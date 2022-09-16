I was at a beach last spring where it costs 50 cents an hour to park. The most you have to pay in one day is $3.50 because they charge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The county says it is trying to pay for the million dollars-plus it paid to attract visitors to the beach. There was a Cadillac parked for hours, without a receipt on the dashboard. Meanwhile, all the drivers of the Fords and Chevys had paid their 50 or 75 cents, just like they were supposed to. It doesn't seem fair . . .
Have you ever pulled into an exact-change lane on a toll road during rush hour and discovered you didn't have any change? Then, of course, you get out of the car, run to a nearby booth, and get some change . . . after rummaging furiously through the car, with everybody behind you honking their horns.
How about calling a credit card company and being told that not only is your call being recorded, but that all the lines are busy and you have to wait "because of the heavy volume." Wouldn't you think those companies would hire more people — excuse me. "associates" — so we wouldn't have to wait so long?
It's just a little thing but how about misplacing your car keys, with the house key also on the ring? You then ransack the house— assuming you can get in the house — and then finally find them, right where you put them. Or, to take the problem a little farther, just as you slam the door on your car with the lock down you realize the keys are still in there.
The other day, after following a car for a couple of blocks at about 10 mph, the car swerved to one side as though the driver was going to stop or pull over. I started to make a loop around the car as did the five other cars behind me that had become part of the slow-moving procession. Then the car we had been following suddenly pulled back into the main traffic lane and speeded up, only to slow again and make a turn, the blinker going on for only a couple of blinks halfway through a sudden turn onto a side street.
Those few blocks were a little hairy for those of us following that car but it paled beside the driver I saw sitting through a green light while babbling on a cell phone. I was a couple cars back and didn't honk my horn. The cars ahead of me did but that driver was concentrating so hard on her phone call, and gesturing with the other hand, that the green light came and went while she talked.
There are lots of other "little things" that make life interesting. How about hurrying to a movie only to find that it started earlier than advertised? Or hearing a cell phone go off at church, or any kind of gathering where those horrible things shouldn't even be allowed? Or going to a store to get a special item, only to be handed a "rain check" that you immediately lose track of and never use?
Let's say you call someone who has the little gimmick known as "call waiting." They answer and then there's the give and take between the parents and the kids to decide which call is the most important.
How do you explain a Navigator or an Escalade, or any of the other behemoths on the road, being parked in a "compacts only" spot in a parking lot? They're about as compact as a tank!
Have you ever been stuck behind someone at a grocery store while they figure out how to use their debit card?
Calling the IRS anytime after the first of March is like trying to reach any governmental agency, I suppose. Putting toothpaste back in the tube would be easier lots of times.
The first scratch on a brand-new car is kind of a bummer.
Having to wait for your oder at a fast-food restaurant, while someone who got there after you at the drive-up window gets their order, isn't much fun either.
"Little things" are in the eye of the beholder, to be sure, but there are sure lots of them to there to put a crimp in our days.
TWINS' TIMES
Sept 16 - It's the morning of the beginning of a five-game series in Cleveland that quite likely will decide whether or not the Twins have a chance to rally for a playoff spot. Even winning three of the five games would advance the team to still three games behind Cleveland. And with time running out to catch the Guardians (there, I did it - used the name I vowed not to use) it would be a difficult task to make up the ground. And standing in the way are the Chicago White Sox, now a game ahead of Minnesota in the standings. I heard this morning on the radio that the Twins are going to use a couple of young pitchers in the first two games, both coming back from injuries. All I can say is "good luck" as those guys pitch in the biggest games of their lives. The team has been besieged by so many key injuries this year and maybe the return of those two young guys can key a resurgence. Now, if we could just play the Kansas City Royals each game.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Sept.12, 1957 -Russ Fischer, a 1955 PHS grad, arrived home after [pitching for the Cleveland Indian farm team in North Platte, Neb. He was offered a contract in 1955 but waited until after hissophomore year at St. John's University to sign. . . Dick Southard scored twice in a 26-6 win over Sauk Rapids in the opener.
