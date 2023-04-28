Eight years ago an unknown Brit, James Corden, took over as host of The Late Late Show on CBS. He started something called Carpool Karaoke that found him singing in a car with a big-name guest. It became a "bit" that helped him become famous as people such as Elton John, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Paul McCartney, Carrie Underwood, Stevie Wonder, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars and Michelle Obama sang with Corden, a gifted singer and performer.

A few days ago Corden, who is returning to Britain, sang with Adele in the final Carpool Karaoke segment and Thursday night he did his final show, preceded by a special earlier that evening that had highlights from the karaoke nights. And last night WCCO-TV had a segment on its 10 o'clock news show with an expert who said that singing in your car can have a good effect on your life.

