Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office achieves ‘Triple Crown’ status

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office has achieved “Triple Crown” accreditation status with the National Sheriffs’ Association, one of only 50 sheriffs’ offices in the United States to do so.
Triple Crown status requires attaining simultaneous accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the Commission on Accreditation for Corrections (CAC), the American Correctional Association (ACA) and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC).
Three of the four accreditations are for jail operations.
“We are proud of the dedication and commitment that our jail and clinic staff adhered to, giving the Sheriff’s Office the ability to become accredited by the ACA and NCCHC,” said Brian Frank, Jail Commander. “The Triple Crown is an honor that we hold in high regard.”
The accreditation from CALEA focused on the Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch operations.
“Since going through the process of attaining accredited status and becoming accredited, our communications center staff have been performing routine tasks with more uniformity and after implementing many new practices and procedures to be in compliance, there is much more accountability with both the telecommunicators and the supervisors,” said 911 Communications Manager Laura Anderson. “Attaining CALEA Communications accreditation status has been very beneficial for our center.”
“Achieving accreditation isn’t the end of the process, it’s really the start,” said Sheriff Joel Brott. “The ongoing evaluation process that occurs throughout the year ensures the Sheriff’s Office is following the best practices in the industry on a continual basis.”
