(This was one of those rare weeks when I confronted the keyboard on a Friday morning and knew what I was going to write about. So what happened? I was researching something in a bound book of Union-Eagles from 28 years ago and came across a column I had written the first week of that year. It struck me that in this time of COVID, now unbelievably approaching a year, it was a subject that, at least for me, was meaningful. It's been nearly 12 years since the person in this column left us but I'm happy to report that, for once, I took my own advice and sat down for a talk with him a few days before he died. Our last words were about baseball, something that had been a big part of both of our lives. That was a tiny comfort at the time.)
Every now and then we get reminded that we don't know what's going to happen the next hour or two, to say nothing about the next day or two.
Yesterday a friend of mine for nearly 40 years had a heart attack outside his home. Today's he's doing better than he was yesterday and we're hoping today that he'll be doing better tomorrow.
But all I could think of as I drove to that residence yesterday afternoon, as my friend was being treated in an ambulance outside his house, was that I hadn't stopped over at his house ion Christmas Eve. One of his daughters had invited me over a couple weeks before Christmas but, as I drove by on Christmas Eve with a list of things I still had to do that evening, I noted the number of cars parked there and decided not to stop, thinking perhaps I shouldn't invade a family gathering.
A funny thing to think about on the way to a friend's house after a heart attack?
I don't think so. As I drove those few blocks to his house, slowly because I was afraid what I would find, I thought of things that had brought our lives together, both long ago and in the years since. I remembered a bumpy ride across a country road as he hauled an aspiring ballplayer, barely wet behind the ears, to a game for a team of which the driver was an important part. I remembered about 10 years later when he was one of the sponsors for the baptism of my son. and I thought of some of the times after those two occurrences, including a time of parting from the same baseball team, after years of successes and some heartbreaks together, and how we went on with our lives and remained friends despite that parting that tested our friendship.
As I waited outside that ambulance, not sure what was going on inside, I was disappointed in myself that I hadn't stopped at the house a few nights earlier on Christmas Eve. You can't, of course, live your life making sure you thank a good friend for all she or he has done for you every time you see them. But, we can do a better job than I suspect many of us do as far as making those kinds of feelings known more often. We can take those few minutes to take special note of something a friend has done, or spare a few minutes to make a phone call, or take time to write a note of appreciation.
Instead, we sometimes go sailing though much of life without noting, or commenting on, the good things that go on around us. We take for granted the presence of a mother or father, our children, and our friends.Some of us are better at taking the time to do those sorts of things but most of us could do better.
My friend doesn't know I'm writing about this subject today. Knowing him and his Norwegian stubbornness (it must be blamed on something), and the era in which he grew up that virtually decreed that males show no emotion, he might look upon these ramblings as, well, mindless. I hope his feelings about this sort of thing don't prevent me from saying a couple things I should say when he's up and around.
Nothing can take away the scary feeling that comes with the unexpected loss of someone you care about, or the feelings that come when you think they're in danger. But a word here, a phone call there, or a note of just a few lines, can help bridge the gaps that sometimes need to be bridged.
Then you — and your friends — will feel a lot better for you having taken that little time to express your appreciation.
Sports shorts
Michigan (11-1) and Iowa (12-2) have each lost only one game in Big Ten men's basketball as this is written on Wednesday of this week and both, somewhat surprisingly, have lost that one game to Minnesota, the Gophers whipping the Wolverines 75-67 last Saturday after a 25-point loss in Ann Arbor, a 43-point turnaround that is a bit unusual. Minnesota has now beaten five ranked teams, the Michigan win coming at the end of a grueling schedule that found Minnesota (10-4, 4-4 in the Big Ten) playing seven straight games against ranked teams. Both Iowa and Michigan were ranked No. 5 when they lost to Minnesota, both of those games in Minneapolis. Minnesota's four Big Ten losses have come on the road by an average of 20 points a game, while their Big Ten wins at home have been by an average of 17, the Gophers averaging 63 points a game in their losses and 84 in their wins. That's a bit strange in this year of the home court not being as advantageous, there being few, or no, fans in the stands. Besides the blowout of Michigan, a team that had been below 80 points only once this season, Minnesota beat a ranked Michigan State team by 25 points. The Gophers had only 9 turnovers against Michigan, the Wolverines 20 that led to 23 Minnesota points. And Liam Robbins, the center who transferred from Drake, had 22 points and his second Big Ten Player of the Week award. There are still 10 Big Ten games remaining in what has a been a surprise season so far, and things could still go wrong. But I think we're all pleasantly surprised so far . . . The boys hockey teams from Princeton and Cambridge played outside at Cambridge Thursday night, that being perhaps the first outdoor game for Princeton since the initial season in 1979-80. Cambridge, in a series that has been dominated by Princeton the last few years, came away with a 2-1 victory that snapped a six-game winning streak for the Tigers (0-3 so far this season) over the last three seasons. Thursday's game was for the Rusty Skates trophy, a competition that has been going on for 36 years, PHS having won it 26 times. Princeton had won the last five such games, including a 3-3 tie in 2017, the trophy staying with the team that had won it the previous season . . . The quality of high school basketball in Minnesota, both girls and boys, has taken a huge leap the last decade or so, so much so that in 2019 there were more than 25 Minnesotans on rosters of teams playing on the men's side of the NCAA 68-team tournament. This winter the top male recruit in the nation, according to many, is from Minnesota (7-1 center Chet Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy) and last season the top female recruit in the nation was Paige Bueckers of Hopkins who is having a blowout season at UConn. She was averaging 18.1 points as a freshman on the always-powerful UConn team but had a bad shooting night (3-for-14) Thursday against usually-powerful Tennessee. She still hit a three-pointer with 25 seconds left that was huge in a 67-61 win for No. 3 UConn over No. 25 Tennessee. And, as usual, she filled up the stat sheet with 8 rebounds (as a point guard), 7 assists and 3 steals. There are many other very highly-rated prospects in Minnesota and many playing around the country, such as freshman Jalen Suggs, the starting point guard from Minnehaha Academy for the No. 1 Gonzaga men's team. He is averaging 14.3 points and shooting 54% from the field . Suggs could have gone to any school he wanted to play quarterback but chose basketball. . .The death of baseball Hall-of-Famer Hank Aaron brought to mind two things that happened in baseball concerning home run records. There was a big to-do in 1961 when Roger Maris broke Babe Ruth's single-season home run record of 60 by hitting his 61st. It was a big enough deal that Commissioner Bowie Kuhn decreed that an asterisk be placed by the Maris record because he did it in a 162-game season, while Ruth had done it in a 154-game season. That, however, was nothing compared to 1974 when Aaron hit homer No. 715 to beak Ruth's career record of 714. But it was for a different reason, the fact that Aaron was a black man. Aaron received a number of death threats before and after breaking Ruth's record.That was a shame. Aaron still holds a bunch of Major League Baseball records today. He was one of the nice guys in baseball.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Feb. 2, 1951 — Duckstad had 10 points in a 35-33 win over Milaca and Stende scored 22 in a 59-47 win over Ogilvie. (The story didn't list the first names.)
