Sherburne County Board briefs: Ukraine refugees and a new judge

The following items were discussed during the Sherburne County Board meeting on March 21:
Sherburne County saw 64 refugees from Ukraine in 2022
Sixty-four people from Ukraine were refugee arrivals to Sherburne County in 2022, according to a county report.
The numbers, however, may not include all Ukrainian humanitarian parolees who resettled in Sherburne County last year.
“We may not have all of the numbers, because some people do resettle here without assistance and notification to us,” Nicole Ruhoff, Community Health Services administrator, told the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners during an update Tuesday, March 21.
In all there were 84 refugee arrivals in Sherburne County in 2022. In addition to the people from Ukraine, there were 14 people from Afghanistan, four from Moldova and two from Burma.
Ruhoff said a majority of the refugees come to the Elk River area. More than 20 languages are spoken at schools in the Elk River Area School District, she said.
New judge sworn in during ceremony
Kristi Stanislawski has been sworn in as district court judge in Minnesota’s 10th Judicial District. Stanislawski is chambered in Elk River and replaces Judge Mary Yunker, who retired.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Stanislawski’s appointment in January. The investiture ceremony took place on March 10.
Prior to her judicial appointment Stanislawski was an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege and Athmann, PA. Her practice included serving as the lead prosecutor for the cities of Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball and St. Stephen, as well as representing private clients in civil and family matters.
She previously worked as a staff attorney for Minnesota’s attorney licensing boards, as an associate attorney for Rajkowski Hansmeier Ltd., and as a law clerk.
Her community involvement includes serving on Central Minnesota Legal Service’s board of directors and volunteering with the Children’s Law Center and the Stearns/Benton County Pro Bono Legal Clinic.
Stanislawski also serves on the board of the St. Michael-Albertville Girls Basketball Association and as a coach for the St. Michael-Albertville fifth grade girls traveling team.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Winona State University and her law degree from Hamline University School of Law.
$7,800 donated to Big Elk Lake park
A donation of $7,800 has been made to Sherburne County to help offset the costs associated with developing the recently acquired Big Elk Lake land as a nature-based park. The site is located in western Sherburne County.
The donation was made by Bill Bronder, a retired staff member of the Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District.
In a letter to the county, Bronder wrote: “I am glad that the County has recognized the unique cultural and natural resources of this property. I’m doubly glad that the County has chosen to protect them.”
At the Tuesday, March 21, County Board meeting, Bronder told commissioners that the park is a unique project that will be a benefit not only locally but beyond the county boundaries.
Commissioners thanked him for the donation and accepted it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.