by Luther Dorr
On Monday in the editorial section of the Star Tribune there was a piece about community newspapers written by a guy I know, Reed Anfinson, owner and publisher of papers in Benson, Elbow Lake and Morris, papers on the west side of Minnesota.
The premise of it was that since newspapers are dying left and right because of the lack of advertising, due to the Internet Age we live in, imaybe it was time for the government to help, as it does with the Department of Agriculture's Prevented Planting program in which it pays farmers for unplanted acres in a time of wet weather.
Two days later in the editorial section of the same paper a guy I know well, Al Zdon — former editor of the Hibbing Daily Tribune and recently retired editor of the Minnesota Legionnaire (monthly publication of the Minnesota American Legion), wrote a piece countering some of what Anfinson had written, the headline (which I'm sure he didn't write) reading: "It's not time to turn into government-run news."
I planned to write this week anyway about the need for support of small-town newspapers. So those two opinion pieces got me amped up a bit. I'd probably come down somewhere in the middle of those two opinions. Support for a struggling industry would be nice, for one thing. For another, I don't think that if there was financial support that it would mean papers would publish government-run news. Papers could, and likely would, still be watchdogs of government, one of the primary responsibilities of so-called community newspapers.
I was pleased to see a story a couple weeks ago about the newspaper being revived in the small Minnesota town of Chatfield. It ceased operations a few months ago but a woman who had worked there for many years ended up buying it and starting it up again, with financial help from area businesses and individuals who missed having a paper in their town.
Anfinson, publisher of the three papers in western Minnesota, noted that in the first quarter of this year Google collected $41.2 billion in revenue and $6.9 billion in profit. Apple's second-quarter profits were $11.2 billion on $58.3 billion in revenue, those two entities making up more than 60% of all digital advertising
Meanwhile, from 2004 to 2019, more than 2,000 newspapers in America have folded, many in small towns. And a recent study shows that there are now 198 counties in the U.S. that no longer have a newspaper. Who would have envisioned, before the tech giants took over that the Princeton and Milaca papers would be combined? The well-to-do area of Eden Prairie has even lost its newspaper, a place where there's way more money than there is in Mille Lacs County and other outstate counties.
People like to take shots at community newspapers, many of which are understaffed, especially in the COVID-19 era. But where else, I ask, would you find out other than in the Union-Times of Princeton and Milaca about the goofy idea by the mayor of Princeton to eliminate the Princeton Public Utilities Commission, a vote for putting it on the November ballot which will take place today (Friday, Aug. 21), at a special 3 p.m. City Council meeting? That story is on the front page of the Union-Times this week. And where else would taxpayers who don't have kids in Milaca schools find out about the school board deciding to have in-school learning? That story is on the front page of the Union-Times this week. I can't think of any other media outlets that would cover those stories.
Zdon, the former Hibbing editor, asked these questions in his opinion piece: Where will the people who read those newspapers (the ones that have closed or might close) get their news? Who will be covering the City Council and school board meetings, printing the obituaries, following local sports, keeping track of the essential core of activity in a community? Who will write the courageous editorial calling for change?
Having experienced being an editor in Princeton for 33 years, I could add lots of things to Zdon's list. There are county board meetings, township meetings, weddings, births, open houses, church news, news of clubs in the area, etc., etc. The list goes on and on. No, you can't cover everything in person but most of those things mentioned aren't covered by anyone else. We used to have a radio station in Princeton that covered some happenings but that's no longer the case. And many times the station got some of their news from the paper, as happens in other small towns.
Should the government help fund what I think is a necessity for a small town? You can argue the pros and cons of that. Anfinson's idea suggests imposing a fee on "tech giants Google and Facebook to create a superfund" so the money wouldn't all be coming from taxpayers. He noted that an editorial in the Seattle Times revealed that Google alone made $4.7 billion off news stories it displayed, most of those stories "pirated from newspapers."
"Our farmers feed America and the world," Anfinson wrote in reference to equating helping farmers with helping newspapers. "Our newspapers nourish citizen knowledge essential for representative democracy. If community newspapers go away, local governments will become bureaucratic fiefdoms insulated from public knowledge and accountability." Zdon, against the idea, says "it's not time to make a deal with the devil."
I keep hoping that readers and advertisers will support newspapers in small towns. Many papers are struggling because that support is lacking and that's a shame. I remember the days of the Union-Eagle when, week after week, there were letters galore on the opinion page and we'd sell more than 1,000 papers on the streets each week, some even buying one on Wednesday before their edition came in the mail on Thursday. Those days are gone but a local newspaper still serves a good purpose in the small towns that dot the American landscape. We need to hold onto the service provided by local papers.
