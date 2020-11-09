Sherburne County has been receiving some inquiries regarding the validity of votes cast during this year’s general election.
Please note that Sherburne County election officials conducted an accuracy test of election equipment, ballots, and felt-tip pens prior to Tuesday’s general election.
This test showed that the correct vote count was properly recorded and transmitted to the state’s system, Sherburne County officials stated in a news release this afternoon.
Reports of software errors with the voting system vendor in Sherburne County, as reportedly alleged in Michigan and Georgia, are inaccurate.
Similarly, reports alleging issues with the use of felt-tip pens to vote on hand-marked ballots in Sherburne County are equally inaccurate.
Additionally, once the Sherburne County canvassing board reviews and certifies voting results, a hand counting of votes from three random precincts will be held to further validate that ballots, pens and election equipment functioned properly.
All U.S. voting systems must provide assurance that they work accurately and reliably as intended under federal U.S. Election Assistance Commission and state certification and testing requirements.
Please visit the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency Rumor Control Page for more information.
