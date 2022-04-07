 Skip to main content
The power behind your power

Great River Energy, wholesale power provider to 28 member distribution cooperatives, is asking Minnesota communities to join the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and hundreds of co-ops across the U.S. in recognizing the work line technicians do for the communities they serve on April 11, 2022, Lineworker Appreciation Day.

“Line technicians power our region,” said Matt Reule, Great River Energy manager transmission, construction and maintenance. “They have an excellent work ethic, are highly skilled and well trained. They are committed to our communities and members day in and day out. When storms hit hard, they step up and restore electricity to keep the people in our communities safe and comfortable.”

Reule said for these reasons, Great River Energy’s line technicians, as well as line technicians from Great River Energy’s 28 member-owner cooperatives, “truly deserve this special day of recognition”.

Great River Energy’s line technicians help the cooperative maintain and operate more than 5,700 miles of high-voltage power lines and 109 substations in Minnesota and North Dakota. Great River Energy has five line technicians who are based at the cooperative’s Big Lake service center.

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association has dedicated the second Monday in April every year as a time to thank and recognize linemen for their service.

