I ran across a person last week who made the statement that there weren't a lot of things to be thankful for in this world gone mad with mass shootings, partisan politics to to the nth degree, and inflation, with the possibility of a recession that would really screw things up.
I didn't know the particulars of that person's life but it sounded a bit like someone who just plain had a sour outlook on life. And, yes, almost all of us have had days or weeks or years like that when things didn't go our way.
But as I made trips on Thanksgiving to the homes of my family, I found plenty of things to be thankful for. The thing that prompted me to sit down and think of things I was thankful for is a tablecloth at my daughter's home where, a few years ago, we all took pens and wrote down things on the tablecloth we were thankful for. Yesterday, and in other years, we have added items to that tablecloth that is now getting filled up.
A lot of the things written on that tablecloth dealt with family, and what's better than that to give thanks for? A little boy, years ago, dutifully listed allhis immediate relatives for whom he was thankful, listing them by name. But at the top of the list - and we had a good laugh about it Thursday - was the word "pizza." And who could blame him for that? Farther down on the list was the word "food" and that's something many of us take for granted in this land of plenty. I would say, for a young guy, he did a good job of listing things and people he liked.
I thought of a conversation I had heard on The Good Neighbor (WCCO Radio) a couple days earlier. The host and two others were discussing their likes and dislikes of Thanksgiving food, the host loudly proclaiming that he thought anyone who liked cranberry sauce had gone off the deep end. I very much enjoy cranberry sauce and wouldn't be without if if I had a choice at Thanksgiving. It was always part of a Thanksgiving meal when I was growing up and I couldn't figure out why someone was do adamantly opposed to it. But, to each his own.
Another food item that came in for some criticism was raisins in stuffing. (To show you how far off the track the radio discussion went there was even controversy about whether it should be called stuffing or dressing, something I had never run across in eight decades.) I grew up with raisins in stuffing and like it that way. It really adds to something that can sometimes be thought of as dry. I even went home one time after a Thanksgiving meal that had stuffing without raisins and added raisins to the leftover stuffing I had brought home. I'm sure some consider that going off the deep end,too, but that's the way I like it.
One more thing from that discussion on WCCO: One of the three people said there was no way ham should be a part of a Thanksgiving meal. I disagree - some people don't like turkey, saying it's too dry, and for those people ham is a good substitute. And besides I like having both ham and turnkey on my plate. Again, as with everything, it's a personal preference.
For me pie is a staple of Thanksgiving. It can be pumpkin, apple, peach and the one I grew up with every year, mince meat. French silk was the order of the day this year and that's even acceptable, although I prefer the more traditional kinds.
But I digress. This piece started out being about things to be thankful for. I guess my meandering about different kinds of food shows that a good share of our population, especially when compared to some other countries, reminds us that many of us have tables of plenty at Thanksgiving. And whether wanting to bring it to mind or not, that's something to be thankful for.
I imagine the thing that many are most thankful for are their families. I was lucky enough yesterday to be with both of my children, their spouses and their children (my grandchildren). Thanksgiving and Christmas have become especially prized for me. This year that will be better than usual as my six siblings are planning a day together for Christmas as they come from Wisconsin, Indiana, California and welcome one back who has been in Arizona until this year. And that gathering will be followed by another later that day by grandchildren who can make it that day. What is better than the extended families getting together for dessert that afternoon?
So family probably ranks at the top of the list for most people, especially as we grow older and it becomes harder and harder to get everyone together.
I would add living in the United States, with all of its problems, as something to be thankful for. I'm sure thankful to be here.
Another thing to be thankful for, probably at or near the top of the list, is friends. I've lived in the area for 69 years now and in Princeton for 57. I've made lots of friends along the way, some of whom are no longer with us. But they were good friends and added greatly to the quality of life in what is called a small town.
And, if you're a football fan, you can be thankful for another Minnesota Vikings win that makes them 9-2, so far, in a magical season, although the naysayers say they've been lucky, not good.
Your list might be different than mine. And that's kind of what makes the world go 'round. You can watch Yellowstone on television and like it or, as a couple friends of mine have, label it a "soap opera."
These jumbled-up thoughts are the ones I have the morning after Thanksgiving as I avoid Black Friday, and always will, while others got in line at midnight in the cold and waited for those doors to open so they could beat up on their plastic cards today, a big part of the Thanksgiving season for some.
I hope the person I talked to the other day who said there wasn't much to be thankful for has a change of heart.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Nov. 21, 1957 - The local American Legion post voted to give individual trophies to players and coaches of the conference championship football team. Arnie Dahle was the Legion commander.
Nov. 28, 1957 - Third-year head basketball coach Howard Solheim was coming off a 9-13 season as the season was to open with Isle . . . .Dick Southard of Princeton was named to the 22-man all-state football team by the Minneapolis Tribune. He gained 960 yards in eight games and averaged 9.9 yards a carry . . . DickYoung scored 23 points in a 56-49 win over Spring Lake Park and then scored 21 in a 61-59 loss to Isle.