Daily diary for the 2020 Minnesota Twins Saturday, Aug. 15 — The opening game of the Kansas City series on Friday was postponed because of rain, the teams to play a doubleheader (7 innings each in this unusual season) the next day. In the This Is What We've Come To category, Derek Falvey, president of baseball operations for the team, said a traditional 18-inning doubleheader "can be long and it does take a couple days sometimes to recover." He said he'd rather play 14 innings than 18. That's blasphemy. Teams used to play many doubleheaders a year and, horror of horrors, catchers would often catch both games. That was a wimpy statement by Falvey.
Sunday, Aug. 16—.The Twins beat Kansas City 4-2 in the first game of the doubleheader and then lost 4-2 as they got only two — yes, two — hits in the second game and had only 10 in the two games. Jose Berrios continued to have trouble, giving up four runs in four innings in the loss as his record slipped to 1-3 with an ERA of 5.92. With the score 1-1 in the fourth he gave up a three-run homer. Miguel Sano (.143) struck out three times in the second game and is second-worst in the major leagues on unproductive swings with two strikes. He did have a double and scored a run in the first game.
Monday, Aug. 17 — Good defensive plays by Marwin Gonzalez, Luis Arraez and Eddie Rosario helped the Twins to a 4-2 win over the Royals. The Twins have made only two errors in their first 22 games — that's almost unbelievable. The biggest story of the game was that Randy Dobnak upped his record to 4-1 and has a 1.42 ERA to go with it. Rosario made a diving catch in left field and turned it into a double play in the sixth with two runners on base. Four relievers pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball, Sergio Romo striking out the side in the ninth. Struggles at the plate continued with only six hits. It's time, after 22 games, to quit making excuses for the lack of hitting. The leading hitter in the AL is at .411 and the top two in the NL are at .438 and .433,, with three others at .356 or above. All those players also had shortened preseasons and they're hitting well. Maybe the Twins' hitting will come around as the pitching, which has been great, slips a bit.
Tuesday, Aug. 18 — The Twins (15-8) hit only .231 for the four-game series with Kansas City at Target Field but, after losing four of their first five games with the Royals this season, finished off a 3-1 series win by a 4-1 score as Nelson Cruz, who has 13 homers in his past 16 games with the Royals, homered twice. It was a "relievers game" and six pitchers held the Royals without a run until the ninth. The win stretched the Twins' division lead to 1 1/2 games over Cleveland. The starting outfield of Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler had a combined average of only .228 entering the game but all contributed, Buxton and Kepler each driving in a run and Rosario getting two hits and throwing out a runner at second to end a Kansas City threat. Cruz is hitting .354 with 8 homers and 23 RBIs. Entering the game Kansas City was 4-2 vs. the Twins, 5-11 in its other games.
Wednesday, Aug. 19 — Who would have thought one day, one week, one month or one year ago that having Buxton — reputed to be one of the fastest runners in the majors — hit into two rally-killing double plays would ultimately provide a 4-3 win over Milwaukee in 12 innings at Target Field? But that's what happened Tuesday night. In this year of new rules for a short season, in extra innings each team begins with a runner at second base, that player being the one who made the last out the previous inning. Buxton's inning-ending double play in the 11th made him the guy at second in the 12th. He moved to third on a broken-bat squibber and then, with one out, scored on another squibber that barely got by the pitcher from the bat of Jorge Polanco. Buxton's speed beat the throw home for the winning run on a play on which very few other MLB runners would have scored. That was the ending story but the real story was that Kenta Maeda took a no-hitter into the ninth with a 3-0 lead, striking out a team record eight in a row at one point. He gave up a hit on the first pitch in the ninth and was relieved by Taylor Rogers who gave up some soft hits and, because of an error, the game got tied at 3-3. (The error was charged to new infielder Ildemaro Vargas but first baseman Gonzalez should easily have caught the throw (he didn't even have to jump) and two strikeouts by Rogers that followed would have ended the game with a 3-2 win. The Twins squandered scoring chance after scoring chance and had only five hits, including Jorge Polanco's 70-footer in the 12th, and left nine runners on base (six by Cruz in his last three at-bats). They were 3 for 17 with runners in scoring position. Rookie Jorge Alcala got his first major league win, pitching his way out of a no-outs, bases-loaded jam in the 11th with the help of a Milwaukee runner at third not tagging up on a liner to right on which right fielder Max Kepler made a diving catch. But a win is a win, as always, and fouight off a loss that would easily have been the worst of the season. The Twins are 16-8, tied for fourth best in baseball.
