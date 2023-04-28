Eight years ago an unknown Brit, James Corden, took over as host of The Late Late Show on CBS. He started something called Carpool Karaoke that found him singing in a car with a big-name guest. It became a "bit" that helped him become famous as people such as Elton John, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Paul McCartney, Carrie Underwood, Stevie Wonder, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars and Michelle Obama sang with Corden, a gifted singer and performer.
A few days ago Corden, who is returning to Britain, sang with Adele in the final Carpool Karaoke segment and Thursday night he did his final show, preceded by a special earlier that evening that had highlights from the karaoke nights. And last night WCCO-TV had a segment on its 10 o'clock news show with an expert who said that singing in your car can have a good effect on your life.
I don't know if singing in my car has had an effect on my life but I hope so because I've done it thousands of times.
The first time I can remember doing it was when I was 9 or 10 years old and we were returning from a visit to some Iowa relatives. There were eight of us in a '46 Ford bouncing across a gravel road in Iowa when the lights on the car began going on and off. As a device to quell our fears, I think, our parents had us singing Christmas carols to take our minds off the danger of the faulty lights. I don't remember when or why the lights began working but I do remember "O Holy Night" as one of songs. It was a comfort to the six kids in the car.
We sang in the car a number of times after that but I'll never forget the first time singing in my car was a diversionary tactic designed to keep me awake. I was stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas at the time and found out that the team I had been with to the national junior college basketball tournament a year earlier was playing in western Kansas on a Saturday night. I got done with my kitchen duties that afternoon and left for the game with only a map (Imagine that!) for a guide
I made it to the game, renewed some friendships, and started back to Fort Riley. I hadn't had much sleep the night before and soon got tired. Abilene is a long town where I had to turn north to head to Fort Riley and to this day I don't remember going thorough that town. I had all four windows open in a cool November night and was singing at the top of my lungs. I made it safely back to Fort Riley after keeping myself going by singing.
That was 61 years ago and it's safe to say I've sung in my car thousands of times since. Sometimes it's been only to go to a basketball game in another town. Sometimes it's been to go to the grocery store or to get some gas. Sometimes it's been to head out to the many, many Minnesota Twins games I've gone to over a 50-year span. When you put on 30,000 to 35,00 miles a year, year after year, there are lots of opportunities to sing when there is no one around to grade the quality of the singing.
I've driven to Florida and back 20 to 25 times over the years and listened to oldies stations I've gotten to know in the different states, although that's a little harder to find in the southern part of our country. I've listened to the start of baseball games, and the national anthem that precedes those games, many times, often singing the bass part that I learned decades ago instead of the melody. I often find myself harmonizing with oldies songs because I've heard them hundreds and hundreds of times.
And if I can't find a station I like, I can always tune to a Sirius XM station that plays songs from back when the music was somewhat gentler, songs that had words you could understand a little better. And at Christmastime each year I can listen to 107.9 in the Cities as they play Christmas music around the clock for about a month. And that makes me think of our mother and father, both talented musically, who led us on singing expeditions to shut-ins at Christmas, often with some griping about the fact that we had to do so. And now, older and wiser, we wish we could do it again. Funny how things change, huh?
On the way to the office this morning to pass on these thoughts, I found myself singing along with a song from the '70s. It was "Lean On Me" by Bill Withers who died a couple years ago. He sings that there's always tomorrow and then sings these words:
Lean on me/When you're not strong/And I'll be your friend/I'll help you carry on.
There's always tomorrow to sing another song as you drive that car and often there is a memory that goes along with that song. I'm going to keep singing.
SPORTS MEMORIES
April 25, 1963 - The PHS track team beat Centennial 78-40 as Paul Jensen won both hurdle events . . . The PrincetonJaycees decided to hold an invitational track meet, inviting Princeton, Milaca, Elk River and St. Francis, with the finals set for a Tuesday night.
April 24, 1968 - Princeton beat Annandale 12-1 as Jim Howard got the win and then beat St. Francis 1-0 as Denny Minks got the win in relief . . . Defending Independent Central League champion Santiago crushed Foley 17-1, Luther Dorr pitching a no-hitter for five innings before being relieved . . . Bob Backlund became to the first PHS athlete to go over 50 feet in the shot put.
April 26, 1973 - Tom Rogde was the winning pitcher in a 5-1 win over Ogilvie and Pete Steinhagen was the 5-4 winner over Sauk Rapids as Craig Remus hit a 2-run homer in the sixth inning to win thegame . . . Returning letterwinners for the golf team were senior Harry Bohm, junior Dave Munson and freshman Steve Sandberg.
April 27, 1978 - Nick Steinhagen drove in two runs in a 4-3 win over Proctor as Mark Tadych got the win in relief . . . Jon Ingvalson, a 1974 PHS grad and a senior at Southwest State University, completed the prestigious Boston Marathon in 2:51 . . . Princeton won its second straight triangular track meet as sophomore sprinter Bob Finkelson won two events.
April 28, 1983 - David Fischer beat Milaca 6-1 as Erik Soule drove in two runs . . . Princeton beat Milaca and Sauk Rapids in boys track as Mike Casey, Marc Johnson. Ward Thompson, John Gustafson and John Hansen were winners, Thompson and Johnson getting two wins apiece.
April 28, 1988 - Princeton beat Foley 4-3 in boys tennis, the first-ever win in the first year of the sport . . . Shirley Lommel and Bill Andresen were voted most valuable bowlers at Kenby Lanes . . . Chris Klinghagen and Mark Angstman each drove in three runs in a 13-2 win over Chisago Lakes. Jason Miller got the win.
April 29, 1993 - Princeton beat Mora 17-6 as John Faulhaber and Jon Huehn each had three hits . . . With wins over Foley and St. Michael-Albertville the PHS softball team was 7-0 and averaging 15 runs a game while hitting .408 as a team . . . The PM Run (25 kilometers, or 15.5 miles) from Milaca to Princeton was won by Tom Stratioti of Duluth in a record 1:25.40.
April 23, 1998 - Paul Deglmann struck out 11 in a 5-1 win over Pine City as Nick Anderson had three hits . . . Erin Gunderson struck out 10 in a five-inning 12-0 win over Sauk Rapids. Mary Skarohlid hit a homer and drove in four runs.
April 24, 2003 - Laura Larson posted a 705 series at Princeton Lanes after a 714 a year earlier. They were believed to be the only two 700 series by a woman at the establishment . . . Travis Stay pitched a 3-1 win over Chisago Lakes, striking out 10, and Ryan Kotnik drove in two runs.
(Luther Dorr compiled these items, is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years), and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 55 years.)
