Shop with a Cop helps Princeton kids celebrate giving for the holidays

Seventeen children from the Princeton area were joined by law enforcement from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff Office, the Princeton Police Department, and the Sherburne County Sheriff Office on Monday, Dec. 19 at Walmart for the 10th annual Shop with a Cop event.

Each child was given $150 to shop with and paired with one member of law enforcement as they shopped through Walmart for Christmas gifts. The $2,550 was donated to the event by Walmart, Blue Line Overland, and Bernick’s Beverage Company.

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

