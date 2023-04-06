Thanks to those who did the hard work three years ago figuring out COVID-19

Have you ever noticed that hindsight is always 20/20, especially when it comes to discussions on COVID-19. It’s been exactly 3 years ago this last month that America shut down. All schools, churches, government facilities, and small businesses were forced to close their doors because of the epidemic. Only businesses that were considered essential were allowed to be open.
The weird thing about what was considered “essential” is it meant that only the big box stores like Walmart and Target were allowed to be open. Government studies have now shown that a full one fifth of our nation’s wealth shifted to the companies that were allowed to stay open while smaller businesses suffered huge economic losses. For many of these businesses deemed nonessential, it led to their permanent closures. This is something I feel we got wrong.
Mask mandates were enforced across the nation. Today there’s much debate over whether they were a help with controlling the spread of the disease. But at the time when they were put into effect, it was considered a wise cautionary practice. There was yet a lot that the medical experts had to learn about the disease.
The truth of the matter is that the disease caught everyone flat-footed despite the medical communities’ expectation that an epidemic of some sort would eventually occur. At first, nobody knew exactly how COVID-19 worked. Hospitals were filling up beyond their ability to care for those infected. Many of the million COVID-19 related deaths were the direct result of this over running of the America’s medical community’s capacity to treat them.
At first treatments were experimental. For a large portion of those who were severely infected, incubation in an ICU was the best that could be done for them. But thanks to the presidential call for an all-out effort in the creation of a vaccine, one was very quickly made. As a direct result, hundreds of millions of people were vaccinated, and COVID-19 began to get under control. Normal daily life slowly returned.
With all this said, looking backwards, concerning all of the complaints about how much the medical community got wrong about COVID-19, what has been forgotten how much they got right and very quickly. We fortunately live in that world today. Yes, it took time, but remember the infectious disease experts were completely in the dark about how the disease worked when it first appeared. And considering the speed they did work it out, I’m amazed that anyone dares to complain at all.
So, with all that said, I personally just want to say thank you for those who did the hard work of figuring out how COVID-19 works. Who worked endless shifts at treating and caring for those who were infected. We live in a better world because of them. Sure, there’s a lot we learned about things we did wrong, but we also learned a lot about what we got right. So again, Thank You to you all.
Rob Braun is a Princeton resident and contributor to the Union-Times opinion page.