Feb. 4, 1956 — Corky Hatch scored 19 points and Don Muller 14 in a 60-52 loss to Sauk Rapids . . . Ed Broas had the high bowling series of the week, 614.
Jan. 26, 1961 — Bob Nick, averaging 20.7 points in Rum River Conference games, scored 24 but Princeton lost 57-54 to Elk River.
Feb. 3, 1966 — Princeton beat Ogilvie 66-45 as Steve Cartwright led with 25 points and Dave Duncan and Art Skarohlid had 12 apiece . . . The wrestling team beat Cambridge 34-6 as Gary Stottler and Jim Haubenschild each had a pin.
Feb. 3, 1971 — Princeton lost 66-64 to Elk River in overtime after leading 58-48 with 1:50 to go. Pete Metcalf led with 17 points . . . Rich Boik had first place on the trampoline as the gymnastics team lost to Fridley.
Jan. 28, 1976 — The boys basketball team beat Mora 59-45 as Scott Kelley had 15 points, Curt Jenson 14 and Stu Remus 12 . . . Freshman Michelle Ziegler had three first places as Princeton beat Elk River in gymnastics. Kelly Durelle of Princeton won the other event.
Jan. 29, 1981 — Jud Erickson had Princeton's only two first places in a 111-54 loss to Monticello in swimming . . . Dave Rittenour, John Dalziel and Roger Dalziel had pins in a 36-17 win over St. Francis.
Jan. 30, 1986 — Kelly Keen had 16 points and 13 rebounds as the girls beat Milaca 58-41 in a key Rum River Conference game . . . Dan Voce scored twice and goalie Butch Vanderhoff got the shutout as the Tigers took over the Rum River lead in hockey with a 3-0 win over Cambridge.
Jan. 31, 1991 — Goalie Matt Skarohlid got the 1-0 shutout over Pine City/North Branch for the boys hockey team and Jon Reineccius scored the goal . . . The boys basketball team beat Sauk Rapids, 75-65, and beat Christ's Household of Faith, 81-70, as Troy Kinney had 15 assists in the two games.
Feb. 1, 1996 — Wins over North Branch (72-68) and Pine City (85-67) put Princeton in first place in the conference. Chad Olson had 25 points and 10 rebounds vs. North Branch and Jesse James had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Both scored in double figures vs. Pine City, as did Todd Jackson (19) and Shawn Stene (15).
Jan. 25, 2001 — PHS grad Roxanne Stang was WCHA Player of they week, as well as College Hockey Online Division I Player of the Week, after scoring five goals against Wisconsin in two games for St. Cloud State. The next week she was WCHA Rookie of he Week with 6 points (4 goals) against Bemidji State in two games . . .PHS grad Ian McVey was Northern Division Player of the Week in the Minnesota Community College Conference after averaging 24.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in two games . . . Kayla Walker had 17 points and Jenny Bartz 15 in a girls basketball 58-47 win over Kimball.
Jan. 26, 2006 — The boys basketball team, trailing 30-17 in the first half, beat Big Lake 73-69 as Scott Roehl, bothered by foul trouble, scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds in only 17 minutes of play. Zach Neubauer also had 17 points and Jared Berggren 16 . . . Jared Doyle won two individual events and swam on a winning relay team as the PHS swim team edged Buffalo 94-92.
Jan. 27, 2011 —The girls basketball team beat Monticello 71-59 as Mariah Clarin scored30 points and had 16 rebounds, Brooke Karst scored 18 points and Becca Hass 10 . . . The boys hockey team beat Buffalo 3-1 as Jake Anderson, Danny Pelzer and John Jelinek scored goals.
Jan. 28, 2016 — Brent Chambers (220 pounds) won his weight class in an invitational at St. Croix Falls, Wis. . . . Princeton (15-6-2, 7-3 in the M8) beat Cambridge 5-0 and Buffalo 5-3 to get within a game of first place in the M8 as goalie Kara Schramel had 48 saves against Buffalo.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
