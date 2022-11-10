 Skip to main content
Taking care of the caregiver: Nov. is National Family Caregiver Month

Each caregiver has their own story to tell. Caregivers can be family, neighbors, or friends. Caregiving can be challenging as around-the-clock care and attention may be required. The need for caring for each other is exploding. According to the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) there are over 53 million caregivers in the United States as of the 2020 census; a rise of 9.5 million from 2015.

The role of a caregiver may go unrecognized or be kept hidden from family and friends. A caregiver may not realize their own role until they are deep into it. November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to raise awareness of caregivers, learn about their challenges, and increase support for them.

