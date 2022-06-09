Sherburne Sheriff badge MT

The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department.

Arrested:

• Travis Loren Olstad, 31 of Princetonfor GM 3rd Degree DWI and GM Test Refusal.

• Brittany Lanae Olson, 32 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Sherburne County warrant.

• Kyrsten Anna Schultz, 30 of Milaca, for a Mille Lacs County warrant.

Incident reports:

• May 24- Randy Stark reported the theft of a license plate from his vehicle, possibly while parked at Ray’s Auto Body on 125th St NW in Baldwin Township.

