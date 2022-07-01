If you are a news junkie, or pay attention at all to the news, the last 10 days have been a bonanza.
Last week you had the 50-year-old Roe vs. Wade decision reversed by the Supreme Court that overturned the fundamental right to abortion. There were protests, on both sides of that decision, in every major city in the nation.
While it didn't generate national interest, the release from prison this week of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of shooting a woman to death in 2017, was a big story locally, some thinking Noor should have served more time than he did.
Then there was the national news of John Hinckley Jr. being released from incarceration 41 years after he tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981. many questioning why he was released. You may remember that he wounded two others in that incident.
Then, on Tuesday of this week, the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was easily the most damning so far as it relates to the prior knowledge of President Donald Trump about what was happening that day. Hutchinson showed a lot of courage.
But, more importantly, those of us who follow the Minnesota Twins closely knew during an 11-day period that the Twins were going to play the Cleveland Guardians, the team closet to them in the American League Central Division standings, eight times. I steeled myself, saying I was willing to accept a 5-3 record (or maybe even 4-4) in those games.
But when the smoke cleared Thursday night of this week the Guardians, formerly known as the Indians before political correctness got in the way, had won five of the eight games and were only a game behind Twins in the standings, one game closer than when the eight games began last week with a three-game series in Minnesota.
OK, you can lose some games but not the way the Twins did. They coulda/shoulda had a lead of at least five games when they left Cleveland Thursday night.
On June 21 in Minneapolis they lost 6-5 in 11 innings after having a lead in the eighth inning. And then they lost the next night,11-10 at Target Field, after having a three-run lead in the last inning.
They went to Cleveland this week and won the first game of the series on Monday and then split a doubleheader the next day, again blowing a late lead. Then came Wednesday when they lost 7-6 in 10 innings as the bullpen again blew a late 6-3 lead. The crowning blow came yesterday afternoon when the Twins had a late 3-0 edge and blew that one on a walkoff homer in the final inning.
That takes care of all five losses in thw eight games with Cleveland. The bullpen failed in every one of those games. OK you can lose a game or two that way, although it shouldn't happen. But five games?
Manager Roco Baldelli is compact in thiis mess as far as I am concerned. In the fourth game in Cleveland he kept both Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, the team's stars out of the lineup. The lead might have been more than 3-0 if those two, both of whom homered the day before, had been in the lineup. And most of the time he refuses to let starting pitchers go past four or five innings, thus causing overuse of relief pitchers.
I'v been following this Twins closely for more than 60 years now and I've never seen anything like this, especially from a team leading its division. Let's hope the law of averages takes over or I will be a mess.
SPORTS MEMORIES
June 28, 1962 - The Retail Merchants Association announced plans to give away 100 tickets to a Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers game . . . Fifty-eight cars showed up along with more than 1,000 fans at Princeton Speedway.
June 29, 1967 - Ron Whitcomb had four hits, including a triple, as Princeton lost 6-2 to Zimmerman in town team baseball . . . Tom Enger struck out 13 as the Legion team beat Braham, 9-2.
June 28, 1972 - Jerry Bergeron had two hits as Princeton lost 5-2 to Clear Lake in town team ball. Howie Solheim was the Princeton pitcher . . . The Legion team won one game in its invitational tournament, Dan Kne shutting out St. James 1-0 in eight innings. Pine City beat Edina in the semifinals but lost to St. Cloud for the title.
June 30, 1977 - John Kapsner scored on a wild pitch to beat St. Francis in an 11-inning town team game that ended at 12:15 a.m. Dan Kne struck out 15 but Kevin VanHooser got the win in relief. The team also lost 2-1 to Hinckley in 11 innings as Dave Mingo struck out 20 . . . The Legion team lost two at the Grand Rapids tournament, including one to Pine City that also counted as a league loss. Gary Klym was the winning pitcher in a 5-1 win over St. Cloud . . . Yvonne Culligan and Candy Oelkers won the President's Tournament at Rum River Golf Club.
July 1, 1982 - The town team lost 5-4 to St. Francis although Princeton pitchers struck out 16, 12 by Les Nelson in seven innings . . . David Fischer pitched a 4-hit 6-0 shutout over Chisago Lakes in Legion ball. The team finished 1-2 at the Grand Rapids tournament, beating Brainerd 7-2 behind Fischer as Brian Dorr hit a two-run homer.
June 25, 1987 - In a 10-inning game, Princeton beat Blaine 11-9 and won the Grand Rapids tournament for the second year in a row. Earlier Princeton upset highly-rated St. Louis Park 14-13 as Jason Miller drove in four runs. Chris Klinghagen and Dean Groebner each had three hits in the title game and Mike Sternquist got the win.
June 25, 1992 - Jamie Cox played in the high school all-star series at Chaska . . . Chris Elafros, Sondi Westrum, Janelle Gerth and Corrine Lundell made the all-region softball team.
June 27, 1997 - John Gloege and Tom Henke of Princeton placed second in a Division II Minnesota PGA four-ball event at the Princeton course by shooting a 127 (62-65). There were 124 two-man teams competing in four divisions . . . The Princeton Panthers beat Crookston 13-7 and 9-1 in a doubleheader at Princeton. Troy Scheffel and Rod Gohman got the wins. Jesse Zimmer and Brian Dorr were each 5-for-7 and Dorr had two homers and drove in nine runs.
June 27, 2002 - Luke Bakken pitched a three-hitter in an 8-0 win for the Legion team over Mora and Dane Larsen drove in two runs . . . Jason Miller extended his scoreless-inning streak to 16 with a five-hit15-0 shutout of Chisago Lakes in a league game for the Princeton Panthers (9-4, 8-2 in league games). Driving in two runs apiece were Chad Carling Todd Muckenhirn and Jesse Zimmer, and Brian Dorr drove in four.
June 28, 2007 - Winning the Princeton Invitational at Princeton Golf Club were Stewart Bastian, Steve Hatcher, Patrick O'Shea and Jim Dufner , , , The Princeton Panthers overcame a nine-run deficit of 11-2 and beat Pine City 13-11 at Solheim Veterans Field. Jesse Zimmer got the win in relief and Zimmer, Tony Stay and Chad Campbell each drove in two runs.
June 28, 2012 - Back-to-back triples by Dan Muench and Riley Miller helped the Legion baseball team to a 5-2 win over North Branch . . . A four-hit 2-0 shutout by Joe Swanson over Nowthen put the Princeton Panthers into a tie for first place in their division of the Eastern Minny. Josh Vickers and Jesse Zimmer drove in the runs.
June 29, 2017 - The Princeton Panthers ((7-2) beat Braham 3-1 as Sam Archer hit a two-run homer . . . The Legion team had a 1-3 week, the only win coming 2-1 over St. Francis as Sam Larson got the the win and Gehrig Scheffel had two hits.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
