elk River 59-46 as Mike Solheim scored 13 points . . . Darlene McMinn of Princeton completed the 500-mile Winnipeg-to-St. Paul snowmobile race . . . The wrestling team beat Milaca 36-14 as freshman Bruce Klabunde and sophomore Kim Fairchild won by pins.
Feb. 3,1977 - Curt Jenson had 24 points in a 60-59 loss to Robbinsdale Armstrong. Scott Kelley had 12 points and 10 rebounds . . . Laurie Peterson scored 26 points and Barb Northway 17 in a 52-26 win over Braham.
Feb. 4, 1982 - Princeton finished second to Cambridge in the Princeton Gymastics Invitational as Chris Kiloran won the uneven parallel bars with a score of 8.4 . . . Goalie Brian Peterson got the shutout in a 4-0 win over Cambridge . . . Tom Hallbeck scored 16 in a double overtime 57-55 loss to Chisago Lakes.
Jan. 29, 1987 - Dean Groebner scored all the goals in a 5-1 win over Mora. He was involved in nine straight goals by the Tigers, either with an assist or goal, in the team's last four games . . . A six-point lead with 1:25 evaporated in a 51-50 loss to Sauk Rapids as Eric Minks scored 18 . . . Karry Schimming (20 points, 12 rebounds) and Kelly Keen (14 points, 13 rebounds) led Princeton to a 63-34 win over Mora.
Jan. 30, 1992 - The girls basketball team improved to 8-0 in league play with wins over Sauk Rapids (53-34) and Milaca (72-51). Alison Ringaman scored 17 in the Sauk Rapids game and Corrine Lundell had 37 points and 14 rebounds in the Milaca game . . . Jason Welch got the shutout as Princeton beat Chisago Lakes in hockey 7- 0.Tom Erickson and Craig Wills hadfive points each.
Jan. 30, 1997 - The boys hockey team had 72 shots in a 5-0 win over North Banch as defenseman Nate Cook had three goals . . . After losing to Milaca and Duluth Denfeld the boys basketball team faced five conference games in 10 days. The loss to Milaca was by a 64-50 score as Jeremy Olson scored 16 points and Tom Braun 10.
Jan. 31, 2002 - The boys hockey team clinched a tie for the Rum River title with a 4-1 win over Chisago Lakes and a 5-3 win over Sauk Rapids, Josh Miller had two goals in the Sauk Rapids game . . . The girls basketball team beat Milaca in overtime, 59-57, as Kayla Walker had 15 points and then beat Hibbing in overtime, 52-43, as Walker scored 16 and Angie Haehn 14.
Jan. 25, 2007 - Jared Berggren averaged 23.5 points. 14 rebounds and 8 blocked shots in two games for the week, shooting 70 percent (21 for 30) on field goals.
Jan. 26, 2012 - Josh Linder won four matches as he won the individual title at the St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic. He was 19-5 and ranked ninth in the state.
Jan. 26, 2017 - The girls hockey team (15-6, 4-4 in the M8) had a 5-2 loss to state-ranked Brainerd and then had a 6-3 loss to Rogers, a team Princeton beat earlier, as Larkin Walter scored two goals.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
Here and there in sports . . .
PHS junior Tyler Wells has established himself as the best wrestler in Princeton history as well as being one of the top wrestlers in Minnesota. He won the 132-pound title in the Class AA meet last week and that's an accomplishment. But when you figure in that it's his third straight title, you really have something. Then when you note that he was 47-0 this season and has a career record of 125-1 it's even more impressive! Then when you find out that the guy he beat for the title, Chase DeBlaere of Simley, is going to Oregon State next year to a Division I program, you might be even more impressed. The icing on the cake is that Wells did not give up any takedowns this season or any offensive points. Not many can show a record like that . . . How about that 25-1 record by the boys basketball team so far this season? It comes on the heels of four previous outstanding seasons. The team was 20-8, 27-5, 25-4 and 18-2 the previous four seasons. That's 115-20 (.852) the last five seasons. The Mississippi 8 record in those years is 61-6 (.910). In the post season those five years the team lost in section semifinals, placed fourth in the state in AAA, won the section (COVID year, not state), lost in the section final and is in the section title game this week. . . Are you one of those Twins fans now wondering what the front office is doing? I am. Gary Sanchez has been a bust with the Yanks, Maybe Derek Falvey & Co. know something I don't. And they traded for a good defensive shortstop and then peddled him to New York. Who is going to play short? . . . I enjoyed watching the Minnesota men's basketball team, even with a record under .500. They played hard, while being terribly outmanned, and usually played good defense, managing to stay in front of the players they were guarding, something that didn't always happen under Richard Pitino. I thought it possible that the team would go 0-18 in the Big Ten because they were less than physical. But Coach Ben Johnson got them to play hard every game, the team coming close twice to beating co-champion Wisconsin while posting a 4-14 Big Ten record. I followed the Gopher players from the previous season who departed to play for other teams. Gabe Kalscheur, a three-year starter for the Gopher, went to Iowa State and started during an up-and-down year where he averaged 9.4 with a 30-point game and 22 points against former teammate Marcus Carr. But, he's on an Iowa State team that is in the NCAA tourney. Carr went to Texas, another team in the NCAA tourney, and was a starter who averaged 11 a game after getting 19.4 with the Gophers last season. Jamal Mashburn was a freshman at Minnesota last year and got a lot of playing time but followed Pitino to New Mexico where he averaged 18.3 with a 13-18 team and was in double figures all but one game. Liam Robbins, the 7-footer who would have made the Gophers a better team had he stayed to play center, went to Vanderbilt and was bothered by an injury he suffered last season. He averaged 10.2 points in SEC games and 2 blocks, His defensive presence with the Gophers would have helped. Brandon Johnson went to DePaul, started every game, and averaged 10.5 while scoring in double figures 18 times. Tre' Williams, a part-time starter last season at the U, was a reserve with Oregon State who averaged 3 a game. Both Gach, an Austin, Minn., native returned to Utah and averaged 9 as a reserve. Sammy Freeman, transferred to Pacific and averaged 4.1, including a 12-point game vs. No. 1 Gonzaga. That's a list of talented players that would have made Minnesota a much better team this season. Let's see if Ben Johnson can recruit some good players for next year to go with talented sophomore Jamison Battle . . .There was a little Mississippi 8 flavor to the first day of the girls state basketball tournament. Becker won in Class 3A and St. Michael-Albertville, a charter member of the M 8 before being moved by the state to another conference, won in 4A.
