March 27, 1968 - The Princeton Independent baseball team (town team) began practice . . . Milaca was to be the site of a pro wrestling card featuring Tiny Mills, a Milaca native, and Mad Dog Vachon. Also on the card was Princess Little Cloud.
March 29, 1973 - Jim Cartwright and Keith Julson were the top scorers in JV basketball. Tom Holbrook and Mike Solheim were all-conference in basketball, Solheim the only junior named to the team. Holbrook was second in the RRC in rebounding and 13th in scoring a 11.0. In all games he averaged 12.5 rebounds and 11.6 points. Rogde averaged 11, Dave Mingo 10.2 andSolheim 9.4 . . . (2023 note): Interim sportswriter John Gloege, the PHS basketball coach for 15 years, wrote about the possibility of 18-minute halves and the use of a shot clock in high school games. The 18-minute half has long been a part of the game now and the shot clock is just around the corner.
March 30, 1978 - 1968 PHS grad Bob Backlund was the victor in Madison Square Garden in New York City and won the World Championship belt . . . Blake Dirks is the new boys track coach. Middle school coaches are Fred Dierks and Bob Koelman.
March 31, 1963 - John Gustafson placed second in the pole vault at the indoor conference meet . . . Kelly Auers and Barb Blomberg were named all-conference in basketball. Blomberg averaged 20.6 in Rum River play and ended her career with 1,031 points, a PHS best . . . Junior Brian Dorr led the conference in steals and assists and was named all-confeence . . . PHS wrestlers David Barthel (24-3, 878-21-2) Jay Rittenour and Ron Trunk were all-conference in wrestling. Jesse Barthel and Erik Soule were honorable mention. David Barthel's 87 career wins and his 28 wins as a junior were school bests.
March 31, 1988 - PHS junior Judy Bornholdt was named to the St. Cloud Daily Times all-area team . . . Erik Halvorson was named wrestler of the year for the PHS team . . .Seniors Eric Minks and Chris Klinghagen were all-conference in basketball. Craig Talberg and Mark Angstman were honorable mention . . . All-conference in hockey were Dean Groebner, Jay Wilson and Bob Hurt. John Priess and Troy Dohrwardt were honorable mention. Goebner's 49 points and 33 goals led the team and he finished as the school's career scoring leader.
April 1, 1993 - Brian Mismash was third in the 200 meters at the RRC indoor track meet. The 400-meter relay team of Greg Berning, Dan Nienaber, Cody Draheim and Mismash placed second . . . Corrine Lundell was named to the St. Cloud Daily Times all-area team. She averaged 19.8 in three years at Princeton.
March 26, 1998 - Jeremy Olson and Darren Gray were all-conference in basketball and Chad Carlson and Jason Kral were honorable mention . . . Paul Neubauer, head boys basketball coach was named boys tennis coach . . . Jeff Beckers and Erick Hanson were all-conference in hockey and Erik Hermanson and Scott Green were honorable mention.
March 27, 2003 - Athletic director Glenn Klaphake called a meeting to propose a booster club for all sports at PHS.
(Luther Dorr compiled these items, is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years), and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 55 years.)
