Stop, start, continue, and celebrate

As we have progressed through this school year, there have been many celebrations, adjustments, and monitoring during our continued process toward “normalcy.” There have been many things that we have wanted to stop that we were doing during the pandemic. There have also been processes that we have been able to start again or implement for the first time this year. There are even some parts of what we have learned over the last couple of years that have proven beneficial and we have wanted to continue. As a collective effort, they have all been done to improve Milaca Public Schools.

Continuing through the winter months, it is always exciting to see the building busy with a variety of activities. This was highlighted recently on Friday, January 27th, we had several evening activities happening that included PTO Bingo Night, Girl’s Basketball games, and the One Act Play. The active building continued into Saturday with a 9th Grade Wrestling Tournament and continued performances for One Act. It was one weekend of many that created a busy, welcoming, and entertaining location for families to attend a variety of events. The week of February 6-11 was Sno Dayz at Milaca High School, creating another exciting week of school activities for students, staff, and the community.