Thursday, Aug. 20 — The 8-1 loss to Milwaukee last night was another example of the crazy game of baseball. Twins starter Rich Hill, pitching for the first time in 21 days, used only 16 pitches the first two innings and then got the first two batters out in the third as the Twins led 1-0. He looked to be on cruise control. But he walked the No. 9 batter on a 3-2 pitch that a replay showed was in the strike zone, threw 37 pitches that inning and left without getting the third out as the Brewers took a 4-1 lead. It was another night of very little offense for the Twins, a team that is ninth in runs in the majors after finishing second last season. The pitching, however, except for a game here and there, has been good, the team's 3.33 ERA before last night's game being third in the majors. Despite a 3-1 series win over Cleveland earlier this season the Twins (16-9) are only a half game ahead of the Indians who have won their last five games.
Friday, Aug. 21— With Cleveland nipping at their heels only a half game back, the Twins finally got a good performance from Jose Berrios in a 7-1 win over Milwaukee at Target Field Thursday. The game was much closer than the final score, the Twins leading only 2-1 in the seventh as Berrios pitched one-hit shutout ball through six. Playing without starters Luis Arraez (hurt, but not on the IL) and Mitch Garver, Josh Donaldson and Byron Buxton (all on the IL) the Twins had 13 hits and in one stretch were 8-for-13 at the plate but had scored only one run. Cruz, who had struggled in the series with runners on base, hit a key two-run homer in the seventh for a 4-1 lead. Rookie Ryan Jeffers, in his first MLB game as a replacement for catcher Garver, had two hits and drove in the first run. The Twins, 9-3 vs. National League teams and 8-6 vs. the American League, start a 10-game road trip tonight that will take them to Kansas City, Cleveland (six straight wins) and Detroit. Buxton is on the IL after suffering his 13th injury in seven years.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES Aug. 26 1965 — There were 53 out for football at PHS, one of the largest turnouts in recent years for grades 10-12. Aug. 26, 1970 — Co-captains for the 1970 PHS football team are Mark Blaske and Roger Steinbrecher. Blaske scored 8 touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards a carry the previous year. Aug. 27, 1975 — Dan Kne (7-3) beat Brainerd 3-2 to win the Region 1C title and send the Princeton town team to the state tournament. Dale Braun had two hits . . . Mark Bornholdt won the boys junior golf title at Rum River Golf Club. Aug. 28, 1980 — Princeton lost 12-6 to Milaca in the PHS football opener. The Princeton touchdown came on a pass from quarterback Scott Meyer to end Ed Lundgren. Aug. 29, 1985 — Chris Fransen won her eighth straight women's title at Rum River Golf Club, shooting a 164 . . . Greg Braford, a member of the U of M golf team, won his second straight local men's title with a 143 after winning with a record-tying 139 the previous year . . . The Frank Pharmacy women's softball team qualified for the national Class C tournament by placing third in the state. Dawn Larson (.522) and Kelly Johnson (.480) led in hitting. Aug. 30, 1990 — Don Koskey won the men's title at Rum River Golf Club, winning a three-man playoff that included Ron Gustafson and Jay Prebix, all of whom shot a 155 . . . Judy Bornholdt won the women's championship with a 169, 22 strokes ahead of the second-place finisher. Aug. 31, 1995 —Stephanie Green (500 freestyle) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Green, Justine Topel, Karly Peters and Christine Green won in a 107-79 loss to Buffalo in the swimming opener. Aug. 24, 2000 — The Princeton Panthers (24-7) beat Monticello 6-1 in the opening round of the state tournament, Jesse Zimmer and Brian Dorr each driving in two runs as Jason Miller (11-0) pitched a four-hitter. Chad Carling, Chad Campbell, Zimmer and Dorr each had two hits. Monticello had beaten the Panthers 20-6 during the regular season . . . The Class D Princeton Auto softball team placed second in district play to advance to state. Sept. 1, 2005 — The girls tennis team, off to a 6-1 start, had four wins, beating Delano 4-3 Jordan 5-2, St. Francis 4-3 and Sartell 5-2 as No. 1 singles player Tessa Gronli won all four of her matches. Sept. 2, 2010 — The girls tennis team beat North Branch 5-2 in its opener and then beat St. Francis 4-3 in a tournament at St. Francis before losing 4-3 to Chisago Lakes. Aug. 27, 2015 — .The PHS football team lost 33-20 to Sauk Rapids in the opener as the Storm ended a 21-game losing streak. Princeton touchdowns were by Tyler McAlpine, Jordan Okan and Nathan Hellman. (Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
