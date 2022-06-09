Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is this Friday through Sunday

During Take a Kid Fishing weekend (Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12) Minnesota residents can fish without licenses if they take children 15 or younger along.
“Fishing together with kids is a fun way to spend time in the outdoors,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Making great memories can be as easy as finding some rods and reels, finding or buying worms for bait, and heading to a nearby lake to give fishing a try.”
Youth 15 and younger do not require fishing licenses at any time of the year, though they must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations. Take a Kid Fishing weekend allows adults to fish without a license as long as they take a child fishing with them. Minnesota residents also may generally fish in state parks without a fishing license if the body of water does not require a trout stamp.
Adults who want to learn about fishing ahead of Take a Kid Fishing Weekend can view a recorded webinar (mndnr.gov/Discover#tab-1-2)—look under “Outdoors” and select “Opportunities”—which details the DNR Fishing in the Neighborhood Program and other resources to help people take advantage of the weekend fishing opportunity.
Anyone 16 or older can buy fishing licenses online (mndnr.gov/BuyALicense). The investment in a license supports management of the state’s fishing resources and habitat that benefits fish and aquatic systems.
