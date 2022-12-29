Shop with a Cop helps Princeton kids celebrate giving for the holidays

Local law enforcement from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff Office, Sherburne County Sheriff Office, and the Princeton Police Department helped Princeton kids shop for Christmas presents during the Shop with a Cop event on Monday, Dec. 19.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff-elect Kyle Burton and his shopper met up with Princeton Police Department deputy Nicole Josephes after they finished shopping to show off their goodies at the Shop with a Cop event on Monday, Dec. 19 in the Princeton Walmart.
Seventeen children from the Princeton area were joined by law enforcement from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff Office, the Princeton Police Department, and the Sherburne County Sheriff Office on Monday, Dec. 19 at Walmart for the 10th annual Shop with a Cop event.
Each child was given $150 to shop with and paired with one member of law enforcement as they shopped through Walmart for Christmas gifts. The $2,550 was donated to the event by Walmart, Blue Line Overland, and Bernick’s Beverage Company.
The children were referred to the event by Princeton Primary School, Princeton Intermediate School, and Princeton Middle School.
