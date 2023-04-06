 Skip to main content
Thanks to those who did the hard work three years ago figuring out COVID-19

Have you ever noticed that hindsight is always 20/20, especially when it comes to discussions on COVID-19. It’s been exactly 3 years ago this last month that America shut down. All schools, churches, government facilities, and small businesses were forced to close their doors because of the epidemic. Only businesses that were considered essential were allowed to be open.

The weird thing about what was considered “essential” is it meant that only the big box stores like Walmart and Target were allowed to be open. Government studies have now shown that a full one fifth of our nation’s wealth shifted to the companies that were allowed to stay open while smaller businesses suffered huge economic losses. For many of these businesses deemed nonessential, it led to their permanent closures. This is something I feel we got wrong.

