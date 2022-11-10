Taking care of the caregiver: Nov. is National Family Caregiver Month

Each caregiver has their own story to tell. Caregivers can be family, neighbors, or friends. Caregiving can be challenging as around-the-clock care and attention may be required. The need for caring for each other is exploding. According to the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) there are over 53 million caregivers in the United States as of the 2020 census; a rise of 9.5 million from 2015.
The role of a caregiver may go unrecognized or be kept hidden from family and friends. A caregiver may not realize their own role until they are deep into it. November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to raise awareness of caregivers, learn about their challenges, and increase support for them.
If you are a caregiver, you have probably heard how important it is that you take care of yourself, but you know it isn’t easy to find the time.
Here are some tips for you:
∙ Plan ahead, take one day at a time, and have contingency plans
∙ Learn about available resources – a good place to start is by calling the Senior LinkAge Line
∙ Find out about palliative care in your area. Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with an illness, providing care for symptoms or treatment for cure
∙ Create connections. You don’t have to be alone and staying connected to family and friends is a vital key to reducing stress
∙ Accept help. Sometimes family and friends don’t know what would be helpful; offer suggestions
∙ Attend a support group or a class such as Powerful Tools for Caregivers
∙ Contact Senior LinkAge Line or go online to MinnesotaHelp.info to find out about having a caregiver consultation. Caregiver Consultants can help identify your strengths and needs in order to make a plan and set goals
∙ Do something for yourself like going for a walk or reading a magazine
∙ Keep up your own health care
∙ Be kind to yourself. Know that all of your emotions are okay
∙ Forgive yourself, mistakes will be made. Learn from them and move on
∙ Each day seek to find a moment of joy or humor that makes you smile and maybe even for your care receiver
Ways to support a caregiver:
∙ Call the caregiver on a regular basis and ask them how they are doing
∙ Listen with an open heart and mind; no judgements
∙ Offer to stay with the care receiver to give the caregiver time away
∙ Run some of their errands
∙ Bring over a meal, shovel the walk, or do a grocery run
∙ Encourage the caregiver to continue to do the things that make them happy or relaxed, like a hobby or an outing with friends
