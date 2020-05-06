In light of the recent extension to Gov. Tim Walz’s “Stay at Home” order, I am very sorry to say we will be postponing the Milaca High School Graduation Ceremony that was originally scheduled for May 15, 2020.
This spring has been unprecedented in so many ways. Our graduation ceremony is yet another example of the major interruptions to our regularly scheduled events.
The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will be providing guidance on these types of ceremonies in the coming weeks.
Milaca Public Schools is committed to having this ceremony in a timely manner.
We have gathered input from our senior class officers and high school administration to coordinate a plan with cooperation from Milaca Schools staff, East Central Minnesota Educational Cable Collaborative, and the city of Milaca.
Once we receive guidance from MDE and MDH on graduation, we will communicate our plan to honor our 2020 graduating students.
Please know we are committed to conducting this ceremony and giving the Class of 2020 an appropriate and proper send-off from high school.
At this time, we must adhere to the governor’s executive order and the state’s guidelines to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community.
Please look for further communication in the near future.
Milaca Schools Superintendent Tim Truebenbach
