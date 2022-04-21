Sherburne Sheriff badge MT

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office booked the following people into the Sherburne County Jail.

• Tamra Ann Mathison, 43 of Milaca, MN 56353 for FEL 2nd Degree Drugs - Sale.

• Molly Birdsall, 39 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs - Possession.

• Brandon Forest Birdsall, 52 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs - Possession.

•Myra Joe Anderson, 42 of Milaca, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Incident reports

On April 3, Jason Coburn reported the burglary of a storage unit at Trusty Storage on 125.5 St NW in Baldwin Township.

Load comments