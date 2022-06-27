I woke up Wednesday morning and wondered why everything was so screwed up.
And then it hit me, and it was so simple — it was the day after the longest day of the year.
We sit around in Minnesota every year just waiting for the good weather to make an appearance when summer begins and the next thing you know it comes and goes without us giving it much thought.
The summer solstice snuck in at 4:13 a.m. on Tuesday, about a hour or so after I had gotten to sleep (one of those old-people things, you know). As I write today it 's already two days after the solstice and we've already lost a few minutes of sunlight.
Oh that's right — I mentioned things that had gone wrong. And I am going to blame it on not giving the proper respect to the longest day of the year.
I went to a local gas station that morning and got a donut, as I have done many, many times through the years. I pulled out my dollar for the donut and $1.50 for the Minneapolis paper.
The clerk said "that will be $2.69" and I did a double take when I heard that total. "You're kidding," I said, knowing the paper had not gone up 20 cents in price.
Then it hit me — the price for the donut must have gone up from the usual 99 cents to $1.19, a 20% increase. I quickly apologized to the clerk. "I know it's not your fault but that's ridiculous," I said to her.
She agreed, gave 31 cents back from the three dollars I had handed to her and we both went our way.
I walked out, shaking my head, not because the extra 20 cents was going to break me but because that particular store had chosen to use the state of the world today to add to its bottom line. There isn't a donut alive that's worth $1.19. Heck, there's a store in town where you can get a watermelon for a buck.
And then later that day I sat in front of the TV, head in my hands, and watched as the Minnesota Twins — ahead 5-3 after seven innings following a three-run homer by Luis Arraez — coughed up that lead and lost 6-5 in 11 innings to the Cleveland baseball team (I refuse to say their new nickname of Guardians) and dropped into a tie for first place in the division.
And one day later Our Boys took a 10-7 lead over Cleveland, this time on a three-run homer by Gio Urshela in the seventh inning after blowing a 5-1 lead but then rallying to make the score 7-7. Phew, we all thought, we're going to win the game this time and be back in first place. But the (insert the Cleveland nickname) rallied and Our Boys lost 11-10 in a game that seemed to be in the bag.
So it came to Thursday (the teams have a five-game series in Cleveland next week) and after all those runs and all that nonsense of the two previous days, the Twins pulled out a 1-0 win to climb back into a tie for first place in the division, supposed superstar Byron Buxton again riding out the game on the bench with another injury. If the Twins had lost that game I would have written a book blaming the losses to Cleveland on the summer solstice that snuck in and out of town a couple days earlier.
Tonight (Thursday) I'll go to a Legion baseball doubleheader at Solheim Veterans Field where they have a concession stand that DOESN'T rip customers by charging $2 for a bottle of water like some stands do. It's only $1 in Princeton, and hot dogs are only $2. You can buy a case of water for 11 cents a bottle and there's no need to charge $2 and make $1.89 on each bottlel
Do you think I was too picky abut blaming the donut price increase and the two losses by the Twins on the longest day of the year? You could be right, I guess.
But $1.19 for a donut?
SPORTS MEMORIES
June 21 1962 - Elaine Borchard shot a 51 to lead local golfers in a guest day at the local golf club. Val Carlson and Jo Bornholdt tied for second . . . The spring mixed doubles bowling league ended with Marge and Jerry Henchen and Evy and "Red" Keena winning the championship.
June 22, 1967 - Santiago beat Princeton in an Independent Central League game, 5-2, as Luther Dorr homered for Santiago to the football field over the fence in center field. Randy Carlson had one of Princeton's three hits. Dan Anderson had three hits as Princeton lost to Elk River the following day.
June 21, 1972 - Mike Grow got three hits in a 15-5 Legion baseball win over Braham and was hitting .524 at that point in the season . . . Ron Deglmann beat a good-hitting Palmer town team for Princeton, 5-2, as Bob Soule, Deglmann's teammate at PHS, struck out 10 in taking the loss for Palmer. Palmer had seven hits, Princeton four.
June 23, 1977 - The town team beat Cambridge 20-0 as Dave Mingo and Tom Rogde combined for a two-hit shutout, There were home runs by Mark Enger, Kevin VanHooser and Luther Dorr. VanHooser drove in five runs . . . Ziggy's and Princeton Implement played before possibly the largest crowd ever for a slow-pitch softball game in Princeton in the regular season and Implement won in the 10th inning.
June 24, 1982 - The Legion team from Whapeton N.D., left the field trailing 6-1 in the fifth inning at Princeton because its coach thought it was raining too hard to play. That became a forfeit win for Princeton and the team also beat Duluth Lakeview 13-3 as winning pitcher Erik Soule hit a three-run homer . . . Tom Wolcyn struck out 15 in 11 innings but the town team lost 5-4 to Ham Lake. Brian Dorr had four hits, Les Nelson three.
June 18, 1987 - The Legion baseball beat Milaca 8-4 behind Mike Sternquist and then Simon Thielen pitched a 4-3 win over Elk River. John Priess had two hits, two stolen bases and scored three runs in the Elk River game. Jason Miller struck out 16 in a 5-2 Legion win over Anoka . . . Don Whitcomb and George Freichels were leading the early Tuesday league at the golf course while Don's son Joel Whitcomb and Ron Gustafson led the late league. Ron's father Dick Gustafson and Tom Daun led the Thursday league.
June 18, 1992 - The PHS softball team, for the second straight year won one of three games at the state tournament, beating Alexandria 7-2 behind Corrine Lundell who drove in four runs . . . Taco John's ofPrinceton won the 30-team Rum River Festival softball tournament and two other local teams finished second and third . . . Troy Scheffel pitched a three-hitter in an 8-3 Princeton Panther win over Hinckley and was one of four Panther players with two hits.
June 19, 1997 - The Panthers (10-1) beat Isanti 6-5 as Mickey Branchaud (2-0) got the win and Troy Scheffel the save, beat Mora 18-1 behind Simon Thielen (3-1), as Thielen, Scheffel and Jesse Zimmer, got three hits apiece . . . A hitting streak that began in 1996 ended for Brian Dorr at 24 games in the 18th game of the season. He had hit in 36 of his last 38 . . . Zimmer was named a Junior College All-American while playing baseball at Waldorf College in Forest City Iowa. He hit .489 and had 20 homers, both school records.
June 20, 2002 - Karl Larsen, Joel Jensen and Luke Bakken were all-conference in baseball. Larsen was a repeat selection . . . The Princeton Panthers (8-3, 7-1 in the Eastern Minny) beat Pine City 13-4 as Jason Miler drove in five runs, beat Quamba 11-1 as Tony Stay drove in three runs, and beat Soderville 7-0 as Jesse Zimmer and Brian Dorr homered andMiller struck out 10 while pitching the shutout over Soderville, a Class B team.
June 21, 2007 - The Princeton Panthers beat Braham 11-1 as Josh Ludwig got the win. Jesse Zimmer had five hits and drove in six runs.
June 21, 2012 - The Princeton Panthers (5-3) shut out Rum River 1-0 as Joe Swanson threw only 80 pitches in the shutout. The Panthers then split a doubleheader with Hinckley, losing 2-1 and winning 7-6, Josh Vickers getting the win
June 22, 2017 - After three years without a team the Princeton Panthers were organized again and were off to a 7-2 start. Sam Archer was leading in hitting at .526 . . . The Legion team began the season 3-0. Sam Larson beat North Branch 7-0 and Drew Scharber beat North Branch 9-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. Princeton then beat Rogers 4-3in 10 innings as Damon Rademacher got the win in relief.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
