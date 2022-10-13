 Skip to main content
Staying safe on cold water is everyone’s responsibility

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anyone whose autumn plans include spending time on or around the water to keep safety in mind. While more boating-related accidents happen during the summer, boating fatalities are higher during the cold-water season.

As water temperatures drop, water-based activities become riskier. A fall into a cold lake, pond or river can result in even a strong swimmer becoming incapacitated quickly. Further, cries for help can go unheard and rescues can take longer than in the warm-weather months when more people are on or near the water.

