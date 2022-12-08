SPIRE wins National Lending Excellence award

SPIRE Credit Union has been honored with the 2022 National Excellence in Lending – Best in Show Award. The award, sponsored by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Lending Council, recognizes credit unions for exemplary lending strategies. They established the program in 2000 to identify, recognize and share examples of lending excellence within the credit union movement.
“We’d like to congratulate this year’s outstanding award winners for their inspiring achievements,” said Thomas Becker, chair, awards & recognition committee, and Chief Lending Officer, Hanscom FCU.
SPIRE, in partnership with the St. Paul Port Authority, a local economic development agency, became one of the first credit unions in the nation to launch PACE (Property Assessment Clean Energy) financing. Collaboratively, they encouraged local government to pass legislation supporting the new program. The project is the result of several years of working to eliminate roadblocks to clean energy financing.
Building owners have saved over $700,000 in annual energy costs, new jobs have been created, and SPIRE has created a $700,000 annual revenue stream from the product. SPIRE continues to be one of the only credit unions in the nation actively doing a high volume of PACE transactions.
“We are honored to be recognized on the national level for our work with the PACE loans,” said Cliff Wantz, SPIRE SVP/Chief Lending and Product Officer, “Our business lending team works hard to help businesses achieve an efficient and seamless lending experience. I am proud to see them acknowledged at this level.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.