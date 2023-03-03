I took a look at a  column written nearly 30 years ago that bemoaned things I absolutely couldn't understand. Scarily, some of those are still in place. But I'm here to report that I've gotten some of my wishes taken care of.

On top of the list is that our major league baseball team is back outside where it belongs. Yes, there are still some bad days and nights as far as weather goes but we're still better off with an outdoor stadium. I was talking Sunday with another baseball fan who, probably surprisingly to some, enjoys September baseball. So do I. The crowds, unless the team is in the thick of a pennant race, are smaller, the weather is often still nice for an afternoon game,and the pace a bit slower. Maybe it's my liking for September afternoons for football that leads to the same for baseball. Okay, I still like the outdoor stadium 13 years later.

Load comments