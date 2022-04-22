In 1957 we were still in the Innocent Age in America. People didn't lock the doors on their houses, or their cars, you knew all your neighbors, a football game in town on Friday night was the only thing in town, and a brand new Mercury Montclair Phaeton coupe with white sidewalls, a rear speaker, windshield washer and tinted glass — yes, tinted glass — cost only $3,075 at Odegard's Garage in Princeton.
Suddenly into that idyllic lifestyle of 65 years ago came Sputnik, the little satellite the Russians put into orbit in October of that year. I clearly remember sitting in front of a black and white TV, watching a football game on Saturday, when the network broke in with the news that there was a foreign object spinning through the sky.
As high school students we wondered what the Russians would be up to next. The Cold War mentality was upon us then — we didn't trust them and they didn't trust us. They were Commies or Reds, and there wasn't anything to hate much more than that in the United States in 1957.
There was always the feeling of being behind. We had always been told that Russia was kind of a backward country. But here they were, with a round little ball orbiting in space, and we didn't have anything.
Life was so simple then that we just didn't think much about things like that. Oh sure, some guy from Memphis who shook his hips a little when he sang was causing mothers and fathers to kept their daughters from watching TV when he was on the Ed Sullivan Show. But, really, Elvis Presley was about as wild as things got.
For instance, in Princeton, one of the front-page items in the Princeton Union was that Fingerhut Mfg. was about to open. A few years later that building burned and Fingerhut moved away, soon to be replaced by Smith System Mfg., a company that has since moved to Texas.
All kinds of little things were on the front page of the local newspaper back then. Readers found out that Mrs. Duane Strombeck had won $25 in the Bonus Day drawing held every Wednesday. That was a fairly large sum back then. Or, you could read about a plowing demonstration scheduled for an area farm.
Another item told about a Princeton man who stole five cars and was finally arrested in Minneapolis. He stole a car from Odegard's lot and when it broke down five miles south of town, he walked back and stole another one from the same lot. That one lasted to about a mile north of Elk River and then he walked to Elk River and stole another. He left that one at the Milwaukee Road depot in Minneapolis and then stole another in Excelsior. The story didn't say if there were keys in any of the cars but that was very common back then.
You could get two-and-a-half pounds of ground beef for 99 cents at Jim's Red & White Store in Princeton. Or, at A.S. Mark & Son (located where the clock tower is downtown today) you could buy a can of peas for 10 cents or a two-pound box of Valveeta for 79 cents. And Odegard's had a 1952 one-owner Buick Special Deluxe 2-door, that had been traded for an Edsel, and was said to be a bargain at $605.
You get the picture, don't you? The PHS football team was headed to an unbeaten season with an all-state fullback. That team's picture would be on the front page of the Union a few weeks later with a huge headline. So it was into this mentality — of the old hometown being the best there was — that Sputnik came. The Ford Motor Company had come up with the Edsel, the very latest in car design, and along came the hated Russians with a satellite that one-upped anything in the U.S.
Things have changed. The Edsel, named after a family member, lasted only a couple years our and country overtook Russia and the rest of the world in the Space Age and put a man on the moon, and now astronauts from the two super powers spend months at a time in space, although some say that practice should end because of what Vladimir Putin and Russia are doing to Ukraine.
I liked 1957 just fine. In the words of a popular song, "Those were the good old days." For sure, the world was much more innocent — and some say — better than it is today.
SPORTS MEMORIES: Second, third weeks in April
1967 - John Kundla, head basketball coach at the University of Minnesota, as set to be the main speaker at the Chamber of Commerce athletic banquet . . . The Rum River Golf Club added a 32' x 32' lounge and a 10' x 24' kitchen. Club president Arnold Dahle said the club would open April 28. Yearly fees were $10 per person. He reported golfers from the Twin Cities coming to Princeton to play because they could get on the course right away . . .Steve Cartwright and Ron Rick had three firsts each and Gerry Ruis two as Princeton beat Cambridge and Braham in dual track meets . . . Marv Top, a PHS gra, took second in the high jump at 6'7' for the Minnesota Gophers.
