March 27, 1968 - The Princeton Independent baseball team (town team) began practice . . . Milaca was to be the site of a pro wrestling card featuring Tiny Mills, a Milaca native, and Mad Dog Vachon. Also on the card was Princess Little Cloud.

March 29, 1973 - Jim Cartwright and Keith Julson  were the top scorers in JV basketball. Tom Holbrook and Mike Solheim were all-conference in basketball, Solheim the only junior named to the team. Holbrook was second  in the RRC in rebounding and 13th in scoring a 11.0. In all games he averaged 12.5 rebounds and 11.6 points. Rogde averaged 11, Dave Mingo 10.2 andSolheim 9.4  . . . (2023 note): Interim sportswriter John Gloege, the PHS basketball coach for 15 years, wrote about the possibility of 18-minute halves and the use of a shot clock in high school games. The 18-minute half has long been a part of the game now and the shot clock is just around the corner.