Nov. 15, 1962 -Bill Enger (592) had the high series for the week at Kenby Lanes. Enger had a high game of 215 and Dennis Brand rolled a 211. Adeline Stanley (184) had the top game for the women.
Nov. 22, 1962 - Steve Lindell and Rick Hobert were elected co-captains for the 1962 PHS football team. Hobert averaged 6.4 yards as a fullback in the 1962 season and Lindell averaged 4.2 yards as a halfback and quarterback, threw for five touchdowns and caught 14 passes while doing most of the punting and placekicking.
Nov. 16, 1967 - Thirty-two in grades 10-12 went out for boys basketball. Returning seniors were Tom Enger, Don McAlpine and Denny Sternquist from a conference championship team.
Nov 23,1967 - In the Monday Night League at Kenby Lanes Muriel Wiedewitsch had the high game (177) and Julie Dehn the high series (486).
Nov. 16, 1972 - Minnesota Vikings linebacker Wally Hilgenberg was the scheduled speaker for the Princeton Quarterback Club banquet . . . Mark Wilhelm and Dave Cook made all-conference infootball with Mike Froelich, Paul Kelley and Chris Gondeck as honorable mention.
Nov. 23, 1972 - The Princeton Jaycees, with Mike Gibbs as president, announced the formation of a city basketball league for those out of high school There were six teams that first year.
Nov. 10, 1977 - All-conference in football were Steve Blaske, Bob Bunger and Jim Klabunde. Given honorable mention were Bill Hoffman, Kelly Clark and Dan Murphy . . . Princeton placed last among14 schools in the Princeton Gymnastics Invitational . . . Doug Schumarcher (19 points) for Credit Union led all scorers as the eight-team city basketball league opened play.
Nov. 24, 1977 - Jon Ingvalson, a 1974 PHS grad, completed a marathon in South Dakota on the way for qualifying for the Boston Marathon . . . Steve Blaske (900 yards) and Dan Murphy (635) led PHS football rushing statistics . . . Former PHS runner Bryan Huhnerkoch had a good freshman cross-country year at the University of Northern Iowa.
Nov. 11 1982 - Named all-conference in volleyball were Annette Schimming, Mary Bornholdt and Barb Blomberg. Honorable mention went to Amy Hoffman . . . The seven-team city basketball league began its season.
Nov. 25, 1982 - Kelly Auers scored 22 points and Barb Blomberg 21 as Princeton beat Ogilvie in the season opener 61-49 . . . The swim team was second in the conference meet as Tracy Schultz and Kelly Keen were chosen all-conference and Jodi Finkelson was awarded honorable mention.
Nov. 12, 1987 - Princeton finished the volleyball season at 8-12 after a four-set loss to Cambridge in the subsection , , , The girls swim team won the first-ever Rum River Conference meet despite notwinning any of the 11 events. Four entrants were allowed in each event and the Tigers' depth gave them an 11-point win over Cambridge.
Nov. 19,1987 - The girls swim team placed 10th in the section. Kristen Koski set a school record in the backstroke . . . Jody Paulson and Kim Skarohlid made all-conference in volleyball and Judy Bornholdt was honorable mention. In football Troy Scheffel, Erik Halvorson and Jason Miller were all-conference and Chad Keen, Tom Crandall and Jeff Backlund were honorable mention.
.
Nov. 12, 1992 - Princeton beat Cambridge and Duluth Denfeld in section volleyball to advance to the semifinals against North Branch. Corrine Lundell had 32 kills in the two matches.
Nov. 19, 1992 - North Branch rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the section volleyball finals to beat Princeton. Corrine Lundell had 22 kills and 6 blocks . . . Diver Jenny Sanford placed third in the section to advance to the state meet.
Nov. 13, 1997 - Princeton won the section swim meet and eight swimmers advanced to state and nine school records were broken. Lisa Ashley and Justine Topel were double winners and Molly Miller had the team's other first place . . . Mike Ziegler, Princeton, and Clint Corrow, Zimmerman, beat 49 other two-person teams to win the 16th annual National Grouse and Woodcock Hunt in the Grand Rapids area.
Nov. 20, 1997 -Justine Topel placed fourth and fifth in individual events at the first-ever Class A state swim meet as the Tiger team placed 15th . . . All-conference ini football were Chad Carlson. BrianJulson, Dan Patnode, Todd Riebe, Tony Stay and Matt Wilhelm..
Nov. 21, 2002 - Lisa Pearson placed in two events at the state swim meet. It was the last meet for coach Jon Conway who coached swimming here for 32 years.
Nov. 29, 2007 - Karlee Frisk competed at the state swim meet in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Nov. 22, 2012 - The PHS football team lost 4-28 to Holy Family at the state tournament in the Metrodome as Josh Osborn scored two touchdowns and Travis Chmielewski caught 8 passes for 110 yards.
Nov. 23, 2017 -Maddy Peterson scored two goals in each of the Princeton girls hockey losses to Delano and Northfield.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
