March 20, 1963 - Winners in the women's Princeton bowling tournament were Marge Henchen and Jewel Stafford in doubles with a 982 series. Ruth Deglmann and Cee Walters were second with a 961. Doris Strombeck won singles with a 506 and Joyce Hein and Doris Elliott each had a 492. Winner of all-events with a scratch score of 1,393 was Henchen.
March 21, 1968 - The Princeton Jaycees and the Sno-Traveler Club canceled its snowmobile race due to warm weather and lack of snow.
March 22, 1973 - Tom Holbrook and Mike Solheim were chosen all-conference in basketball. Tom Rogde and Dave Mingo received honorable mention . . . Pete Errebo, Brian Duffy and Kim Fairchild were all-RRC in wrestling. Bruce Klabunde, Randy Berquist and George Dunn were honorable mention. The junior bowling league ended its season and Dennis Snow averaged 152. Eddie Weissefluh had a 220 game and Steve Sandberg a 520 series.
March 23, 1978 - The Princeton bantam hockey team took fifth place in a tournament in Elk River, beating Buffalo 2-1, Jay Davidson and Dale Perbix getting the goals. They also beat an Elk River team 5-0 as Troy Davis, Pat Wendorff, Todd Davidson, Dan Becker and Joel Lambert scored . . . Nancy Malone broke three Princeton AAU records and won the 50- and 100-freestyle events in a swim meet . . . Pete Schmidt won the individual 115-pound title in a junior high meet at St. Francis.
March 24, 1983 -In traveling B peewee hockeyJeff Heinemann, Dave GeurkinkandJohn Priesseach scored two goals against Annandale andMark Nienaber, Danny Dale, Erik Schmoyer. Brad BeltrandandPaul Satherhad one each.
March 24, 1988 - The Player of the Year in Rum River basketball was the Tigers' Judy Bornholdt. All-conference were Bornholdt, ReNe Zeroth and Jody Paulson. Honorable mention went to Dawn Haehn and Karen Bromberg. Princeton and Sauk Rapids were co-champs at 11-1.
March 25, 1993 - The Princeton Swim Club placed fifth among nine Class AA teams in the Minnesota Short Course State meet. Christopher Anderson was the top scorer in the age 10 category . . . Former PHS swimmer Matt Bphan placed in the NAIA swimming finals as a member of the Transylvania University team.
March 19, 1998 - Dan Winans bowled a series of 567 and Tim Patten and Ken Kettelhodt were right behind with a 579 each.
March 20, 2003 - Perrin Werner, a PHS grad and a junior at Northwestern College, St. Paul, was named Upper Midwest Athletic Conference athlete of the week. He holds that school's school record in the shot put and weight throw.
(Luther Dorr compiled these items, is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years), and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 55 years.)
