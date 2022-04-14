Sherburne Sheriff badge MT

The Following people from the Princeton and Milaca areas were booked into the Sherburne County Jail during the week ending April 10, 2022.

• Jeremy Alan Houle, 35 of Princeton, for misdemeanor 4th Degree DWI.

• Noah Oriss Byland, 25 of Princeton, on Benton County, Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.

