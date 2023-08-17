Sherburne Sheriff badge MT

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):

- Cal Joseph Reckinger, 29 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession, MSD 4th Degree DWI, MSD Drug Paraphernalia, Isanti County and Scott County warrants.

  