Sept. 13, 1962 - Larry Wilhelm finished second in his class at the national drag race championships in Indianapolis with his 1957 Chevrolet and then stopped at Minnesota Dragways in Anoka on the way home and finished first in his class . . . A Minneapolis man won the shortstop tournament (27 holes) at Rum River Golf Club with a 106. Tom Peterson of Princeton tied for third in this field of 90 with a 110.
Sept. 14, 1967 -.Princeton beat Sauk Rapids 38-0, outrushing the Indians 517-13 and outgaining them 644-38. Dennis Sternquist ran for three touchdowns and threw for one, and halfback Don McAlpine led the rushing statistics.
Sept. 14, 1972 - Princeton lost 43-0 to Anoka as the Tigers were outgained 491-12 . . . When Valley City State of North Dakota played Bdmidji State in football, former Princeton players Roger Steinbrecher and Steve Carlson started for Valley City and former PHS player Tom Enger began his fourth year at Bemidji State.
Sept. 15, 1977 - Princeton outgained North Branch 366-151 as Dan Murphy ran for 185 yards. But the Tigers lost 21-12 while making five turnovers. A touchdown in the third quarter was the team's first in 20 quarters, dating back to the previous season.
Sept. 16, 1982 - Brad Wesloh (84 yards), Erik Soule (68) and Brian Dorr (52) led the balanced running game in a 21-12 win over Foley as Dorr also threw a touchdown pass . . . Morris Schutz rolled a 755 series at Kenby Lanes breaking the house record of 703 by Swede Johnson of Princeton . . . PHS grad and former Princeton town team pitcher Dave Mingo threw a shutout for West St. Paul in the Class A baseball tournament and then former PHS player and town team player Pete Steinhagen got the loss in the title game, although he picked three runners off first.
Sept. 10, 1987 - Troy Scheffel made a diving catch of a pass from Jason Miller to beat Chisago Lakes 13-7 in overtime . . . Kristen Koski was part of three first places as Princeton beat St. Cloud Cathedral 106-64 in swimming.
Sept. 10, 1992 - Princeton beat Mahtomedi in football 28-14 as Duane Davis ran for 171 yards in 17 carries and Brad Petersen 55 in seven . . . Corrine Lundell had 29 kills as Princeton beat Roseville to open the volleyball season.
Sept 11, 1997 - The PHS volleyball team won its Princeton Cup Classic with wins over St. Agnes, Cooper, Osseo and Waseca in the title match. Erin Gunderson had 26 kills, Megan DeWall 23. Heidi VanSomeren had 11 ace serves and Mary Skarohlid 119 set assists . . . The girls tennis team (8-1) beat North Branch and Becker as Miriam Wilhelm and Jenny Cartwright both won twice at singles . . .The football team North Branch 31-13 after taking a first-half lead of 28-0. Quarterback Chad Carlson threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Sept. 12, 2002 - The PHS football team was outgained 378-221, ran only 48 plays to 81 by St. Michael-Albertville and fumbled eight times, losing four of them — and won the game 27-7. Twice Princeton players fumbled into the end zone and twice a Tiger recovered for a touchdown, and a Princeton player scored on an interception. Adam Miron ran for 77 yards.
Sept. 13, 2007 - Don Koskey had a hole in on No. 8 at Princeton Golf Club, the same hole he aced two years earlier . . . Season stats showed, for the first time ever, three Princeton Panthers finishing over 400 for the season. Jesse Zimmer hit .460, Tony Stay .453 and Brian Dorr. who finished the season with an 18-game hitting streak, at .429.
Sept. 13, 2012 - The girls tennis team began Granite Ridge play by beating Mora 5-2 and were going to open the home season with a dedication of the new tennis courts at PHS . . . Princeton beat Mound-Westonka 21-7 in the home opener. Zack Ludwig threw a touchdown pass to Joey Stenslie and scored on a 15-yard run.
Sept. 14, 2017 - The girls tennis team won five times in six days, including nonconference wins over Thief River Falls and Andover. The team then lost 4-3 to Roseville, the team's fifth loss of the season but all coming against teams ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A in the state . . . The girls soccer team beat Cambridge 2-1 as Lydia Arens scored both goals.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
