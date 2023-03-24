March 20, 1963 -  Winners in the women's Princeton bowling tournament were Marge Henchen and Jewel Stafford in doubles with a 982 series. Ruth Deglmann and Cee Walters were second with a 961. Doris Strombeck won singles with a 506 and Joyce Hein and Doris Elliott each had a 492. Winner of all-events with a scratch score of 1,393 was Henchen.

March 21, 1968 - The Princeton Jaycees and the Sno-Traveler Club canceled its snowmobile race due to warm weather and lack of snow.