1972 - Baseball coach Howard Solheim had seven returning letterwinners, all of who were expected to be starters. The letterwinners: Rick Bergeron, Mike Grow, Cyril Kapsner, Dan Kne, William Walsh, John Hoffman and Mike Solheim . . . Steve Cartwright and Ron Rick had three firsts apiece and Gerry Ruis two as Princeton beat Cambridge and Braham in dual track meet .. . .Dan Kne and Pete Steinhagen combined for a no-hitter and struck out 14 between them but PHS lost 3-1 to St. Francis . . . PHS was third in a four-team track meet at Coon Rapids as Kevin Gerth won the two mile, Erwin Top the mile and Ken Ruis the pole vault. Ruis went 11'9" and broke bother Jerry's PHS record by two inches.
1977 - .Fred Jenson got the win as Princeton beat Foley 12-2 and Curt Jenson singled and homered. Nick Steinhagen, Pete Finelli and Curt Jenson each drove in two runs . . . Minnesota North Star defenseman Tom Reid was the featured speaker for the Princeton Youth Hockey Association banquet as more than 300 attended . . . Dan Kne and Pete Steinhagen combined for a no-hitter and struck out 14 between them but PHS lost 3-1 to St. Francis . . . Mike Barg and Curt Jenson each had two hits in a 4-0 loss to Mora . . . Steve Sampson won the 100, 220 and 440 in a win over Foley and Jim Bowden won the 880 and high jump. John Dehn won the discus and ran on three winning relay teams.
1982 - By April 15 only one PHS team had played. The baseball team lost 4-2 to Elk River as Tom Trunk and Brian Dorr drove in the runs . . . Dale Perbix threw 134 pitches in his first pitching start ever and beat Monticello 6-3. Erik Soule beat Milaca 12.2 . . Kelley Talberg, Kathy Casey and Jackie Bertndt each had three hits in 2-5 softball win over Milaca.
1987 - Michelle Ziegler was named most valuable for the gymnastics team . . . Princeton State Bank won the city basketball league playoff title, beating Crystal Cabinet Works 69-58 after losing 74-71 in overtime in the double-elimination tournament. Brian Dorr scored 21 for the winners and Dave Hinnenkamp had 19 . . . Jason Miller had two hits and drove in two runs in a 5-4 baseball loss to St Cloud Apollo . . . Karry Schimming was first in two events and second in another, and ReNee Zeroth was second in two events for tine girls track team in a five-team meet
1992 - Mark Freitag won the long jump and 200-and 400-meter dashes in the conference indoor track meet, setting records in both dashes . . . The baseball team opened with a 7-0 win over Minneapolis Edison as Jamie Cox homered and Jeremy Snow got the win . . . The PHS softball team, on the way to making the state tournament, shut out Milaca and Columbia Heights as Corrine Lundell got the wins and had 18 strikeouts in her eight innings of pitching . . . As the slow pitch softball season neared there were six Class C men's teams and 10 Class D men's teams.
1997 - Nikki Noaeill, a 1994 PHS grad, was an All-American swimmer at Division II Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. She won the 50-yard freestyle . . . Jesse James was all-conference in basketball.Honorable mention went to Jeremy Olson and Darren Gray . . . Sisters Shelley and Janelle Ziwisky were on the tennis team at the College of St Benedict.
2002 - Ryane Miller was named most valuable for the girls hockey team . . . PHS grad Craig Talberg was the first-year coach for the Milaca softball team . . . Kaitlin Smith placed in four events at the conference indoor track meet and Tony Peltier won the pole vault at 11'6".
2007 - Katie Loberg won the 200 meters, high jump and triple jump at the St. John's Invitational, and Tara Lemke won the long jump . . . Loberg won the high jump at the conference indoor track meet and Ryan Fay was second in the pole vault.
2012 - Ellie McElhone and Julia Osowski were named all-conference in hockey . . . The PHS softball team lost 21-1 to Blaine as Kate Hanson had an inside-the-park homer.
2017 - The PHS baseball team beat Cambridge 5-2 as Damon Rademacher got the win and Lucas Voce, Gehrig Scheffel and Matthew Cottew each had two hits . . . The PHS softball team rallied from a 8-3 deficit to beat Duluth Denfeld 12-11 as Kenzie Skuza had a homer and Angela Lindell drove in the winning run,
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
